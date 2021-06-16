Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen – Jetzt vorbestellen: Standard & Deluxe Edition

Ab sofort könnt ihr das Action-Adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy von Publisher Square Enix und Entwickler Eidos-Montréal in verschiedenen Editionen vorbestellen. Wir zeigen euch, welche verschiedenen Versionen es gibt, wo ihr das Spiel kaufen könnt und welche Boni Vorbesteller erhalten.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Welche Versionen gibt es?
Möchtet ihr „Guardians of the Galaxy“ kaufen, habt ihr die Wahl zwischen der Standard Edition, die lediglich die Vollversions des Spiels enthält, sowie der Digital Deluxe Edition. Darin befinden sich zusätzlich die Bonusoutfits Sun-Lord und City Lord sowie der Soundtrack und ein Mini-Artbook als Download. Schlussendlich gibt es noch die Cosmic Deluxe Edition, die das Artbook in physischer Form gemeinsam mit einem Steelbook bereithält.
Die genauen Inhalte der verschiedenen Versionen haben wir euch im Folgenden aufgelistet:
Guardians of the Galaxy Standard Edition kaufen
Die Standard Edition zu „Guardians of the Galaxy“ umfasst das Spiel an sich und kostet 59,99 Euro für PC bzw. 69,99 Euro für Konsolen. Vorbesteller erhalten zudem einen Preorder-Bonus, der aus digitalen Inhalten besteht.
Diese Inhalte bekommt ihr in der Standard Edition:
- Die Vollversion für die jeweilige Plattform
- Outfit Sozial-Lord für Star-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
- Preorder-Bonus:
- Retro-Wächter
- Team-Lord (Star-Lord)
- Schwarzer Vortex (Gamora)
- Thanos-Imperativ (Drax)
- Der Stachel (Rocket)
- Pfähler (Groot)
- Retro-Wächter
Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition kaufen
Die Deluxe Edition zu „Guardians of the Galaxy“ kostet 69,99 Euro bzw. 79,99 Euro. Diese Inhalte erhaltet ihr:
- Vollversion des Spiels für die jeweilige Plattform
- Mini-Artbook Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game (Download)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits – Original-Videospiel-Soundtrack (digitaler Download)
- Outfit Sozial-Lord für Star-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
- Outfit Sun-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
- Outfit City-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition kaufen
Bei der Cosmic Deluxe Edition für 89,99 Euro liegt der einzige Unterschied zur Digital Deluxe Edition darin, dass das Artbook in gedruckter Form beiliegt und ihr zusätzlich ein Steelbook erhaltet.
- Vollversion des Spiels für die jeweilige Plattform
- Steelbook
- Mini-Artbook Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game (gebunden)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits – Original-Videospiel-Soundtrack (digitaler Download)
- Outfit Sozial-Lord für Star-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
- Outfit Sun-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
- Outfit City-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
„Guardians of the Galaxy“ wird am 26. Oktober 2021 für PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S und den PC.
