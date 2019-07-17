Ubisoft - Start-Line-up des Aboservice Uplay Plus steht fest

Im Rahmen der E3 2019 kündigte Ubisoft den hauseigenen Aboservice Uplay Plus an, der bereits am 03. September starten wird. Jetzt steht fest, welche Titel euch zu Beginn erwarten werden.

Auch Ubisoft wird mit Uplay Plus einen eigenen Aboservice anbieten, wie das Unternehmen bereits im Rahmen der E3 2019 verkündet hat. Zum Start am 03. September erwarten euch zahlreiche Titel aus dem Lineup des Publishers, weitere werden folgen.

Ubisoft Publisher kündigte während der E3 den Abo-Service Uplay+ an

Das erwartet euch bei Uplay Plus

Am 03. September startet der Aboservice Uplay Plus auf dem PC mit einem kostenlosen Probezugang, wenn ihr euch bis zum 15. August registriert. Für monatlich 14,99 Euro erhaltet ihr unbegrenzten Download-Zugriff auf mehr als 100 Titel des Publishers, darunter Spieleneuheiten, kürzlich erschienene Titel, Ubisoft-Klassiker, Premium-Editionen und zusätzliche Inhaltspakete.

Darüber hinaus erhaltet ihr Zugang zu Beta- und Early-Access-Programmen zu künftigen Titeln wie der Beta zu Ghost Recon Breakpoint, die am 05. September starten wird. Zum Start von Google Stadia im November wird Uplay Plus zudem in vollem Umfang auf Googles Streamingdienst zur Verfügung stehen.

Im Vergleich zu vielen anderen Aboservices die lediglich die Standardfassung eines Spiels beinhalten, bietet euch Ubisoft mit Uplay Plus Zugriff auf die jeweils höchste Version eines Spiels. Also inklusive DLCs, Season Pass und mehr.

Diese Spiele sind Bestandteil von Uplay+

Das Start-Lineup von Uplay Plus kann sich absolut sehen lassen und umfasst neben aktuellen Highlights wie Assassin’s Creed Odyssey oder Anno 1800 weitere etliche Klassiker. Diese Spiele sind ab 03. September Bestandteil des Aboservice: