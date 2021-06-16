PLAYCENTRAL NEWS Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen – Jetzt vorbestellen: Standard & Deluxe Edition

Von PlayCentral Deals - News vom 16.06.2021 13:00 Uhr
Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen
© Square Enix/Eidos-Montréal

Ab sofort könnt ihr das Action-Adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy von Publisher Square Enix und Entwickler Eidos-Montréal in verschiedenen Editionen vorbestellen. Wir zeigen euch, welche verschiedenen Versionen es gibt, wo ihr das Spiel kaufen könnt und welche Boni Vorbesteller erhalten.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Welche Versionen gibt es?

Möchtet ihr „Guardians of the Galaxy“ kaufen, habt ihr die Wahl zwischen der Standard Edition, die lediglich die Vollversions des Spiels enthält, sowie der Digital Deluxe Edition. Darin befinden sich zusätzlich die Bonusoutfits Sun-Lord und City Lord sowie der Soundtrack und ein Mini-Artbook als Download. Schlussendlich gibt es noch die Cosmic Deluxe Edition, die das Artbook in physischer Form gemeinsam mit einem Steelbook bereithält.

Die genauen Inhalte der verschiedenen Versionen haben wir euch im Folgenden aufgelistet:

Guardians of the Galaxy Standard Edition kaufen

Die Standard Edition zu „Guardians of the Galaxy“ umfasst das Spiel an sich und kostet 59,99 Euro für PC bzw. 69,99 Euro für Konsolen. Vorbesteller erhalten zudem einen Preorder-Bonus, der aus digitalen Inhalten besteht.

Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen (Amazon)
Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen (MediaMarkt)
Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen (Saturn)
Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen (Microsoft Store)

Diese Inhalte bekommt ihr in der Standard Edition:

  • Die Vollversion für die jeweilige Plattform
  •  Outfit Sozial-Lord für Star-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
  • Preorder-Bonus:
    • Retro-Wächter
      • Team-Lord (Star-Lord)
      • Schwarzer Vortex (Gamora)
      • Thanos-Imperativ (Drax)
      • Der Stachel (Rocket)
      • Pfähler (Groot)

Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition kaufen

Die Deluxe Edition zu „Guardians of the Galaxy“ kostet 69,99 Euro bzw. 79,99 Euro. Diese Inhalte erhaltet ihr:

Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen (MediaMarkt)
Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen (Saturn)
Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen (Microsoft Store)
  • Vollversion des Spiels für die jeweilige Plattform
  • Mini-Artbook Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game (Download)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits – Original-Videospiel-Soundtrack (digitaler Download)
  • Outfit Sozial-Lord für Star-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
  • Outfit Sun-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
  • Outfit City-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
  • Preorder-Bonus:
    • Retro-Wächter
      • Team-Lord (Star-Lord)
      • Schwarzer Vortex (Gamora)
      • Thanos-Imperativ (Drax)
      • Der Stachel (Rocket)
      • Pfähler (Groot)

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Deluxe Edition kaufen

Bei der Cosmic Deluxe Edition für 89,99 Euro liegt der einzige Unterschied zur Digital Deluxe Edition darin, dass das Artbook in gedruckter Form beiliegt und ihr zusätzlich ein Steelbook erhaltet.

Guardians of the Galaxy kaufen (Square Enix)
  • Vollversion des Spiels für die jeweilige Plattform
  • Steelbook
  • Mini-Artbook Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Art of the Game (gebunden)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Hits – Original-Videospiel-Soundtrack (digitaler Download)
  • Outfit Sozial-Lord für Star-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
  • Outfit Sun-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
  • Outfit City-Lord (Vorabfreischaltung)
  • Preorder-Bonus:
    • Retro-Wächter
      • Team-Lord (Star-Lord)
      • Schwarzer Vortex (Gamora)
      • Thanos-Imperativ (Drax)
      • Der Stachel (Rocket)
      • Pfähler (Groot)

„Guardians of the Galaxy“ wird am 26. Oktober 2021 für PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S und den PC.

