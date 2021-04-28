Cyberpunk 2077: Alle Quests sind nach Liedern benannt – Die komplette Playlist zu den Songtiteln

Cyberpunk 2077 zeichnet sich durch so einige schöne Easter Eggs und Verweise zur Popkultur aus. Die musikalischste Referenz sind jedoch wohl die Namen der einzelnen Quests. Musikkenner*innen wird dabei nämlich aufgefallen sein, dass jede einzelne Mission nach einem ziemlich berühmten Lied benannt ist.

Cyberpunk 2077: Alle Quest-Songs und ihre Interpreten – Liste

Musik nimmt in „Cyberpunk 2077“ wirklich so einiges an Raum ein. The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Hendrix, Queen und Bod Dylan: Zahlreiche Künstler*innen und Bands aus den 60er, 70er und 80er Jahren sind mit ihren Ohrwürmern und Evergreens im Spiel vertreten – in Form von Questnamen. Ja, in „Cyberpunk 2077“ verweisen die Titel der Missionen auf zahlreiche bekannte Songs und reichen von Klassik, über Pop bis hin zu knallharter Rockmusik.

Letzteres Genre ist wohl nicht zuletzt V’s Alter Ego Johnny Silverhand zu verdanken, der mit seiner fiktiven Rockband Samurai so einiges zum Soundtrack des Rollenspiels beigetragen hat. Nicht nur laufen die Songs im In-Game-Radio während man durch Night City rauscht, ebenso sind einige Missionstitel ebenso nach den Samurai-Lieder benannt. Die volle Auflistung samt Playlist zu den „Cyberpunk 2077“-Quests findet ihr hier:

A Day in the Life – The Beatles

A Like Supreme – Samurai

All Along The Watchtower – Jimmy Hendrix

Automatic Love – Die Form

Beat on the Brat – Ramones

Belly Of The Beast – Anthrax

Big in Japan – Alphaville

Blistering Love – Samurai

Both Sides, Now – Joni Mitchell

Bullets – Archive

Burning Desire – Jimi Hendrix

Chippin' In – Samurai

Coin Operated Boy – The Dresden Dolls

Disasterpiece – Slipknot

(Don't Fear) The Reaper – Blue Öyster Cult

Don't Lose Your Mind – Miles Davis

Double Life – The Cars

Down on the Street – Iggy and the Stooges

Dream On – Aerosmith

Epistrophy – Thelonious Monk & Kenny Clarke

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Ex-Factor – Lauryn Hill

Ezekiel Saw the Wheel – The Charioteers

Following The River – The Rolling Stones

Fool on The Hill – The Beatles

Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Forward To Death – Dead Kennedys

For Whom The Bell Tolls – Metallica

Full Disclosure – Fugazi

Ghost Town – The Specials

Gimme Danger – Iggy and the Stooges

Gun Music – The Lumineer

Happy Together – The Turtles

Heroes – David Bowie

Holdin' On – Flume

Human Nature – Michael Jackson

I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash

I Don't Wanna Hear It – Minor Threat

I Fought The Law – The Clash

I'll Fly Away – Johnny Cash

Imagine – John Lennon

I Walk The Line – Johnny Cash

Killing In The Name – Rage Against the Machine

Knockin' On Heaven's Door – Bob Dylan

Kold Mirage – Lorn

Last Caress – The Misfits

Life During Wartime – Talking Heads

Lightning Breaks – Plasmatics

Losing My Religion – R.E.M.

Love Rollercoaster – Red Hot Chili Peppers

M'ap Tann Pelen (=I'm Gonna Wait) – The Temper Trap

Machine Gun – Commodores

Meetings Along The Edge – Ravi Shankar & Philip Glass

Nocturne OP55N1 – Chopin

Never Fade Away – Samurai

New Dawn Fades – Joy Division

Off the Leash – Us Cracks featuring Kerry Eurodyne

Only Pain – Gojira

Path Of Glory – Faith No More

Pisces – Jinjer

Play It Safe – Iggy and the Stooges

Poem of The Atoms – Armand Amar & Haroun Teboul

Praying for Time – George Michael

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Pyramid Song – Radiohead

Queen Of The Highway – The Doors

Raymond Chandler Evening – Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians

Rebel! Rebel! – David Bowie

Riders On The Storm – The Doors

Search And Destroy – Iggy and the Stooges

Send In The Clowns – Frank Sinatra

Sex on Wheels – My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

Shoot to Thrill – AC/DC

Sinnerman – Ninna Simone

Small Man, Big Mouth – Minor Threat

Space Oddity – David Bowie

Spellbound – AC/DC

Spray Paint – Black Flag

Stadium Love – Metric

Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin

Sweet Dreams – Eurythmics

Talkin' ‚Bout A Revolution – Tracy Chapman

The Ballad of Buck Ravers – Samurai

The Beast in Me – Johnny Cash

The Highwayman – Johhny Cash

The Hunt – Sepultura

The Prophet's Song – Queen

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths

These Boots Are Made For Walkin' – Nancy Sinatra

The Space Inbetween – How to Destroy Angels

They Won't Go When I Go – Stevie Wonder

Totalimmortal – A.F.I.

Transmission – Joy Division

Tune Up – Miles Davis

Venus in Furs – Velvet Underground

Violence – Grimes

War Pigs – Black Sabbath

We Gotta Live Together – Jimmy Hendrix

Where Is My Mind? – Pixies

– Pixies With A Little Help From My Friends – Joe Cocker

Alle Quest-Titel samt Künstler und Band aus „Cyberpunk 2077“ findet ihr in dieser Liste. © PlayCentral

Die Playlist der Cyberpunk 2077-Missionen

Das Beste: Ihr müsst euch die einzelnen Lieder nicht mehr selbst zusammensuchen, um euch die volle Dröhnung der „Cyberpunk 2077“-Songs gönnen zu können. Glücklicherweise existiert nämlich bereits eine Playlist der Quest-Lieder auf Spotify, die euch nahezu alle Titel gebündelt liefert. Wir haben sie euch unterhalb eingebunden.