Fans start petition – Hogwarts Legacy 2 should not be a live service game!

It is only a matter of time before a Hogwarts Legacy 2 is released. This decision should be set in stone for those responsible at Warner Bros. thanks to the immense sales figures.

But unsurprisingly, the company’s thoughts on such a successful brand seem to go much further – and possibly in a different direction than fans would have liked.

As we reported here on PlayCentral.de at the beginning of March, “Hogwarts Legacy 2” is likely to be released in the form of a Live Service Game. Accordingly, the title from developer Avalanche Studios would be constantly expanded with new content and updates, possibly in a similar way to how Rockstar Games has already been very successful with GTA Online for over ten years.

This news is not met with great joy by fans, quite the opposite! They now even want to prevent Warner Bros. from going down this path with “Hogwarts Legacy 2”.

Fans start petition, don’t want a live service game

Player Kevin Malcom recently launched a petition to this effect on change.org. The aim is clear: they want to prevent the magical role-playing game from becoming a live service game, even if concrete plans for this have not yet been officially announced.

The idea of the fans commenting on the petition is a purely single-player game in which various systems and mechanisms should be expanded or improved. One of the wishes is that the sport of Quidditch, which is popular among witches and wizards, should be implemented in the sequel.

At present, a total of 3,230 signatures have been collected with this petition. The next target is 5,000 supporters.

Considering that over 22 million copies of “Hogwarts Legacy” have been sold to date, interest in the petition still seems to be very low.

But at this point it’s up to you! What would you like to see in a “Hogwarts Legacy 2”? Feel free to write your opinion in the comments below.