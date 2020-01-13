Awards - Oscars 2020: Joker mit Joaquin Phoenix ist mit 11 Nominierungen großer Favorit

Am 9. Februar 2020 werden die 92. Oscar Awards feierlich in Los Angeles verliehen. Heute wurden die Nominierungen für den wichtigsten Filmpreis offiziell bekannt gegeben. Nachdem der erfolgreiche DC-Film Joker mit Joaquin Phoenix bei den Golden Globes weitgehend leer ausging, geht der Film mit elf Nominierungen als großer Favorit ins Rennen um einen Oscar.
Martin Scorsese mit seinem Netflix-Film The Irishman und Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood dürfen sich ebenso auf jeweils zehn Nominierungen freuen, ebenso Sam Mendes Golden Globes-Gewinner „1917“. Die Kinohits Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers und Marvels Avengers: Endgame finden sich ebenso unter den Nominierten, auch wenn sie nicht so üppig bedacht wurden.
Awards Die Gewinner der Golden Globes: Fans zeigen ihren Unmut darüber, dass Joker nahezu leer ausging
Wir haben hier die komplette Liste aller Nominierungen in der Übersicht:
Bester Film
- „Ford v Ferrari“
- „The Irishman“
- „Jojo Rabbit“
- „Joker“
- „Little Women“
- „Marriage Story“
- „1917“
- „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“
- „Parasite“
Bester Regisseur
- Martin Scorsese - „The Irishman“
- Todd Phillips - „Joker“
- Sam Mendes - „1917“
- Quentin Tarantino - „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“
- Bong Joon-ho - „Parasite“
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Antonio Banderas - „Pain and Glory“
- Leonardo DiCaprio - „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“
- Adam Driver - „Marriage Story“
- Joaquin Phoenix - „Joker“
- Jonathan Pryce - „The Two Popes“
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Cynthia Erivo - „Harriet“
- Scarlett Johansson - „Marriage Story“
- Saoirse Ronan - „Little Women“
- Charlize Theron - „Bombshell“
- Renée Zellweger - „Judy“
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Tom Hanks - „A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood“
- Anthony Hopkins - „The Two Popes“
- Al Pacino - „The Irishman“
- Joe Pesci - „The Irishman“
- Brad Pitt - „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Kathy Bates - „Richard Jewell“
- Laura Dern - „Marriage Story“
- Scarlett Johansson - „Jojo Rabbit“
- Florence Pugh - „Little Women“
- Margot Robbie - „Bombshell“
Bestes Original Drehbuch
- „Knives Out“ - Rian Johnson
- „Marriage Story“ - Noah Baumbach
- „1917“ - Sam Mendes und Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ - Quentin Tarantino
- „Parasite“ - Bong Joon-ho und Han Jin-won
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- „The Irishman“ - Steven Zaillian
- „Jojo Rabbit“ - Taika Waititi
- „Little Women“ - Greta Gerwig
- „The Two Popes“ - Anthony McCarten
- „Joker“ - Todd Phillips und Scott Silver
Beste Filmmusik
- „Joker“ - Hildur Gudnadóttir
- „Little Women“ - Alexandre Desplat
- „Marriage Story“ - Randy Newman
- „1917“ - Thomas Newman
- „Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker“ - John Williams
Bester Song
- „I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" aus Toy Story 4; Music and Lyrics by Randy Newman
- „(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" aus Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
- „I'm Standing with You" aus Breakthrough; Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren
- „Into the Unknown" aus Frozen II; Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- „Stand Up" aus Harriet; Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Bester Tonschnitt
- „Ford v Ferrari“ - Donald Sylvester
- „Joker“ - Alan Robert Murray
- „1917“ - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
- „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ - Wylie Stateman
- „Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker“ - Matthew Wood and David Acord
Bester Ton
- „Ad Astra“ - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- „Ford v Ferrari“ - Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
- „Joker“ - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
- „1917“ - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Bestes Szenenbild
- „The Irishman“ - Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
- „Jojo Rabbit“ - Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- „1917“ - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ - Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- „Parasite“ - Production Design: Lee Ha-jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won-woo
Beste Kamera
- „1917“ - Roger Deakins
- „The Irishman“ - Rodrigo Prieto
- „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ - Robert Richardson
- „The Lighthouse“ - Jarin Blaschke
- „Joker“ - Lawrence Sher
Bestes Makeup und Hairstyling
- „Bombshell“ - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
- „Joker“ - Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
- „Judy“ - Jeremy Woodhead
- „Maleficent: Mistress of Evil“ - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
- „1917“ - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Bestes Kostümdesign
- „The Irishman“ - Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
- „Jojo Rabbit“ - Mayes C. Rubeo
- „Joker“ - Mark Bridges
- „Little Women“ - Jacqueline Durran
- „Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“ - Arianne Phillips
Bester Schnitt
- „The Irishman“ - Thelma Schoonmaker
- „Ford v Ferrari“ - Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
- „Parasite“ - Yang Jinmo
- „Jojo Rabbit“ - Tom Eagles
- „Joker“ - Jeff Groth
Beste visuelle Effekte
- „Avengers: Endgame“ - Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
- „The Irishman“ - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, and Nelson Sepulveda
- „The Lion King“ - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
- „Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker“ - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
- „1917“ - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy
Bester Animationsfilm
- „How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World“
- „I Lost My Body“
- „Klaus“
- „Missing Link“
- „Toy Story 4“
Bester fremdsprachiger Film
- „Les Misérables“ (Frankreich)
- „Honeyland“ (Nordmazedonien)
- „Corpus Christi“ (Polen)
- „Parasite“ (South Korea)
- „Pain and Glory“ (Spanien)
Bester Dokumentarfilm
- „American Factory“
- „The Cave“
- „The Edge of Democracy“
- „For Sama“
- „Honeyland“
Bester Dokumentarkurzfilm
- „In the Absence“
- „Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)“
- „Life Overtakes Me“
- „St. Louis Superman“
- „Walk Run Cha-Cha“
Bester Kurzfilm
- „Brotherhood“
- „Nefta Football Club“
- „The Neighbor's Window“
- „Saira“
- „A Sister“
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
- „Dcera (Daughter)“
- „Hair Love“
- „Kitbull“
- „Memorable“
- „Sister“