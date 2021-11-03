Phasmophobia hat gerade erst ein neues, umfangreiches Update erhalten, da kommt auch schon das nächste. Nach dem Nightmare-Update bringt der neue Patch vergleichsweise kleinere Verbesserungen und kümmert sich vor allem um die Balance. Hier findet ihr die Patch Notes.

Phasmophobia: Das steckt im Nightmare Balance Patch v0.4.1.0

Darum geht’s: Phasmophobia schickt euch im Online-Koop auf Geisterjagd. Der (VR-)Horror steckt zwar noch im Early Access, erfreut sich aber bereits größter Beliebtheit. Dementsprechend arbeiten die Entwickler*innen mit Hochdruck an Updates, Verbesserungen und Erweiterungen. Erst vor rund einer Woche kam das große Nightmare-Update, das unter anderem eine neue Map und mehr gebracht hat:

Phasmophobia: Nightmare-Update bringt neue Map, neue Geister & mehr!

Neues Balance-Update: Die Phasmophobia-Macher*innen schieben mit dem Nightmare Balance-Patch v0.4.1.0 direkt das nächste Update hinterher. Das fällt natürlich nicht ganz so umfangreich aus wie das ursprüngliche Nightmare-Update, führt aber trotzdem diverse Verbesserungen ein.

Das steckt drin: Vor allem die Benutzung des Ouija-Boards wurde erneut massiv überarbeitet. Zum Beispiel könnt ihr jetzt neue Fragen stellen und das Ouija-Board antwortet unterschiedlich darauf. So könnt ihr zum Beispiel besser in Erfahrung bringen, wie es um eure geistige Gesundheit steht.

Geister wechseln ihren Lieblingsraum jetzt weniger, je höher eure geistige Gesundheit (aka sanity) ist.

Es gibt eine neue Abkürzung auf dem Maple Lodge-Campingplatz vom Eingang zum Lagerfeuer.

Heftiger Regen sieht jetzt anders und besser aus.

Es gibt weitere zusätzliche Fotos.

In den Zellenblocks des Gefängnisses kann es jetzt durch die Decke regnen.

Geister haben jetzt eine maximale Reichweite beim Wechseln der bevorzugten Räume.

©Kinetic Games

Zusätzlich wurden haufenweise Bugfixes implementiert. Die kompletten Patch Notes zum Nightmare Balance-Update v0.4.1.0 findet ihr entweder auf der Steam-Seite von Phasmophobia oder hier im englischsprachigen Original:

OUIJA BOARD

To help combat certain ghosts being very difficult to identify, we’ve added some new questions to the Ouija board so that you can get a rough idea of what your sanity percentage is.

The Ouija Board is now guaranteed on Nightmare difficulty

You can now ask the Ouija board what your sanity is in different ways

Different questions will give different responses

Combining these responses can give you a very good idea of your sanity

Asking about your sanity will only drain your sanity a very small amount

Less useful Ouija Board questions now drain your sanity much less

Some Ouija Board spawn points have been moved to avoid clipping with hiding place blockers

NEW

Ghosts changing preferred room is now tied to sanity. Higher sanity, less room changing!

There is a now a shortcut from the entrance area to the campfire area in Maple Lodge Campsite

Heavy rain has received new visuals

More photos have been added

Weather can now come through the grated ceilings in the Prison cell blocks

CHANGES

Ghosts now have a maximum range for changing preferred rooms

Goryo will now always give DOTS evidence on Nightmare difficulty

Obake will now always give Fingerprints evidence on Nightmare difficulty

Fingerprints now have 100% chance to spawn instead of 75%

Fingerprints now last 2 minutes before fading out

Obake’s strength has been adjusted to accommodate the fingerprints changes

Fingerprints can now be left on small tents, picnic benches, cooler boxes, wooden posts and log seating in Maple Lodge Campsite

The amount of hiding blockers has been adjusted in all locations and difficulties

Camping lights, fairy lights and the campfire light have been adjusted to stop sanity drain like other lights

Ghosts now have a much lower chance to change preferred rooms on Professional and Nightmare

Lowered the chance for ghosts to wander long distances

Fog colour, Night vision, and Ghost Orbs have been adjusted to help gameplay visibility during foggy weather

Increased interaction rate for ghosts on Nightmare difficulty to match Professional difficulty

Optimised all weather conditions for better performance

Optimised trees and other foliage in Maple Lodge Campsite for better performance

The clock ticking and white noise sounds now loop seamlessly

In VR, you will no longer grab the tent door when attempting to grab a nearby prop

Ghost events will no longer stop if you leave the room or get too far away from the ghost

FIXES

Fixed several issues with tent collision

Fixed several safe spots on Maple Lodge Campsite

Fixed several spots where the player could get stuck on Maple Lodge Campsite

Fixed a safe spot under the bed in the nursery on Edgefield Street House

Fixed a bug where the Raiju’s weakness wasn’t working correctly

Fixed a bug where you could teleport into the Tanglewood house through the yellow barricades

Fixed a bug where placing a sound sensor on the floor wouldn’t show it on the map

Fixed a bug where placing a sound sensor on the floor wouldn’t allow it to function correctly

Fixed a bug where dropping the candle could initiate a hunt from an Onryo

Fixed a bug where the ghost would be completely invisible instead of only casting shadows

Fixed a bug where other players microphone volume would reset when returning to the lobby

Fixed a bug where certain light switches wouldn’t give fingerprints photo evidence

Fixed a bug where several showers weren’t interactable

Fixed a bug where some showers had two shower heads

Fixed a bug where several bones wouldn’t give bone photo evidence

Fixed a bug where asking the Ouija Board multiple questions would make answers overlap

Fixed a bug when dropping the Ouija Board in VR would stop it falling to the ground

Fixed a bug where hiding spots could still be blocked on Amateur

Fixed a bug where lights wouldn’t reset their brightness after flickering

Fixed a bug where players could talk on the walkie-talkie when near a hunting ghost

Fixed a bug where ghosts could change preferred rooms to one on the opposite side of the location

Wie findet ihr die Veränderungen und Neuerungen? Schreibt es uns in die Kommentare.