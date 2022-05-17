PS Plus: Neues Modell kommt mit echten Highlights

Die Einführung der neuen Modelle des Abo-Service PS Plus steht kurz bevor. Am 22. Juni folgt der Startschuss und ihr könnt euch für eines der drei Modelle entscheiden. Während sich bei PS Plus Essential kaum etwas ändert, wird es ab PS Plus Extra schon interessanter.
Hier hat Sony schon vor Wochen eine Auswahl echter Top-Titel versprochen, die ihr ohne Zusatzkosten spielen könnt. In einem neuen Blogpost wurden jetzt die ersten offiziellen Listen vorgestellt. Direkt zum Start werden demnach einige echte Highlights im Angebot landen.Offiziell: PS Plus wird umgebaut – hier gibt’s alle Infos zur Game Pass-Konkurrenz
PS Plus: Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls und weitere Highlights
Die Listen sind dabei in First-Party-Titel direkt von Sony und Spiele von Drittanbietern unterteilt. So oder so sind aber einige aktuelle Top-Titel mit an Bord. Bei den Originals könnt ihr so beispielsweise direkt auf das Samurai-Abenteuer Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, den PS5-Starttitel Demon’s Souls, die beiden Marvel’s Spider-Man-Spiele, Death Stranding und Returnal zugreifen.
Auch bei den Drittanbietern werden mit Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy und Red Dead Redemption 2 richtige Kracher direkt mit PS Plus Extra und Premium verfügbar sein. Für Abonnent*innen von PS Plus Premium gibt es außerdem noch einen umfangreichen Klassiker-Katalog dazu.
Die gesamte Liste der PS4- und PS5-Spiele
Auf diese Spiele können alle, die sich für ein PS Plus Extra oder Premium Abo entscheiden, zugreifen.
First-Party-Titel
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | From Software, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding und Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Spiele von Drittanbietern
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4| Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4
Klassiker-Katalog
Hierzu gehören Spiele der PS1, PS2, PS3 und PSP. Nur Premium-Nutzer*innen haben Zugriff auf die Titel.
PS1 & PSP
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Kurushi | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Erste PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Erste PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Erste PlayStation
Remaster-Versionen
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
PS3-Spiele (nur Streaming)
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
Was haltet ihr von der Auswahl? Werdet ihr euch für ein PS Plus Extra- oder sogar Premium-Abo entscheiden? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen!