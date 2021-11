Grafikkarten von AMD und Nvidia kaufen: 2021 werden die Preise nicht mehr günstiger

Graphics Card Prices 🇩🇪🇦🇹 Oct 31, 2021



Availability dropped a bit, prices make another jump up.



👉 RDNA2 now 101% over MSRP (+18pp), some cards near their all-time high price.



👉 Ampere now 88% over MSRP (+16pp), 3060 & 3090 get really expensive again.https://t.co/giO9HNRM8a pic.twitter.com/7irXdpJGCU