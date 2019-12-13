The Game Awards - Gewinner des Jahres 2019 bekannt: Das sind die besten Spiele

Die Sieger der Game Awards 2019 stehen endlich fest. In sämtlichen Kategorien wurden die diesjährigen Gewinner bekannt gegeben, die sich über eine Auszeichnung freuen dürfen.
Entschieden wurde nach einer kompetenten Fachjury, bestehend aus 80 branchenaffinen Personen. Außerdem hattet ihr als Spieler selbst die Möglichkeit, eure Stimme in das Ergebnis einfließen zu lassen, indem ihr vorab in den zahlreichen Kategorien abgestimmt habt.
Wer hat also bei den Game Awards 2019 gewonnen? Die fettgedruckten Nominierten sind in der jeweiligen Kategorie der Sieger.
Spiel des Jahres
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Beste Game-Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Beste Geschichte
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
- Best Art Direction
Beste Art-Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Bester Soundtrack
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Bestes Audio-Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Beste Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb – The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden – Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz – Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff – Death Stranding
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges – Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling – Control
Best Ongoing-Spiel
- iFnal Fantasy XIV
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeBeste Indie-Spiel
Bester Community-Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Bestes Indie-Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Bestes Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Bestes VR/AR
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Bestes Action/Adventure-Spiel
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Bestes Action-Spiel
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Bestes Rollenspiel
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Bestes Kampfspiel
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Bestes Familienspiel
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Bestes Strategiespiel
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Bestes Sport- oder Rennspiel
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Bester Multiplayer
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Bestes Debut eines Indie-Entwicklers:
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Content Creator des Jahres
- Jack “Courage” Dunlop
- Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
- Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
- David “Grefg” Martínez
- Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Bestes Esports-Spiel
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Bester Esports-Spieler
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Bester Esports-Coach
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag – (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang – (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann – (G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun – (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz – (OG, DOTA2)
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen – (Astralis, CSGO)
Bestes Esports-Team
- Astralis (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (LOL)
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Liquid (CS:GO)
Bestes Esports-Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Bester Esports-Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
