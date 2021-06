PS Plus-Leak zeigt Juli-Spiele, aber ist das Bild ein Fake?

🔥LEAKED



PS PLUS Games for July 2021’#ps5– A Plague Tale: Innocence#ps4– Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, WRC 9



Gotta wait for official confirmation from Sony PS Blog as always.



I agree, the image seems sketchy but it was on point last month 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/YJl6TmAyoN