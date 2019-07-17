PLAYCENTRAL NEWS Ubisoft

Ubisoft - Start-Line-up des Aboservice Uplay Plus steht fest

Von Philipp Briel - News vom 17.07.2019, 09:00 Uhr
Im Rahmen der E3 2019 kündigte Ubisoft den hauseigenen Aboservice Uplay Plus an, der bereits am 03. September starten wird. Jetzt steht fest, welche Titel euch zu Beginn erwarten werden.

Auch Ubisoft wird mit Uplay Plus einen eigenen Aboservice anbieten, wie das Unternehmen bereits im Rahmen der E3 2019 verkündet hat. Zum Start am 03. September erwarten euch zahlreiche Titel aus dem Lineup des Publishers, weitere werden folgen.

Das erwartet euch bei Uplay Plus

Am 03. September startet der Aboservice Uplay Plus auf dem PC mit einem kostenlosen Probezugang, wenn ihr euch bis zum 15. August registriert. Für monatlich 14,99 Euro erhaltet ihr unbegrenzten Download-Zugriff auf mehr als 100 Titel des Publishers, darunter Spieleneuheiten, kürzlich erschienene Titel, Ubisoft-Klassiker, Premium-Editionen und zusätzliche Inhaltspakete.

Darüber hinaus erhaltet ihr Zugang zu Beta- und Early-Access-Programmen zu künftigen Titeln wie der Beta zu Ghost Recon Breakpoint, die am 05. September starten wird. Zum Start von Google Stadia im November wird Uplay Plus zudem in vollem Umfang auf Googles Streamingdienst zur Verfügung stehen.

Im Vergleich zu vielen anderen Aboservices die lediglich die Standardfassung eines Spiels beinhalten, bietet euch Ubisoft mit Uplay Plus Zugriff auf die jeweils höchste Version eines Spiels. Also inklusive DLCs, Season Pass und mehr.

Diese Spiele sind Bestandteil von Uplay+

Das Start-Lineup von Uplay Plus kann sich absolut sehen lassen und umfasst neben aktuellen Highlights wie Assassin’s Creed Odyssey oder Anno 1800 weitere etliche Klassiker. Diese Spiele sind ab 03. September Bestandteil des Aboservice:

  • Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
  • Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
  • Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
  • Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
  • Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition*
  • Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition*
  • Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
  • Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition*
  • Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
  • Beyond Good and Evil
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
  • Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
  • Child of Light
  • Cold Fear
  • Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
  • Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
  • Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
  • Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition*
  • Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
  • Flashback Origin
  • For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
  • From Dust
  • Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
  • I Am Alive
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2
  • Might & Magic IX
  • Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
  • Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
  • Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
  • Monopoly PLUS
  • Ode
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D assault
  • POD Gold
  • Prince of Persia (2008)
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
  • Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
  • Rayman 2
  • Rayman 3
  • Rayman Forever
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rayman Origins
  • Rayman Raving Rabbids
  • Silent Hunter 2
  • Silent Hunter 3
  • Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
  • Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
  • Speed Buster
  • Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
  • Steep - X Games Gold Edition*
  • The Crew - Ultimate Edition*
  • The Crew 2 - Gold Edition*
  • The Settlers 1 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 2 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 3 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 4 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
  • The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
  • The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
  • Tom Clancy's EndWar
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition*
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition (coming soon)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition*
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
  • Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference - Uplay
  • Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
  • Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
  • Trials Rising - Gold Edition
  • Uno
  • Valiant Hearts
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
  • Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
  • Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition* (coming soon)
  • World In Conflict - Complete Edition
  • Zombi

Quelle: Ubisoft

