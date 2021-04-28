Cyberpunk 2077: Alle Quests sind nach Liedern benannt – Die komplette Playlist zu den Songtiteln

Cyberpunk 2077 zeichnet sich durch so einige schöne Easter Eggs und Verweise zur Popkultur aus. Die musikalischste Referenz sind jedoch wohl die Namen der einzelnen Quests. Musikkenner*innen wird dabei nämlich aufgefallen sein, dass jede einzelne Mission nach einem ziemlich berühmten Lied benannt ist.
Cyberpunk 2077: Alle Quest-Songs und ihre Interpreten – Liste
Musik nimmt in „Cyberpunk 2077“ wirklich so einiges an Raum ein. The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Hendrix, Queen und Bod Dylan: Zahlreiche Künstler*innen und Bands aus den 60er, 70er und 80er Jahren sind mit ihren Ohrwürmern und Evergreens im Spiel vertreten – in Form von Questnamen. Ja, in „Cyberpunk 2077“ verweisen die Titel der Missionen auf zahlreiche bekannte Songs und reichen von Klassik, über Pop bis hin zu knallharter Rockmusik.
Letzteres Genre ist wohl nicht zuletzt V’s Alter Ego Johnny Silverhand zu verdanken, der mit seiner fiktiven Rockband Samurai so einiges zum Soundtrack des Rollenspiels beigetragen hat. Nicht nur laufen die Songs im In-Game-Radio während man durch Night City rauscht, ebenso sind einige Missionstitel ebenso nach den Samurai-Lieder benannt. Die volle Auflistung samt Playlist zu den „Cyberpunk 2077“-Quests findet ihr hier:
- A Day in the Life – The Beatles
- A Like Supreme – Samurai
- All Along The Watchtower – Jimmy Hendrix
- Automatic Love – Die Form
- Beat on the Brat – Ramones
- Belly Of The Beast – Anthrax
- Big in Japan – Alphaville
- Blistering Love – Samurai
- Both Sides, Now – Joni Mitchell
- Bullets – Archive
- Burning Desire – Jimi Hendrix
- Chippin‘ In – Samurai
- Coin Operated Boy – The Dresden Dolls
- Disasterpiece – Slipknot
- (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Öyster Cult
- Don’t Lose Your Mind – Miles Davis
- Double Life – The Cars
- Down on the Street – Iggy and the Stooges
- Dream On – Aerosmith
- Epistrophy – Thelonious Monk & Kenny Clarke
- Every Breath You Take – The Police
- Ex-Factor – Lauryn Hill
- Ezekiel Saw the Wheel – The Charioteers
- Following The River – The Rolling Stones
- Fool on The Hill – The Beatles
- Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Forward To Death – Dead Kennedys
- For Whom The Bell Tolls – Metallica
- Full Disclosure – Fugazi
- Ghost Town – The Specials
- Gimme Danger – Iggy and the Stooges
- Gun Music – The Lumineer
- Happy Together – The Turtles
- Heroes – David Bowie
- Holdin‘ On – Flume
- Human Nature – Michael Jackson
- I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash
- I Don’t Wanna Hear It – Minor Threat
- I Fought The Law – The Clash
- I’ll Fly Away – Johnny Cash
- Imagine – John Lennon
- I Walk The Line – Johnny Cash
- Killing In The Name – Rage Against the Machine
- Knockin‘ On Heaven’s Door – Bob Dylan
- Kold Mirage – Lorn
- Last Caress – The Misfits
- Life During Wartime – Talking Heads
- Lightning Breaks – Plasmatics
- Losing My Religion – R.E.M.
- Love Rollercoaster – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- M’ap Tann Pelen (=I’m Gonna Wait) – The Temper Trap
- Machine Gun – Commodores
- Meetings Along The Edge – Ravi Shankar & Philip Glass
- Nocturne OP55N1 – Chopin
- Never Fade Away – Samurai
- New Dawn Fades – Joy Division
- Off the Leash – Us Cracks featuring Kerry Eurodyne
- Only Pain – Gojira
- Path Of Glory – Faith No More
- Pisces – Jinjer
- Play It Safe – Iggy and the Stooges
- Poem of The Atoms – Armand Amar & Haroun Teboul
- Praying for Time – George Michael
- Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
- Pyramid Song – Radiohead
- Queen Of The Highway – The Doors
- Raymond Chandler Evening – Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians
- Rebel! Rebel! – David Bowie
- Riders On The Storm – The Doors
- Search And Destroy – Iggy and the Stooges
- Send In The Clowns – Frank Sinatra
- Sex on Wheels – My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult
- Shoot to Thrill – AC/DC
- Sinnerman – Ninna Simone
- Small Man, Big Mouth – Minor Threat
- Space Oddity – David Bowie
- Spellbound – AC/DC
- Spray Paint – Black Flag
- Stadium Love – Metric
- Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin
- Sweet Dreams – Eurythmics
- Talkin‘ ‚Bout A Revolution – Tracy Chapman
- The Ballad of Buck Ravers – Samurai
- The Beast in Me – Johnny Cash
- The Highwayman – Johhny Cash
- The Hunt – Sepultura
- The Prophet’s Song – Queen
- There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths
- These Boots Are Made For Walkin‘ – Nancy Sinatra
- The Space Inbetween – How to Destroy Angels
- They Won’t Go When I Go – Stevie Wonder
- Totalimmortal – A.F.I.
- Transmission – Joy Division
- Tune Up– Miles Davis
- Venus in Furs – Velvet Underground
- Violence – Grimes
- War Pigs – Black Sabbath
- We Gotta Live Together – Jimmy Hendrix
- Where Is My Mind? – Pixies
- With A Little Help From My Friends – Joe Cocker
Die Playlist der Cyberpunk 2077-Missionen
Das Beste: Ihr müsst euch die einzelnen Lieder nicht mehr selbst zusammensuchen, um euch die volle Dröhnung der „Cyberpunk 2077“-Songs gönnen zu können. Glücklicherweise existiert nämlich bereits eine Playlist der Quest-Lieder auf Spotify, die euch nahezu alle Titel gebündelt liefert. Wir haben sie euch unterhalb eingebunden.