GTA Online Stash Houses: All Safe Codes & Map

By Patrik Hasberg - News on 12.04.2024 11:41 Uhr
To open the safes in the various Drug Stashes in GTA Online, you need the corresponding code.

This six-digit number combination is usually located very close to the safe on a yellow piece of paper. This can be located on walls, cushions or on a table and can easily be overlooked.

GTA Online: These are all 10 codes for the safes

We have summarized all 10 possible vault codes for you below. So if you’re having trouble finding them, you can simply take a look at our list without wasting any more time.

One of the following combinations will open the safe for you:

  • 01-23-45
  • 02-12-87
  • 05-02-91
  • 24-10-81
  • 28-03-98
  • 28-11-97
  • 44-23-37
  • 72-68-83
  • 73-27-38
  • 77-79-73

Where to find the codes: If you don’t want to try all ten codes one after the other, you should take a close look around your immediate surroundings. Look for a yellow Posti-it note to be rewarded directly with the right combination.

On this map we have marked all 25 possible drug stashes in GTA Online for you:

© Rockstar Games/PlayCentral montage

Everything you need to know about the drug stashes in GTA Online.

The drug stashes in GTA Online are a daily event. You have to enter a certain building, eliminate the armed drug dealers and clear out the vault to be rewarded with cash and various goods.

