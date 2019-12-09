Spielekultur - Deutscher Entwicklerpreis 2019: Das sind alle Nominierungen

In dieser Woche findet der Deutsche Entwicklerpreis 2019 in Köln statt. Wir haben alle Nominierten in den insgesamt 13 Kategorien in unserem Artikel übersichtlich aufgelistet.

An diesem Mittwoch wird in der Kölner Flora der Deutsche Entwicklerpreis 2019 in 13 Kategorien verliehen. Unter anderem sind Spiele wie „Anno 1800“, „The Surge 2“ und „Tropica 6“ nominiert.

Wo: Flora Köln

Flora Köln Wann: Beginn der Preisverleihung, Mittwoch, 11. Dezember um 19:30 Uhr

Beste Grafik

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Mainz)

(Ubisoft Mainz) Huxley 2 (EXIT Adventures)

(EXIT Adventures) Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)

(Megagon Industries) The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive)

(Deck13 Interactive) Trüberbrook

Beste Story

BLAUTOPF VR - Geheimnis der Lau (Pixelcloud)

(Pixelcloud) Pathway (Robotality)

(Robotality) Sound of Magic (Everbyte)

(Everbyte) The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive)

(Deck13 Interactive) Trüberbrook (btf)

Bester Publisher

Astragon Entertainment

Daedalic Entertainment

HandyGames

Headup

THQ Nordic

Bester Sound

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Mainz)

(Ubisoft Mainz) Beyond Medusa's Gate (Ubisoft Düsseldorf)

(Ubisoft Düsseldorf) BLAUTOPF VR - Geheimnis der Lau (Pixelcloud)

(Pixelcloud) Pathway (Robotality)

(Robotality) Trüberbrook (btf)

Bestes Deutsches Spiel

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Mainz)

(Ubisoft Mainz) Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries GmbH / Thunderful Publishing)

(Megagon Industries GmbH / Thunderful Publishing) The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive GmbH / Focus Home Interactive)

(Deck13 Interactive GmbH / Focus Home Interactive) Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media Group GmbH)

(Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media Group GmbH) Trüberbrook (btf GmbH / Headup GmbH)

Bestes Game Design

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Mainz)

(Ubisoft Mainz) Battle Planet - Judgement Day (Threaks)

- Judgement Day (Threaks) Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)

(Megagon Industries) Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor (Stray Fawn Studio)

Constructor (Stray Fawn Studio) The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive)

Bestes Indie Game

ISLANDERS (Grizzly Games)

(Grizzly Games) Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)

(Megagon Industries) Trüberbrook (btf)

(btf) Vectronom (Ludopium)

(Ludopium) Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor (Stray Fawn Studio)

Bestes Mobile Game

Stranded Sails (Lemonbomb Entertainment)

(Lemonbomb Entertainment) Sound of Magic (Everbyte)

(Everbyte) SNIKS (Shelly Alon)

(Shelly Alon) Vectronom (Ludopium)

(Ludopium) Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry (CrazyBunch)

Bestes Studio - präsentiert von game – Verband der deutschen Games-Branche e.V.

Deck13 Interactive

Megagon Industries

Paintbucket Games

Ubisoft Mainz

YAGER Development

Dauerbrenner

Tibia (CipSoft)

(CipSoft) Bridge Constructor (ClockStone Softwareentwicklung)

(ClockStone Softwareentwicklung) Forge of Empires (InnoGames)

Innovationspreis - Sonderpreis der Stadt Köln

BLAUTOPF VR - Geheimnis der Lau (Pixelcloud)

(Pixelcloud) ISLANDERS (Grizzly Games)

(Grizzly Games) Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)

(Megagon Industries) The Cycle (YAGER Development)

(YAGER Development) Trüberbrook (btf)

Most Wanted

Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)

(Black Forest Games) Die Siedler (Ubisoft Düsseldorf)

(Ubisoft Düsseldorf) Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Sonderpreis für soziales Engagement - präsentiert von Gaming-Aid e.V.

Friendly Fire 4 (Youtuber-Spendenmarathon)

(Youtuber-Spendenmarathon) Pavillon Prison Break (Geschichte aufarbeitendes Spiel)

(Geschichte aufarbeitendes Spiel) DOOMWOOD (Baumpflanzprojekt)

Ubisoft Newcomer Award - Start-ups

Derpy Conga (Giant Door)

(Giant Door) Founder's Fortune (Oachkatzlschwoaf Interactive)

(Oachkatzlschwoaf Interactive) Upside Drown (Rivers and Wine Studios)

Ubisoft Newcomer Award - Studierende

Horizon Beyond (Team Academic Quarter, Hochschule Darmstadt)

(Team Academic Quarter, Hochschule Darmstadt) Lit (Team Bob or Bob Studios, Hochschule für Technik und Wirts)

(Team Bob or Bob Studios, Hochschule für Technik und Wirts) Wild Woods (Team octofox, Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften Ha)