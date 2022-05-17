PLAYCENTRAL NEWS PlayStation Plus

PS Plus: Neues Modell kommt mit echten Highlights

Von Jonas Herrmann - News vom 17.05.2022 13:09 Uhr
PS Plus: 8 Gründe, warum sich die Premium-Mitgliedschaft für mich richtig lohnt! PS Plus Collection PlayStation Plus
© Sony Interactive Entertainment

Die Einführung der neuen Modelle des Abo-Service PS Plus steht kurz bevor. Am 22. Juni folgt der Startschuss und ihr könnt euch für eines der drei Modelle entscheiden. Während sich bei PS Plus Essential kaum etwas ändert, wird es ab PS Plus Extra schon interessanter.

Hier hat Sony schon vor Wochen eine Auswahl echter Top-Titel versprochen, die ihr ohne Zusatzkosten spielen könnt. In einem neuen Blogpost wurden jetzt die ersten offiziellen Listen vorgestellt. Direkt zum Start werden demnach einige echte Highlights im Angebot landen.

PlayStation PlusOffiziell: PS Plus wird umgebaut – hier gibt’s alle Infos zur Game Pass-Konkurrenz

PS Plus: Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls und weitere Highlights

Die Listen sind dabei in First-Party-Titel direkt von Sony und Spiele von Drittanbietern unterteilt. So oder so sind aber einige aktuelle Top-Titel mit an Bord. Bei den Originals könnt ihr so beispielsweise direkt auf das Samurai-Abenteuer Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, den PS5-Starttitel Demon’s Souls, die beiden Marvel’s Spider-Man-Spiele, Death Stranding und Returnal zugreifen.

Auch bei den Drittanbietern werden mit Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy und Red Dead Redemption 2 richtige Kracher direkt mit PS Plus Extra und Premium verfügbar sein. Für Abonnent*innen von PS Plus Premium gibt es außerdem noch einen umfangreichen Klassiker-Katalog dazu.

PS5 jetzt hier kaufen (Amazon)
PS5 jetzt hier kaufen (Saturn)
PS5 jetzt hier kaufen (Otto.de)
PS5 jetzt hier kaufen (MediaMarkt)

Die gesamte Liste der PS4- und PS5-Spiele

Auf diese Spiele können alle, die sich für ein PS Plus Extra oder Premium Abo entscheiden, zugreifen.

First-Party-Titel

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | From Software, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding und Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut
© Sony Interactive Entertainment/Sucker Punch Productions

Spiele von Drittanbietern

  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead CellsMotion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
  • Resident Evil Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but WholeUbisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Klassiker-Katalog

Hierzu gehören Spiele der PS1, PS2, PS3 und PSP. Nur Premium-Nutzer*innen haben Zugriff auf die Titel.

PS1 & PSP

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
  • Kurushi | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
  • Jumping Flash! Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Erste PlayStation
  • Super Stardust Portable Housemarque, PSP
  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, Erste PlayStation
  • Worms Armageddon Team17, Erste PlayStation

Remaster-Versionen

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision SIE, PS4   
  • Everybody’s Tennis Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Jak II Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3 Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4 
  • Rogue Galaxy Japan Studio, PS4
  • Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 SIE, PS4
  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning THQ Nordic, PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

PS3-Spiele (nur Streaming)

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls From Software, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Was haltet ihr von der Auswahl? Werdet ihr euch für ein PS Plus Extra- oder sogar Premium-Abo entscheiden? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen!

Weiterlesen auf PlayCentral.de

Quelle: Playstation.Blog
Jonas Herrmann
Kickt gerade Kickflips in OlliOlli World, kämpft sich durch Sifu und wartet auf Titanfall 3. Wurde noch nie im selben Raum wie Spider-Man gesehen.
Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich bei
guest
0 Kommentare
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anschauen
PlayStation Plus
INFOS NEWS GUIDES BILDER

BELIEBTE NEWS

Wusstest du, dass Final Fantasy VII eine geheime 4. CD hat? Silent Hill-Bilder geleakt, aber sind die wirklich echt? Spiele Release 2022 Spiele-Release 2022: Diese Games erscheinen für PS4, PS5, Xbox-Konsolen, Switch & PC Elon Musk kauft Twitter jetzt wohl doch nicht
Der nächste Predator-Film heißt Prey, ist ein Prequel und hat einen 1. Teaser-Trailer Elden Ring - Platin Elden Ring: Leitfaden aller Trophäen – Alle Erfolge für die Platin-Trophy Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2: Kommt endlich ein Upgrade für PS5 und Xbox Series X/S? Elden Ring - Godricks Axt Elden Ring: Echos der Halbgötter gegen mächtige Boss-Waffen eintauschen, so geht’s One Piece Film Red Anime-Kinofilm One Piece Film Red verrät wichtige Details zu Shanks und Uta Valorant-Logo-Art Valorant: Wird der Free-2-Play-Titel bald für PS4 & PS5 erscheinen? MEHR NEWS LADEN
MIT
PLAYDEALS
KEINE ANGEBOTE
MEHR VERPASSEN ZU DEN DEALS
News, Bilder, Videos und mehr

PlayCentral gibt Dir den vollen Überblick zu allen Spielen, Serien, Filmen, Release-Terminen, News, Screenshots, Bildern, Artikeln, Videos, Trailern und vielen anderen Infos rund um Videospiele. Wir lieben Games.

NACH OBEN