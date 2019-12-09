Spielekultur - Deutscher Entwicklerpreis 2019: Das sind alle Nominierungen

An diesem Mittwoch wird in der Kölner Flora der Deutsche Entwicklerpreis 2019 in 13 Kategorien verliehen. Unter anderem sind Spiele wie „Anno 1800“, „The Surge 2“ und „Tropica 6“ nominiert.
- Wo: Flora Köln
- Wann: Beginn der Preisverleihung, Mittwoch, 11. Dezember um 19:30 Uhr
Beste Grafik
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Mainz)
- Huxley 2 (EXIT Adventures)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)
- The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive)
- Trüberbrook
Beste Story
- BLAUTOPF VR - Geheimnis der Lau (Pixelcloud)
- Pathway (Robotality)
- Sound of Magic (Everbyte)
- The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive)
- Trüberbrook (btf)
Bester Publisher
- Astragon Entertainment
- Daedalic Entertainment
- HandyGames
- Headup
- THQ Nordic
Bester Sound
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Mainz)
- Beyond Medusa's Gate (Ubisoft Düsseldorf)
- BLAUTOPF VR - Geheimnis der Lau (Pixelcloud)
- Pathway (Robotality)
- Trüberbrook (btf)
Bestes Deutsches Spiel
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Mainz)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries GmbH / Thunderful Publishing)
- The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive GmbH / Focus Home Interactive)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media Group GmbH)
- Trüberbrook (btf GmbH / Headup GmbH)
Bestes Game Design
- Anno 1800 (Ubisoft Mainz)
- Battle Planet - Judgement Day (Threaks)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)
- Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor (Stray Fawn Studio)
- The Surge 2 (Deck13 Interactive)
Bestes Indie Game
- ISLANDERS (Grizzly Games)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)
- Trüberbrook (btf)
- Vectronom (Ludopium)
- Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor (Stray Fawn Studio)
Bestes Mobile Game
- Stranded Sails (Lemonbomb Entertainment)
- Sound of Magic (Everbyte)
- SNIKS (Shelly Alon)
- Vectronom (Ludopium)
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry (CrazyBunch)
Bestes Studio - präsentiert von game – Verband der deutschen Games-Branche e.V.
- Deck13 Interactive
- Megagon Industries
- Paintbucket Games
- Ubisoft Mainz
- YAGER Development
Dauerbrenner
- Tibia (CipSoft)
- Bridge Constructor (ClockStone Softwareentwicklung)
- Forge of Empires (InnoGames)
Innovationspreis - Sonderpreis der Stadt Köln
- BLAUTOPF VR - Geheimnis der Lau (Pixelcloud)
- ISLANDERS (Grizzly Games)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Megagon Industries)
- The Cycle (YAGER Development)
- Trüberbrook (btf)
Most Wanted
- Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)
- Die Siedler (Ubisoft Düsseldorf)
- Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
Sonderpreis für soziales Engagement - präsentiert von Gaming-Aid e.V.
- Friendly Fire 4 (Youtuber-Spendenmarathon)
- Pavillon Prison Break (Geschichte aufarbeitendes Spiel)
- DOOMWOOD (Baumpflanzprojekt)
Ubisoft Newcomer Award - Start-ups
- Derpy Conga (Giant Door)
- Founder's Fortune (Oachkatzlschwoaf Interactive)
- Upside Drown (Rivers and Wine Studios)
Ubisoft Newcomer Award - Studierende
- Horizon Beyond (Team Academic Quarter, Hochschule Darmstadt)
- Lit (Team Bob or Bob Studios, Hochschule für Technik und Wirts)
- Wild Woods (Team octofox, Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften Ha)
© Guido Schiefer/FOX