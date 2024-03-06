Is the release of GTA 6 really less than 1 year away? Job advertisement gives hope

Although we now know that Rockstar Games plans to release GTA 6 sometime in 2025, there is no specific release date. However, we recently learned that the developer is now entering the final phase of development and is therefore asking its own employees to return to the office for a 5-day week.

Now there is a further indication that the release is probably not that far away. Specifically, this is an official job advertisement at Rockstar Lincoln, which is looking for a Localization Tester – Russian.

Display content from YouTube Hier klicken, um den Inhalt von YouTube anzuzeigen.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

What does a localization tester do?

This is a special role that is responsible for testing the Russian version of the game.

The tasks consist, for example, of ensuring that all texts in the game (dialogs, menus, instructions, etc.) have been correctly translated into Russian. This includes checking for grammatical correctness, stylistic appropriateness and cultural relevance.

At the same time, the title must be checked for localization-specific errors. In addition, there are functionality tests, audio checks and cultural adaptation. The latter involves checking whether the content of the game may be inappropriate or irrelevant for the Russian audience.

Job advertisement with reference to imminent release?

The exciting thing about this job advertisement, however, is the addition that the position is only limited to a total of 12 months. The fact that Rockstar is looking for someone to be responsible for testing the Russian version of the game suggests that Rockstar is planning to release GTA 6 in less than 12 months.

After all, this activity usually only takes place at the end of development. And why would Rockstar fill such a position, which is due to expire in March 2025, when the title will not be released until the end of 2025?

When could GTA 6 be released? There has been speculation for some time that GTA 6 could be released in the first quarter of 2025. After all, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is expecting record sales for the 2025 financial year, which begins on April 1, 2024 and ends on March 31, 2025, and only GTA 6 can be responsible for this.