PLAYCENTRAL NEWS Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia: Nächstes Update bringt Verbesserungen, das sind die Patch Notes

Von David Molke - News vom 03.11.2021 18:31 Uhr
Phasmophobia Update - Beitragsbild
© Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia hat gerade erst ein neues, umfangreiches Update erhalten, da kommt auch schon das nächste. Nach dem Nightmare-Update bringt der neue Patch vergleichsweise kleinere Verbesserungen und kümmert sich vor allem um die Balance. Hier findet ihr die Patch Notes.

Phasmophobia: Das steckt im Nightmare Balance Patch v0.4.1.0

Darum geht’s: Phasmophobia schickt euch im Online-Koop auf Geisterjagd. Der (VR-)Horror steckt zwar noch im Early Access, erfreut sich aber bereits größter Beliebtheit. Dementsprechend arbeiten die Entwickler*innen mit Hochdruck an Updates, Verbesserungen und Erweiterungen. Erst vor rund einer Woche kam das große Nightmare-Update, das unter anderem eine neue Map und mehr gebracht hat:

PhasmophobiaPhasmophobia: Nightmare-Update bringt neue Map, neue Geister & mehr!

Neues Balance-Update: Die Phasmophobia-Macher*innen schieben mit dem Nightmare Balance-Patch v0.4.1.0 direkt das nächste Update hinterher. Das fällt natürlich nicht ganz so umfangreich aus wie das ursprüngliche Nightmare-Update, führt aber trotzdem diverse Verbesserungen ein.

Das steckt drin: Vor allem die Benutzung des Ouija-Boards wurde erneut massiv überarbeitet. Zum Beispiel könnt ihr jetzt neue Fragen stellen und das Ouija-Board antwortet unterschiedlich darauf. So könnt ihr zum Beispiel besser in Erfahrung bringen, wie es um eure geistige Gesundheit steht.

Xbox Series X kaufen (Amazon)
Xbox Series X kaufen (Saturn)
Xbox Series X kaufen (Otto.de)
Xbox Series X kaufen (MediaMarkt)
  • Geister wechseln ihren Lieblingsraum jetzt weniger, je höher eure geistige Gesundheit (aka sanity) ist.
  • Es gibt eine neue Abkürzung auf dem Maple Lodge-Campingplatz vom Eingang zum Lagerfeuer.
  • Heftiger Regen sieht jetzt anders und besser aus.
  • Es gibt weitere zusätzliche Fotos.
  • In den Zellenblocks des Gefängnisses kann es jetzt durch die Decke regnen.
  • Geister haben jetzt eine maximale Reichweite beim Wechseln der bevorzugten Räume.
Phasmophobia: So überlebt ihr die Geisterjagd (Guide) - Lösung
©Kinetic Games

Zusätzlich wurden haufenweise Bugfixes implementiert. Die kompletten Patch Notes zum Nightmare Balance-Update v0.4.1.0 findet ihr entweder auf der Steam-Seite von Phasmophobia oder hier im englischsprachigen Original:

OUIJA BOARD

To help combat certain ghosts being very difficult to identify, we’ve added some new questions to the Ouija board so that you can get a rough idea of what your sanity percentage is.

  • The Ouija Board is now guaranteed on Nightmare difficulty
  • You can now ask the Ouija board what your sanity is in different ways
  • Different questions will give different responses
  • Combining these responses can give you a very good idea of your sanity
  • Asking about your sanity will only drain your sanity a very small amount
  • Less useful Ouija Board questions now drain your sanity much less
  • Some Ouija Board spawn points have been moved to avoid clipping with hiding place blockers

NEW

  • Ghosts changing preferred room is now tied to sanity. Higher sanity, less room changing!
  • There is a now a shortcut from the entrance area to the campfire area in Maple Lodge Campsite
  • Heavy rain has received new visuals
  • More photos have been added
  • Weather can now come through the grated ceilings in the Prison cell blocks

CHANGES

  • Ghosts now have a maximum range for changing preferred rooms
  • Goryo will now always give DOTS evidence on Nightmare difficulty
  • Obake will now always give Fingerprints evidence on Nightmare difficulty
  • Fingerprints now have 100% chance to spawn instead of 75%
  • Fingerprints now last 2 minutes before fading out
  • Obake’s strength has been adjusted to accommodate the fingerprints changes
  • Fingerprints can now be left on small tents, picnic benches, cooler boxes, wooden posts and log seating in Maple Lodge Campsite
  • The amount of hiding blockers has been adjusted in all locations and difficulties
  • Camping lights, fairy lights and the campfire light have been adjusted to stop sanity drain like other lights
  • Ghosts now have a much lower chance to change preferred rooms on Professional and Nightmare
  • Lowered the chance for ghosts to wander long distances
  • Fog colour, Night vision, and Ghost Orbs have been adjusted to help gameplay visibility during foggy weather
  • Increased interaction rate for ghosts on Nightmare difficulty to match Professional difficulty
  • Optimised all weather conditions for better performance
  • Optimised trees and other foliage in Maple Lodge Campsite for better performance
  • The clock ticking and white noise sounds now loop seamlessly
  • In VR, you will no longer grab the tent door when attempting to grab a nearby prop
  • Ghost events will no longer stop if you leave the room or get too far away from the ghost

FIXES

  • Fixed several issues with tent collision
  • Fixed several safe spots on Maple Lodge Campsite
  • Fixed several spots where the player could get stuck on Maple Lodge Campsite
  • Fixed a safe spot under the bed in the nursery on Edgefield Street House
  • Fixed a bug where the Raiju’s weakness wasn’t working correctly
  • Fixed a bug where you could teleport into the Tanglewood house through the yellow barricades
  • Fixed a bug where placing a sound sensor on the floor wouldn’t show it on the map
  • Fixed a bug where placing a sound sensor on the floor wouldn’t allow it to function correctly
  • Fixed a bug where dropping the candle could initiate a hunt from an Onryo
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost would be completely invisible instead of only casting shadows
  • Fixed a bug where other players microphone volume would reset when returning to the lobby
  • Fixed a bug where certain light switches wouldn’t give fingerprints photo evidence
  • Fixed a bug where several showers weren’t interactable
  • Fixed a bug where some showers had two shower heads
  • Fixed a bug where several bones wouldn’t give bone photo evidence
  • Fixed a bug where asking the Ouija Board multiple questions would make answers overlap
  • Fixed a bug when dropping the Ouija Board in VR would stop it falling to the ground
  • Fixed a bug where hiding spots could still be blocked on Amateur
  • Fixed a bug where lights wouldn’t reset their brightness after flickering
  • Fixed a bug where players could talk on the walkie-talkie when near a hunting ghost
  • Fixed a bug where ghosts could change preferred rooms to one on the opposite side of the location

Wie findet ihr die Veränderungen und Neuerungen? Schreibt es uns in die Kommentare.

Weiterlesen auf PlayCentral.de

Quelle: Kinetic Games auf Steam
David Molke
Wenn er nicht gerade im Titan über virtuelle Schlachtfelder stapft, wird der Bauernhof bewirtschaftet, Hyrule gerettet oder Hades sicherer gemacht. Generell für fast alles vom Indie bis Grafik-Highlight zu haben.
Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich bei
guest
0 Kommentare
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anschauen
Phasmophobia-Teaser-Produktbild
Phasmophobia Psycho-Horror PC
PUBLISHER Kinetic Games
ENTWICKLER Kinetic Games
INFOS NEWS GUIDES BILDER
KAUFEN

BELIEBTE NEWS

Ausgezaubert: Harry Potter Wizards Unite wird geschlossen – investiertes Geld gibts nicht zurück! PS5 kaufen 2021 PS5 kaufen im November 2021: Otto und Co. – Wo kann ich die Konsole bestellen? Cheats für GTA 5: Alle Codes für Unsterblichkeit, Waffen und Fahrzeuge Meta wird zu Feta Meta-Memes sind zum Schießen, Mark Zuckerberg hebt ab!
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption erhält Remaster, ganz so wie die GTA Trilogy – Gerücht HDMI 2.1 Monitor 4K für PC und PS5 Diese 8 Gaming-Monitore erscheinen 2021 mit HDMI 2.1, 144 Hz und 4K Die The Forest-Fortsetzung Sons of the Forest aka The Forest 2 kommt erst 2022, zeigt sich aber in schicken neuen Screenshots. The Forest 2: Sons of the Forest wurde verschoben, aber es gibt neue Screenshots GTA-Reihe - Spielzeit Spielzeit aller GTA-Ableger in der Übersicht Pokémon Strahlender Diamant Leuchtende Perle Pokémon Strahlender Diamant und Leuchtende Perle: Diese 10 neuen Features verbessern die Remakes Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rüstung Schwert Heiliger Georgius Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Hinweise und Fundorte von Rüstung und Schwert des Heiligen Georgius – Guide MEHR NEWS LADEN
MIT
PLAYDEALS
KEINE ANGEBOTE
MEHR VERPASSEN ZU DEN DEALS
News, Bilder, Videos und mehr

PlayCentral gibt Dir den vollen Überblick zu allen Spielen, Serien, Filmen, Release-Terminen, News, Screenshots, Bildern, Artikeln, Videos, Trailern und vielen anderen Infos rund um Videospiele. Wir lieben Games.

NACH OBEN
0
Kommentar hinterlassen!x