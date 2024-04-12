GTA Online Stash Houses: All Safe Codes & Map

To open the safes in the various Drug Stashes in GTA Online, you need the corresponding code.

This six-digit number combination is usually located very close to the safe on a yellow piece of paper. This can be located on walls, cushions or on a table and can easily be overlooked.

GTA Online: These are all 10 codes for the safes

We have summarized all 10 possible vault codes for you below. So if you’re having trouble finding them, you can simply take a look at our list without wasting any more time.

One of the following combinations will open the safe for you:

01-23-45

02-12-87

05-02-91

24-10-81

28-03-98

28-11-97

44-23-37

72-68-83

73-27-38

77-79-73

Where to find the codes: If you don’t want to try all ten codes one after the other, you should take a close look around your immediate surroundings. Look for a yellow Posti-it note to be rewarded directly with the right combination.

On this map we have marked all 25 possible drug stashes in GTA Online for you:

© Rockstar Games/PlayCentral montage

Everything you need to know about the drug stashes in GTA Online.

The drug stashes in GTA Online are a daily event. You have to enter a certain building, eliminate the armed drug dealers and clear out the vault to be rewarded with cash and various goods.