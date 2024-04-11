GTA 6: When should Rockstar release the 2nd trailer?

A few months have passed since Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6 and provided the first insights into the upcoming open-world title. Since then, no further official information or details have been announced. The question is: when will the second trailer for GTA 6 be released?

In the following, we share our thoughts on this question with you.

Fans eagerly await GTA 6 trailer 2

Last week we reported on Rockstar’s latest update to GTA Online and the benefits for GTA+ members. One particularly exciting teaser for the upcoming content of GTA 5’s multiplayer mode was mentioned in one sentence: a big summer update.

The term “big” is remarkable, as Rockstar usually only uses such attributes very selectively. In addition, the developer does not normally announce summer updates months in advance – the official start of summer is June 21.

We know from previous years that the summer content updates were usually released around this date.

But how does this relate to GTA 6? The early announcement of a “major” update for GTA Online makes the next few months an ideal time to release the second trailer for GTA 6.

GTA 6 and GTA Online are currently generating enormous attention and pushing each other. The official announcement of GTA 6 has made GTA Online even more popular and at the same time offers the perfect occupation until the release.

The official trailer for the latest Chop Shop update – released just a few days after the first trailer for GTA 6 – reached 19 million views within months, making it the most successful GTA Online trailer for a game that is over ten years old!

Display content from Twitter Hier klicken, um den Inhalt von Twitter anzuzeigen.

Learn more in Twitter’s privacy policy. Always display content from Twitter

GTA 6 Trailer 2: Summer is the ideal time

If the release is set for early 2025, as many assume, the summer could be an ideal time for the release of the second trailer. In general, it would be desirable (or even essential?) if Rockstar were to share more information about the open-world title soon – be it in the form of screenshots, gameplay scenes or initial details about an online mode.

So far, our knowledge of the game is quite limited and is mainly based on the single trailer or the leaks from September 2022.

However, these considerations are pure speculation. It remains uncertain what plans Rockstar Games has to effectively market GTA 6. However, we believe that the release of the second trailer in conjunction with GTA Online (possibly even through an in-game event) could significantly increase public awareness.

But what do you think of our guesses? Let us know when you expect to see the 2nd trailer for GTA 6.