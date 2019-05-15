CS:GO - Update bringt zahlreiche neue Features

In der heutigen Nacht wurde ein weiteres CS:GO-Update veröffentlicht, das diesmal gleich mehrere neue Features hinzufügt. Das Update ist rund 150 Megabyte groß und kann ab sofort über Steam heruntergeladen werden.
Wer nach Mitspielern sucht, kann dies nun unmittelbar signalisieren. Verfügt ihr über eine Lobby, könnt ihr Spieler, die sich als „verfügbar“ bemerkbar machen, zu eurem Spiel einladen. Gleichzeitig könnt ihr selbst anderen Spielern mitteilen, dass ihr dafür zur Verfügung steht.
Money, Money, Money
Im „Zuschauen“-Tab könnt ihr jetzt verschiedenen Events folgen und sogar anschauen, wann und wo sie stattfinden und welche Teams teilnehmen. Die Daten werden von der Website „HLTV.org“ übernommen.
Zudem wurde der neue Runden-Lossbonus noch einmal überarbeitet. Ab sofort sinkt der Bonus automatisch auf 2900 Dollar, sollte ein Team zuvor bei 3400 Dollar gewesen sein. Des Weiteren gibt es im „Gefahrenzone“-Spielmodus jetzt einige neue Start-Gadgets (Drohnenpilot, Bonus-Wellengeld, Bonus-Erkundungsgeld und Rüstung).
Die vollständigen Patchnotes findet ihr weiter unten.
[ DANGER ZONE ]
- Unlocked Drone Pilot Tablet, Bonus Wave Money, Bonus Explore Money, and Armor+Helmet as starting item options.
- Drone Pilot upgrade is now available for purchase in the Tablet Buy Menu.
- Tasers will now always open the crate they are fired at; they no longer sometimes do partial crate damage.
- Shields dropped from death have a slight delay before being automatically picked by nearby players.
- Fixed some instances of safe models spawning in midair.
- Fixed item outline colors on dropped grenades.
- Map collision fixes and stuck spot removals, and a few visual bugs squashed too.
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Loss bonus money will now always step down to $2,900 after a team with a $3,400 max loss bonus streak wins a round.
[ UI ]
- Introducing the “Looking to Play” feature: players can now advertise themselves as available for party invites, can be invited by other parties from the “Looking to Play” tab of their CS:GO friends list, and can accept party invites from the CS:GO main menu.
- Introducing CS:GO Events: players can now see an HLTV-provided schedule of professional LAN events in the Watch tab. Favorite your preferred community tournaments and get notified about professional live matches on the CS:GO main menu.
[ MISC ]
- Friends and other players can no longer join lobbies that already entered matchmaking queue.
- Fixed exploits related to vote commands.
[ MAPS ]
- Latest updates to community maps Ruby and Workout.
Ruby:
- Minor bug fixes
- Clean up
- Added setdressing
- Added boost in Alley
- Added boost spot in mid for Ts
- Overall gameplay tweaks
- Trimmed excessive areas
- Improved overall gameplay flow
- Large changes to mid to improve flow
- Rerouted alley from A main to mid
- Removed ladder bug
- Removed pixel walk
Workout:
- Fixed boosting into the hole in Kids Zone
- Deleted a rogue spawn point
- Fixed some shadow issues in the court area
- Brightened the shower area slightly
[ SDK ]
- VBSP: Fixed a rare bug in displacement physics hull generation during map compilation that could result in large gaps near the edges of completely flat displacement surfaces.