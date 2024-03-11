Rockstar officially lists GTA 6 on its own website, hint at new announcement?

The various clues are increasingly suggesting that the release of GTA 6 is not too far off.

In addition to a temporary job advertisement and the fact that Rockstar Games employees are currently being asked to return to the office for a 5-day week and the final phase of development, the upcoming open-world title has now been officially listed on its own website.

Rockstar Games now officially lists GTA 6

GTA 6 has been added to the list of other games from Rockstar at the URL www.rockstargames.com/games.

However, Grand Theft Auto 6 takes a very prominent place above the other games!

© Rockstar Games

A huge banner that stretches across the entire width of the page at the top makes it clear once again that GTA 6 has been announced for 2025.

If you scroll down a little, a welcome window appears with the words “Welcome to Leonida”. The description follows below it:

„Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet. Coming 2025 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.“

If you click on the initial banner, a new window opens and the first trailer for GTA 6 appears, which you can start with another click.

This change has of course also caught the eye of fans on social media and has led to new speculation. Some suspect that Rockstar Games is currently either planning the release of Trailer 2 or preparing another major announcement.

Could the pre-order phase be starting soon, allowing fans to pre-order GTA 6?

However, apart from numerous rumors about the release of Trailer 2 this year or the start of pre-orders in the near future, there is currently no solid evidence of this.

Nevertheless, it can be seen as a positive sign that GTA 6 is being increasingly integrated into the company’s own portfolio and that marketing for the game is slowly but surely being ramped up.

Incidentally, Rockstar Games recently released a new story update for GTA Online. In The Cluckin’ Bell Raid, you take on corrupt cops and a dangerous cartel. As part of the update, you can also purchase the new Gauntlet Interceptor police vehicle.