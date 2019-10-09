PLAYCENTRAL NEWS Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games - Ehemaliger Mitarbeiter weist auf noch unangekündigte Projekte hin

Von Daniel Boll - News vom 09.10.2019, 13:36 Uhr
Rockstar Games Screenshot
© Rockstar Games

Der indische Grafikdesigner habe an „Red Dead Redemption 2“ und ein paar noch nicht angekündigten Projekten mitgewirkt. Eines davon könnte beispielsweise „Bully 2“ sein.

Angith Jayarajan, seines Zeichen Grafikdesigner, arbeitete 2017 bei der indischen Tochter von Rockstar Games und habe mit Animationen zu Red Dead Redemption 2 beigetragen. Mit einer anderen Bemerkung heizt er nun – vermutlich ungewollt – die Gerüchteküche an.

GTA 6 GTA 6 Die Ankündigung könnte kurz bevorstehen

Mehrere unangekündigte Projekte in Entwicklung

Jayarajan wirkte nach eigenen Angaben in seiner Zeit bei Rockstar Games an ein paar anderen Projekten mit, zu denen er aber keine näheren Angaben machen dürfe. Eines davon könnte Grand Theft Auto VI sein, das kurz vor einer offiziellen Ankündigung stehen soll.

Bully 2 Bully 2 Gerücht: Projekt angeblich aktiv in Entwicklung

Bei einem weiteren Spiel handelt es sich womöglich um Bully 2, zu dem es in den letzten Jahren immer wieder Gerüchte gab. Aber auch auf ein „Max Payne 4“ oder „LA Noire 2“ wird mancherorts spekuliert.

Letztlich könnte es sich natürlich genauso gut um brandneue Marken handeln – oder die Wiederbelebung früherer Franchises wie Midnight Club. So oder so dürfen sich Fans anscheinend mittelfristig auf neue Games der Spieleschmiede freuen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#AbodeInsider I had an interest in art from a long time back. We’ve always been into drawing, me and my brother, always been on the creative side of things. It was a very natural progression for us. Pursuing that interest, I did a course in 3D animation, did a masters in animation and made two animated short films. After that I worked at Rockstar games. I worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 and a couple of games I can’t name yet. I freelance as a 3D artist now. I basically make 3D objects or characters. My relationship with what I do can be described as a finicky one. It takes a whole lot of time to come up with something, and it might very well turn out to be mediocre. Its a back and forth thing, sometimes it works out fine, sometimes it does not. You have to keep grinding and try and make it happen. My final goal is to get into filmmaking. I want to direct one day, I’ve been working on my own script for some time now, and I hope one day I get to see it on the big screen. - Angith, 3D Artist & Aspiring Filmmaker #AbodeHumans #AbodeLiving #Coliving

Ein Beitrag geteilt von StayAbode Coliving (@stayabode) am

Quelle: Instagram - StayAbode

KOMMENTARE

