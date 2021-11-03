Phasmophobia hat gerade erst ein neues, umfangreiches Update erhalten, da kommt auch schon das nächste. Nach dem Nightmare-Update bringt der neue Patch vergleichsweise kleinere Verbesserungen und kümmert sich vor allem um die Balance. Hier findet ihr die Patch Notes.
Phasmophobia: Das steckt im Nightmare Balance Patch v0.4.1.0
Darum geht’s: Phasmophobia schickt euch im Online-Koop auf Geisterjagd. Der (VR-)Horror steckt zwar noch im Early Access, erfreut sich aber bereits größter Beliebtheit. Dementsprechend arbeiten die Entwickler*innen mit Hochdruck an Updates, Verbesserungen und Erweiterungen. Erst vor rund einer Woche kam das große Nightmare-Update, das unter anderem eine neue Map und mehr gebracht hat:Phasmophobia: Nightmare-Update bringt neue Map, neue Geister & mehr!
Neues Balance-Update: Die Phasmophobia-Macher*innen schieben mit dem Nightmare Balance-Patch v0.4.1.0 direkt das nächste Update hinterher. Das fällt natürlich nicht ganz so umfangreich aus wie das ursprüngliche Nightmare-Update, führt aber trotzdem diverse Verbesserungen ein.
Das steckt drin: Vor allem die Benutzung des Ouija-Boards wurde erneut massiv überarbeitet. Zum Beispiel könnt ihr jetzt neue Fragen stellen und das Ouija-Board antwortet unterschiedlich darauf. So könnt ihr zum Beispiel besser in Erfahrung bringen, wie es um eure geistige Gesundheit steht.
- Geister wechseln ihren Lieblingsraum jetzt weniger, je höher eure geistige Gesundheit (aka sanity) ist.
- Es gibt eine neue Abkürzung auf dem Maple Lodge-Campingplatz vom Eingang zum Lagerfeuer.
- Heftiger Regen sieht jetzt anders und besser aus.
- Es gibt weitere zusätzliche Fotos.
- In den Zellenblocks des Gefängnisses kann es jetzt durch die Decke regnen.
- Geister haben jetzt eine maximale Reichweite beim Wechseln der bevorzugten Räume.
Zusätzlich wurden haufenweise Bugfixes implementiert. Die kompletten Patch Notes zum Nightmare Balance-Update v0.4.1.0 findet ihr entweder auf der Steam-Seite von Phasmophobia oder hier im englischsprachigen Original:
OUIJA BOARD
To help combat certain ghosts being very difficult to identify, we’ve added some new questions to the Ouija board so that you can get a rough idea of what your sanity percentage is.
- The Ouija Board is now guaranteed on Nightmare difficulty
- You can now ask the Ouija board what your sanity is in different ways
- Different questions will give different responses
- Combining these responses can give you a very good idea of your sanity
- Asking about your sanity will only drain your sanity a very small amount
- Less useful Ouija Board questions now drain your sanity much less
- Some Ouija Board spawn points have been moved to avoid clipping with hiding place blockers
NEW
- Ghosts changing preferred room is now tied to sanity. Higher sanity, less room changing!
- There is a now a shortcut from the entrance area to the campfire area in Maple Lodge Campsite
- Heavy rain has received new visuals
- More photos have been added
- Weather can now come through the grated ceilings in the Prison cell blocks
CHANGES
- Ghosts now have a maximum range for changing preferred rooms
- Goryo will now always give DOTS evidence on Nightmare difficulty
- Obake will now always give Fingerprints evidence on Nightmare difficulty
- Fingerprints now have 100% chance to spawn instead of 75%
- Fingerprints now last 2 minutes before fading out
- Obake’s strength has been adjusted to accommodate the fingerprints changes
- Fingerprints can now be left on small tents, picnic benches, cooler boxes, wooden posts and log seating in Maple Lodge Campsite
- The amount of hiding blockers has been adjusted in all locations and difficulties
- Camping lights, fairy lights and the campfire light have been adjusted to stop sanity drain like other lights
- Ghosts now have a much lower chance to change preferred rooms on Professional and Nightmare
- Lowered the chance for ghosts to wander long distances
- Fog colour, Night vision, and Ghost Orbs have been adjusted to help gameplay visibility during foggy weather
- Increased interaction rate for ghosts on Nightmare difficulty to match Professional difficulty
- Optimised all weather conditions for better performance
- Optimised trees and other foliage in Maple Lodge Campsite for better performance
- The clock ticking and white noise sounds now loop seamlessly
- In VR, you will no longer grab the tent door when attempting to grab a nearby prop
- Ghost events will no longer stop if you leave the room or get too far away from the ghost
FIXES
- Fixed several issues with tent collision
- Fixed several safe spots on Maple Lodge Campsite
- Fixed several spots where the player could get stuck on Maple Lodge Campsite
- Fixed a safe spot under the bed in the nursery on Edgefield Street House
- Fixed a bug where the Raiju’s weakness wasn’t working correctly
- Fixed a bug where you could teleport into the Tanglewood house through the yellow barricades
- Fixed a bug where placing a sound sensor on the floor wouldn’t show it on the map
- Fixed a bug where placing a sound sensor on the floor wouldn’t allow it to function correctly
- Fixed a bug where dropping the candle could initiate a hunt from an Onryo
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would be completely invisible instead of only casting shadows
- Fixed a bug where other players microphone volume would reset when returning to the lobby
- Fixed a bug where certain light switches wouldn’t give fingerprints photo evidence
- Fixed a bug where several showers weren’t interactable
- Fixed a bug where some showers had two shower heads
- Fixed a bug where several bones wouldn’t give bone photo evidence
- Fixed a bug where asking the Ouija Board multiple questions would make answers overlap
- Fixed a bug when dropping the Ouija Board in VR would stop it falling to the ground
- Fixed a bug where hiding spots could still be blocked on Amateur
- Fixed a bug where lights wouldn’t reset their brightness after flickering
- Fixed a bug where players could talk on the walkie-talkie when near a hunting ghost
- Fixed a bug where ghosts could change preferred rooms to one on the opposite side of the location
Wie findet ihr die Veränderungen und Neuerungen? Schreibt es uns in die Kommentare.