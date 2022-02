The issue is fixed 🥳



Thank you for your help! Our team is now starting to refund the additional shipping fees: you should receive it in the next 7 days.



Please hit us up if you are still encountering this issue for any orders registered today past 18.30PM CET/9.30AM PST. https://t.co/4Nq8LdUVdW pic.twitter.com/mZHohKWl99