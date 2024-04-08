GTA Online: The fastest cars in 2024

A GTA spin-off without a large number of different cars and means of transportation is not a real Grand Theft Auto. As of April 2024, there are a whopping 738 vehicles in GTA 5 and GTA Online combined.

In this article, we present the 20 fastest cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024.

Note: Our list does not include vehicles that have a rocket boost, such as the Vigilante, Scramjet or Arena War vehicles. In this case, the maximum speed is only reached for a short time thanks to a special boost. In GTA Online, there are a total of 24 cars equipped with such a rocket boost until April 2024.

It is also important to note that the fastest cars are not the best choice for certain types of races, as handling and the overall package are more important here.

What is the fastest car in GTA Online?

In April 2024, the Weevil Custom is the fastest car in GTA Online with an impressive top speed of 221.3 km/h, making it the best car you can buy in the game.

The Weevil is based on a real VW Beetle Rat Rod. It is a unique car that combines the classic shape of the Volkswagen Beetle with the raw, unpolished style of a Rat Rod.

Where does our data come from: YouTuber Broughy1322 tested the different cars in GTA Online on a long straight with fully upgraded vehicles. If you want to find out more about how the values were obtained, read his article here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ra9zgSZpoU

The fastest HSW cars in GTA Online

Exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, you can have so-called HSW upgrades carried out on some cars. HSW stands for Hao’s Special Works and is a new car workshop located in the LS Car Meet that allows players to upgrade selected cars, making new top speeds of over 270 km/h possible.

Below we present the fastest HSW versions in GTA Online:

Itali GTO Stinger TT Top Speed : 271.17 km/h (168.5 mph)

: 271.17 km/h (168.5 mph) Price : 2,380,000

: 2,380,000 HSW Price: 1,418,000 Vigero ZX Top Speed : 253.47 km/h (157.5 mph)

: 253.47 km/h (157.5 mph) Price : 1,947,000

: 1,947,000 HSW Price: 550,000 Stirling GT Top Speed : 252.34514 km/h (156.8 mph)

: 252.34514 km/h (156.8 mph) Price : 975,000

: 975,000 HSW Price: 900,000 Karin S95 Top Speed : 249,44832 km/h (155 mph)

: 249,44832 km/h (155 mph) Price : 1,995,000

: 1,995,000 HSW Price: 525,000 Bravado Banshee Top Speed : 246.229632 km/h (153 mph)

: 246.229632 km/h (153 mph) Price : 105,000

: 105,000 HSW Price: 1,849,000

The 20 fastest cars in GTA Online (sorted by top speed)

1. BF Weevil Custom

Top Speed: 221.28 km/h (137.50 mph)

221.28 km/h (137.50 mph) Price: $980,000

2. Ocelot Pariah

Top Speed: 218.87 km/h (136.00 mph)

218.87 km/h (136.00 mph) Price: $1,420,000

3. Grotti Itali RSX

Top Speed: 217.74 km/h (135.30 mph)

217.74 km/h (135.30 mph) Price: $3,465,000

4. Pfister 811

Top Speed: 213.24 km/h (132.50 mph)

213.24 km/h (132.50 mph) Price: $1,135,000

5. Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Top Speed: 212.43 km/h (132.00 mph)

212.43 km/h (132.00 mph) With HSW Upgrades: 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h)

168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) Price: $2,380,000

6 Principe Deveste Eight

Top Speed: 212.03 km/h (131.75 mph)

212.03 km/h (131.75 mph) With HSW Upgrades: 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h)

151.75 mph (244.22 km/h) Price: $1,795,000

7. Lampadati Corsita

Top Speed: 211.31 km/h (131.30 mph)

211.31 km/h (131.30 mph) Price: $1,795,000

8. Overflod Entity MT

Top Speed: 211.23 km/h (131.25 mph)

211.23 km/h (131.25 mph) With HSW Upgrades: 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h)

150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) Price: $2,355,000

9. Pegassi Torero XO

Top Speed: 210.82 km/h (131.00 mph)

210.82 km/h (131.00 mph) Price: $2,890,000

10. Bravado Banshee 900R

Top Speed: 210.82 km/h (131.00 mph)

210.82 km/h (131.00 mph) Preis: $565.000

11. Invetero Coquette D10

Top Speed: 209.21 km/h (130.00 mph)

209.21 km/h (130.00 mph) Price: $1,510,000

12. Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Top Speed: 207.60 km/h (129.00 mph)

207.60 km/h (129.00 mph) Price: $1,797,000

13. Benefactor LM87

Top Speed: 206.80 km/h (128.50 mph)

206.80 km/h (128.50 mph) Price: $2,915,000

14. Overflod Entity XXR

Top Speed: 206.00 km/h (128.00 mph)

206.00 km/h (128.00 mph) Price: $2,305,000

15. Obey 10F Widebody

Top Speed: 206.00 km/h (128.00 mph)

206.00 km/h (128.00 mph) Price: $575,000

16. Grotti Itali GTO

Top Speed: 205.59 km/h (127.75 mph)

205.59 km/h (127.75 mph) Price: $1,965,000

17. Grotti X80 Proto

Top Speed: 205.19 km/h (127.50 mph)

205.19 km/h (127.50 mph) Price: $2,700,000

18. Pegassi Toros

Top Speed: 205.19 km/h (127.50 mph)

205.19 km/h (127.50 mph) Price: $498,000

19. Overflod Zeno

Top Speed: 205.19 km/h (127.50 mph)

205.19 km/h (127.50 mph) Price: $2,820,000

20. Progen Emerus