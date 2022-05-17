PS Plus: Neues Modell kommt mit echten Highlights

Die Einführung der neuen Modelle des Abo-Service PS Plus steht kurz bevor. Am 22. Juni folgt der Startschuss und ihr könnt euch für eines der drei Modelle entscheiden. Während sich bei PS Plus Essential kaum etwas ändert, wird es ab PS Plus Extra schon interessanter.

Hier hat Sony schon vor Wochen eine Auswahl echter Top-Titel versprochen, die ihr ohne Zusatzkosten spielen könnt. In einem neuen Blogpost wurden jetzt die ersten offiziellen Listen vorgestellt. Direkt zum Start werden demnach einige echte Highlights im Angebot landen.

PS Plus: Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls und weitere Highlights

Die Listen sind dabei in First-Party-Titel direkt von Sony und Spiele von Drittanbietern unterteilt. So oder so sind aber einige aktuelle Top-Titel mit an Bord. Bei den Originals könnt ihr so beispielsweise direkt auf das Samurai-Abenteuer Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, den PS5-Starttitel Demon’s Souls, die beiden Marvel’s Spider-Man-Spiele, Death Stranding und Returnal zugreifen.

Auch bei den Drittanbietern werden mit Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy und Red Dead Redemption 2 richtige Kracher direkt mit PS Plus Extra und Premium verfügbar sein. Für Abonnent*innen von PS Plus Premium gibt es außerdem noch einen umfangreichen Klassiker-Katalog dazu.

Die gesamte Liste der PS4- und PS5-Spiele

Auf diese Spiele können alle, die sich für ein PS Plus Extra oder Premium Abo entscheiden, zugreifen.

First-Party-Titel

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | From Software, PS4

| From Software, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding und Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

| Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Spiele von Drittanbietern

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

| Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Klassiker-Katalog

Hierzu gehören Spiele der PS1, PS2, PS3 und PSP. Nur Premium-Nutzer*innen haben Zugriff auf die Titel.

PS1 & PSP

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation Kurushi | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Erste PlayStation Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Erste PlayStation

| Bend Studio, Erste PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

| Housemarque, PSP Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Erste PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Erste PlayStation

| Team 17, Erste PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Erste PlayStation

Remaster-Versionen

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4

PS3-Spiele (nur Streaming)

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3

| From Software, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

| Clever Beans, PS3 Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

| Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

| Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

| WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

| Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

Was haltet ihr von der Auswahl? Werdet ihr euch für ein PS Plus Extra- oder sogar Premium-Abo entscheiden? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen!