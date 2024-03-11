Master the Cards Carnival on Pro: Costa del Sol Tournament – FF7R

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there is the so-called Carnival of Maps in Costa del Sol. In contrast to the regular rounds of Queen’s Blood, we are presented with certain tasks that need to be solved. These are self-appointed card puzzles.

However, some of the games are not that easy. On pro mode in particular, we have to think carefully about how we play our cards to win.

In this guide you will learn everything about the professional rounds at the Carnival of Cards. If you’re still struggling with the beginner rounds, take a look at our other instructions here.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Cards Carnival at professional level

Card puzzle: Quibbles

The first card puzzle on the professional level has the enchanting name of Pointedness. Here we have to use the cards Needle Kiss and Cactor to achieve victory.

Is there a reward for the fight? Yes, there is. As a reward, we receive the Needle Kiss card once.

The match is over quickly once you know how to place the cards. First, draw a pin kiss and place it on the far right of the top line. This is immediately followed by the second pin kiss, which you place below the first.

Jetzt haben wir den Weg für unseren Kaktor geebnet, der eine besondere Fähigkeit hat. Er verstärkt ein ganz bestimmtes Feld, das sich 2 Unten 1 Rechts befindet.

And three guesses as to which card we’re now moving to the bottom? That’s right. Quetzalcoatl is boosted correctly with +5.

That’s enough for us to dominate the middle and bottom line. You can finish the round and collect the reward.

Card puzzle: Sea devilish plans

The next card puzzle is about thwarting Sea Devil’s plans. The card challenge involves the Mind Flayer card, which is in the middle of the table. It weakens all the cards around the mind flayer and we have to use this accordingly.

Is there a reward? Yes, if you solve this map puzzle, you will receive the map: Anglerfish.

The basic idea is that we boost our anglerfish so much that we don’t really need the Mandragora cards. So we concentrate entirely on playing lots of Mandragoras.

The first step, however, is to unlock the anglerfish. We need three points to place it. So it’s up to the guardsman (Rest In Pieces), which we move to the bottom line.

Now we can bring the monkfish onto the field. And not only that. We immediately play both anglerfish on both 3-player courts.

Incidentally, this is very important: you must place the monkfish in front of the mandragoras! Because they feed on the mandragoras, so to speak.

And now it’s time to fire up the Mandragoras! Ultimately, you can now place the mandragoras in such a way that you play as many of them as possible. Each individual placement boosts both anglerfish at once.

You can place them in the middle line first and then there’s nothing left to do but rely on the mind flayer’s ability to destroy the placed Mandragoras.

But that doesn’t matter, because the anglerfish lead us to victory with this tactic. All clear so far? You can now also use this Sea Devil move in Blood of Kings! Isn’t that great?

Card puzzle: In the service of the king

Now we come to the last map puzzle at the professional level for the time being, as further puzzles are only unlocked in the lategame.

The motto is In the service of the king. This puzzle is all about the trump card: Tomberry King. This card becomes stronger every time one of our cards is removed from the game.

Once again, we need to put it on the pitch as early as possible so that it gets a big boost.

Is there a reward? Yes, and it’s a particularly strong reward. You’ll receive the card: Tomberry King and it’s just great!

Reminder: If you have problems with the secret enemy Tomberry King in the normal game, be sure to check out our strategy guide here!

We take the Montisaurus card as the opener. We place it on the second square of the top line. The good thing is that it strengthens the spaces downwards.

Do the same with the second Montisaurus card. Place it exactly opposite on the second space of the bottom line.

Then we’ve already made a good start. Because now comes the king! You can place the Tomberry King in the middle line right at the front, and you have to.

The problem is that the Fire Guards destroy their own cards and the Tomberry King has to stay alive at a safe distance.

Now it’s time for the bulldozers. Place the first one at the top and the other one at the bottom so that they take your fire guards out of the game. And don’t worry, that’s the way it has to be!

They cause devastating damage to the rear, but that pleases the Tomberry King.

Now the mind flayer comes into play, which we place in the middle line. Place it so that even the last of your forces can see the radishes from below.

This game ends extremely close, but the Tomberry King scores a total of 15 points thanks to all the dead cameras, which is enough to win the game.

Info: This guide is currently being updated. Come back later for more information on the Carnival of Cards.