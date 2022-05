Dead Space Remake: Neue Präsentation für diese Woche angekündigt

Who turned out the lights?



Join @MotiveStudio for our latest Developer Livestream focused on Art on May 12th at 10AM PT!



🔴: https://t.co/F59XGw1uIL

🟣: https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z



Note: This livestream may contain content not suitable for all audiences pic.twitter.com/5bySgPBDFC