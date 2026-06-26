PlayStation Store entfernt 551 StudioCanal-Filme aus Bibliotheken ab 2026

Wer im PlayStation Store digitale Filme gekauft hat, muss sich im September 2026 auf eine unangenehme Überraschung einstellen: Sony entfernt insgesamt 551 StudioCanal-Titel aus dem Store und laut Bestätigung verschwinden die betroffenen Inhalte nicht nur aus dem Angebot, sondern auch aus den Bibliotheken der Käufer. Besonders brisant: Für die Delistings sind keine Rückerstattungen vorgesehen.
Der Schritt trifft damit nicht nur Spontankäufe oder alte Wunschlisten, sondern direkt bereits bezahlte digitale Inhalte. Betroffen ist eine große Bandbreite an Filmen und Serien, darunter bekannte Titel wie Terminator 2, Paddington, Hot Fuzz, Pan’s Labyrinth sowie mehrere Rambo-Filme.
Was hinter der Entfernung steckt
Warum werden 551 gekaufte Inhalte entfernt? Laut offizieller Einordnung hängt die Maßnahme mit auslaufenden Lizenzvereinbarungen zwischen PlayStation und der Produktionsfirma StudioCanal zusammen. Mit dem Ende dieser Verträge werden die Filme am 1. September 2026 aus dem PlayStation Store entfernt.
Was bedeutet das für eure Bibliothek? Entscheidender Punkt ist, dass die betroffenen Filme nicht nur nicht mehr neu gekauft werden können, sondern auch für frühere Käufer nicht länger abrufbar sind. Damit wird aus einem digitalen Kauf im Nachhinein faktisch ein zeitlich begrenztes Nutzungsrecht, auch wenn viele Kunden beim Kauf erfahrungsgemäß von dauerhafter Verfügbarkeit ausgehen.
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Gibt es eine Rückerstattung? Sony wird für die betroffenen StudioCanal-Filme keine Refunds anbieten. Wer die Titel bereits bezahlt hat, bleibt damit ohne finanziellen Ausgleich, selbst wenn sie nach dem 1. September 2026 nicht mehr in der eigenen Sammlung auftauchen.
Bekannte Titel unter den betroffenen Filmen
Welche Filme sind besonders prominent? Die Liste ist extrem lang und reicht von Blockbustern über Kultfilme bis zu kleineren Produktionen. Unter den bekannteren Beispielen finden sich unter anderem Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Remastered) sowie Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Bridget Jones’ Diary, Paddington, Paddington 2, Hot Fuzz, Shaun the Sheep Movie, Train to Busan, Moonlight, Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut und Leon: The Director’s Cut.
Welche Spiele-Bezüge sind dabei? Auch Verfilmungen oder filmnahe Marken, die Gaming-Fans kennen könnten, stehen auf der Streichliste, zum Beispiel Tekken, Robocop (2014) sowie Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.
Welche Rambo-Filme sind betroffen? Genannt werden Rambo First Blood, Rambo First Blood Part 2 sowie Rambo 3. Dazu kommen viele weitere bekannte Katalogtitel wie Total Recall, Universal Soldier, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy oder The Imitation Game.
Komplette Liste der entfernten StudioCanal-Titel
Welche 551 Inhalte verschwinden am 1. September 2026? Hier ist die vollständige, bekannte Auflistung der betroffenen Titel:
- 1 – Life on the Limit
- 10 jours sans maman
- 10 Minutes Gone
- 13 Minutes
- 30 jours max
- 388 Arletta Ave
- 68 Kill
- ’71
- 99 Homes
- A Bigger Splash
- A Dangerous Man
- A Date For Mad Mary
- A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
- A Good Man
- A Most Violent Year
- A Prophet
- A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- A Swedish Midsummer Sex Comedy
- A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures
- A War
- A.C.A.B
- About A Zombie
- Across The Waters
- Acts of Violence (2017)
- African Safari
- Aftershock
- Age of Shadows
- Ahmed Sylla – Avec un grand A | Season 1
- AHMED SYLLA – DIFFERENT | Season 1
- Alan Partridge
- All in Good Time
- All the Boys Love Mandy Lane
- Alone
- Amazing Grace
- American Gods | Season 1
- And Soon the Darkness
- Angel Heart
- Angel of Death
- Animal Kingdom
- Another Time: Celebrating the Music of Inside Llewyn Davis
- Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut
- April and the Extraordinary World
- Asura – The City of Madness
- At Any Price
- Attack the Block
- Awaydays
- Axelle Laffont – Hypersensible | Season 1
- Babies
- Back to Burgundy
- Backtrace
- Bagdad Café
- Bait
- Bandidas
- Bangkok Adrenaline
- Barbacoa de amigos
- Baron noir | Season 1
- Baron noir | Season 2
- Baron noir | Season 3
- Baseline
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild
- Beautiful Boy
- Bedevilled
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Bel Ami
- Below the Surface | Season 1
- Bérengère Krief – Spectacle | Season 1
- Beyond
- Beyond The Border
- Big Ass Spider!
- Big Eyes
- Big Game
- Biutiful
- Blood Alley
- Blood Glacier
- Blood Moon
- Blue Valentine
- Boule & Bill
- Braquo | Season 4
- Bridget Jones‘ Diary
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Brighton Rock
- Brillantissime
- Broken
- Broken City
- Bunny and the Bull
- Byzantium
- Café Society
- Caged
- Cannibal
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Captivity
- Carlos The Jackal
- Carnage
- Carol
- Casa De Mi Padre
- Cave
- Cell 211
- Chanson Douce
- Charlie & Boots
- Charlie Casanova
- Charlie’s Country
- Che: Part 1
- Che: Part 2
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Cherry Tree
- Chevalier
- Chic
- Chinese Puzzle
- Chloe
- Cliffhanger
- Clown
- Cockneys Vs Zombies
- Coco Before Chanel
- Code Name: Geronimo – The Hunt for Osama Bin Laden
- Cold Blood
- Cold Pursuit
- Colette (2018)
- Color Out of Space
- Comedown
- Compliance
- Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
- Courted (L’hermine)
- Crossing Lines | Season 1
- Crossing Lines | Season 2
- Crossing Lines | Season 3
- Cruzando la oscuridad
- Cuban Fury
- Dark Vengeance
- Darkland
- Day Of The Dead
- De Palma
- De plus belle
- Dead Drop
- Dead Night
- Dead of Night
- Deadly Assassin
- Deadly Crossing
- Death Riders
- Deathgasm
- Delicacy
- Demi-sœur
- Dépression et des potes
- Der Nebelmann
- Detachment
- Detroit
- Deux Moi
- Dheepan
- Diary of the Dead
- Diên Biên Phú
- Django – Nur der Colt war sein Freund
- Docteur Knock – Ein Arzt mit gewissen Nebenwirkungen
- Dog Pound
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- Doubt
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Dragon Blade
- Driven to Kill
- Drug War
- Early Man
- Eden
- Eden Lake
- El Niño
- Elle l’adore
- End of Watch
- Engrenages | Season 6
- Engrenages | Season 7
- Éperdument
- Épouse-moi mon pote
- Ernest et Célestine
- Evil Dead
- Evil Dead 2
- Exeter
- Experimenter
- F
- False Flag | Season 1
- Family for Rent
- Fast Girls
- Five (2016)
- Five | Season 1
- Florence Foresti Épilogue
- Fog in August
- Fonzy
- Force of Execution
- Four Lions
- Free Fire
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From the Land of the Moon
- Game Of Death
- Gangsterdam
- Gauguin
- Generation Um…
- Genius
- Girlhood
- God Bless America
- Gold
- Gomorra | Season 2
- Gomorra | Season 3
- Gomorra | Season 4
- Gomorrah
- Goodbye Berlin
- Grand départ
- Guy
- Halal Daddy
- Hard Kill
- Haunter
- He Named Me Malala
- He Who Dares
- Heidi
- Hell or High Water
- Hellions
- Highlander
- High-Rise
- Hollywoo
- Hot Fuzz
- Hôtel Normandy
- How To Talk To Girls At Parties
- Hush
- I Give It a Year
- I Saw the Devil
- In Fear
- In Harmony
- In Safe Hands
- In the Loop
- In the Valley of Elah
- In Their Sleep
- Inside Llewyn Davis
- Intruders (2016)
- Is Anybody There?
- Isao Takahata And His Tale Of The Princess Kaguya
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jalouse
- Johnny English Reborn
- Johnny English Strikes Again
- Journeyman
- Julia’s Eyes
- Kalinka
- Kill List
- Kill Your Friends
- King of Thieves
- Kings
- Knight of Cups
- Knockout
- Krisha
- La 317e Section
- La Cité de la Peur
- La folle histoire de Max et Léon
- La grande vadrouille
- La Guerre des Mondes | Season 1
- La stratégie de la poussette
- Labyrinth of Lies
- L’aile ou la cuisse
- L’Amie Prodigieuse | Season 1
- Larry Crowne
- L’Ascension
- Last Night
- Le Bureau des Légendes | Season 2
- Le Bureau des Légendes | Season 3
- Le corniaud
- Le Correspondant
- Le Crabe-Tambour
- Le grand mechant renard (& autres contes)
- Le Redoutable
- Le talent de mes amis
- Le Vieux qui ne voulait pas fêter son anniversaire
- Leap Year
- Legend (2015)
- Leon – The Director’s Cut
- Les affamés
- Les bronzés
- Les bronzés font du ski
- Les Cowboys
- Les hommes du feu
- Les Paris du Globe Cooker | Season 1
- Les Sauvages | Season 1
- Livid
- Logan Lucky
- Lou!
- Love, Marilyn
- Ma bonne étoile
- Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill
- Macbeth
- Madame
- Man On A Ledge
- Man Up
- Manchester by the Sea
- Manuscripts Don’t Burn
- Mauvaises herbes
- Maximum Conviction
- Mia and The White Lion
- Microbe & Gasoline
- Midnight Sun
- Midnight Sun | Season 1
- MILF – Ferien mit Happy End
- Milius
- Mindhorn
- Mindscape
- Minutes Past Midnight
- Mirror Mirror
- Mon chien Stupide
- Mon ket
- Mon Roi
- Mood Indigo (Theatrical Cut)
- Moonlight
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Mr. Nobody
- Muck
- Murder on the Orient Express
- My Week With Marilyn
- Nach einer wahren Geschichte
- Next Time I’ll Aim For The Heart
- Nikita
- Nina Forever
- Non-stop
- Nox | Season 1
- On the Edge
- Once Fallen
- One Nation, One King
- Open House
- Orcs!
- Orphan
- Our Day Will Come
- Our Kind of Traitor
- Out of Nothing
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
- Outside the Law
- Pachamama
- Paddington
- Paddington 2
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Partners In Crime
- Parts Per Billion
- Paul & die Schule des Lebens
- Pension complète
- Perfect Sense
- Perrier’s Bounty
- PETIT VAMPIRE
- Pilgrimage
- Platane | Season 1
- Platane | Season 2
- Platane | Season 3
- Playmobil: The Movie
- Poker d’as pour Django
- Police
- Potiche
- Premature
- Prêt à tout
- Primaire
- Problemos
- Radioactive
- Ragnarok
- Raisons d’état – Director’s Cut
- Rambo 3
- Rambo First Blood
- Rambo First Blood Part 2
- Rampart
- Red Heat
- Redeemer
- Remember
- Replace
- Reprisal
- Return of the Hero
- Richard the Lionheart: Rebellion
- Rise of the Footsoldier
- Rise Of The Footsoldier: Extreme Extended Edition
- Robocop (2014)
- Room
- Rosewood Lane
- Rubber
- Rush
- Rust And Bone
- S.M.A.R.T. Chase
- Sahara
- Saint Maud
- Samba
- Sammys Abenteuer 2
- Samsam
- Santa Claus – The Movie
- Searching For Sugar Man
- Section zéro | Season 1
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- Seoul Station
- Serena
- Sharknado
- Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Sightseers
- Silence
- Silent House
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Sink or Swim
- Situation amoureuse : c’est compliqué
- Six Bullets
- Six femmes pour l’assassin
- Sleepy Hollow
- Sol (2020)
- Soldier of Vengeance
- Song of the Sea
- Song To Song
- Source Code
- Southbound
- Special Forces
- Splice
- Spread
- Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
- Street Wars
- Studio 54
- Studio 54 – Director’s Cut
- Submarine
- Survival of the Dead
- Sushi Girl
- Swallows and Amazons (2016)
- Taboo | Season 1
- Tad: The Lost Explorer
- Take This Waltz
- Tekken
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Remastered)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- The Accidental Spy
- The Admiral: Roaring Currents
- The Apparition
- The Ardennes
- The Army Of Crime
- The Assassin
- The Assault
- The Awakening
- The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
- The Big Blue – The Director’s Cut
- The Big Sick
- The Bling Ring (2013)
- The Boy and the Beast
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Breadwinner
- The Burma Conspiracy
- The Chamber
- The Child In Time
- The Commuter
- The Company You Keep
- The Congress
- The Dark Valley
- The Deer Hunter
- The Devil’s in the Details
- The Dino King
- The Dinosaur Project
- The Door
- The Double
- The Emperor’s New Clothes
- The End
- The Evil in Us
- The Extraordinary Adventures Of Adele Blanc-Sec (English Dubbed)
- The Factory
- The Founder
- The Free State of Jones
- The Ghost
- The Giver
- The Graduate
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- The Gunman
- The Hexecutioners
- The Hundred Year Old Man Who Climbed Out Of The Window and Disappeared
- The Hunt
- The Imitation Game
- The Keeper
- The Kings of Summer
- The Land of the Enlightened
- The Last Exorcism
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Lawyer | Season 1
- The Look of Love
- The Lookout
- The Losers
- The Lost City of Z
- The Lost Prince
- The Mercy
- The Monster Project
- The Night Clerk
- The Orphanage
- The Outlaw
- The Place Beyond the Pines
- The Program
- The Red Turtle
- The Sense of an Ending
- The Shameless
- The Silent House (La Casa Muda)
- The Son of Bigfoot
- The Speak
- The Student and Mr. Henri
- The Suspect
- The Take
- The Tourist
- The Two Faces of January
- The Wait (L’attesa)
- The Wall
- The Wave
- The Wicker Man (1973)
- The Wild Life
- The World is Yours
- The Young Pope | Season 1
- The Young Pope | Season 2
- Them / Ils
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Thunder and the House of Magic
- Tickled
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- To the Wonder
- Total Recall
- Tour de France
- Traders
- Traffic
- Train to Busan
- Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
- Transpecos
- Trauma Center
- Trust Me | Season 1
- Tunnel | Season 2
- Tyrannosaur
- Under the Skin
- Universal Soldier
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
- Universal Soldier: Regeneration
- Unknown
- Urban Warfare
- Vehicle 19
- Venise n’est pas en Italie
- Vernon Subutex | Season 1
- Versailles | Season 2
- Versailles | Season 3
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Violence of Action
- Viva
- Vox Lux
- W.E.
- We Are Still Here
- We Are Your Friends
- Welcome Aboard
- Whiteout
- Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger
- Without Name
- Wo ist Albert?
- Wolf
- Wolf Creek
- Wolfcop
- Wonderstruck
- Worry Dolls
- Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead
- Yardie
- Years and Years | Season 1
- Yellowbird
- You Were Never Really Here
- Your Sister’s Sister
- Youth
- ZeroZeroZero | Season 1
Was ihr jetzt tun könnt
Wie könnt ihr euch vorbereiten? Wenn ihr Filme über den PlayStation Store gekauft habt, lohnt sich ein schneller Check eurer Bibliothek, ob StudioCanal-Titel dabei sind. Wer bestimmte Streifen unbedingt behalten will, sollte sich rechtzeitig Gedanken machen, ob es Alternativen gibt, etwa eine physische Disc oder ein anderes dauerhaft nutzbares Format.
Warum ist das auch für Gamer relevant? Viele nutzen ihre Konsole längst als Medienzentrale. Der Fall zeigt aber ziemlich deutlich, wie fragil digitale Besitzversprechen auf geschlossenen Plattformen sein können, selbst dann, wenn Inhalte schon bezahlt sind.
Wie seht ihr das: Ist es für euch akzeptabel, dass digitale Käufe durch auslaufende Lizenzen aus der Bibliothek verschwinden können, oder erwartet ihr in so einem Fall zwingend eine Rückerstattung? Schreibt eure Meinung in die Kommentare.