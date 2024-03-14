Resident Evil 2 with an Fixed Camera is easily the best Mod of All Time

In Resident Evil 2 there is a small limitation that we have to accept compared to the original and that is the new camera.

In the end, this doesn’t have to mean any real restrictions, because the new over-the-shoulder perspective also has certain advantages. Everything is quite modern and the gunplay works wonderfully. So the remake is a great game at its core, but it’s still missing something in some ways. Isn’t it so?

The camera in the original Resident Evil 2. © Capcom

It is the fear of the unknown. What’s lurking around the next corner? Is there already a zombie waiting to welcome me with open arms? Or can I pass safely? The static camera from the original provided one or two jump scares and that was a good thing. It became a horror stylistic device that conveys real terror.

Resident Evil 2: Static Camera Returns!

All of this has recently been forgotten when we look at the “Resident Evil” cosmos. But that’s changing now!

An extremely impressive mod for Resident Evil 2 Remake has now appeared via Nexusmods, which in my opinion is easily one of the best mods of all time.

© Capcom

This mod is as ingenious as it is simple. RE2R Classic brings back the classic camera perspective and changes the entire feel of Resident Evil 2 Remake in one fell swoop.

The mod is still brand new and was designed by alphaZomega. In its fundamentals there is only this one serious change and yet it has a gigantic impact on the game.

© Capcom

The mod is already a success: within a few days the mod has over 30,000 clicks on Nexusmods. There is a lot of interest in the fan base and that’s no wonder.

If you would like to take a look at the mod yourself, you are very welcome to do so. Just follow the link below, which will take you directly to the mod. Here you can download the mod and install it on your PC.

Would you have thought that you would experience the remake of Resident Evil 2 again in such beautiful splendor with Fixed Camera Mod? Write it in the comments and let us know your thoughts!