GTA Online: How do I start the The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid?

Corrupt cops and killer cartels: That’s the short but very apt summary of the latest story update called The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, which has been available for GTA Online since March 7, 2024.

Incidentally, a separate update does not need to be downloaded for this, as the update is part of the Drip Feed and belongs to the Chop Shop Update released in December.

What does Drip Feed mean? This term means that content is published gradually over a set period of time instead of making everything available at once.

How do I start the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid?

As soon as you have logged into GTA Online and are in free mode (on foot or in a means of transportation), you will receive a call from Vincent Effenburger.

Accept it and listen to his words. If you are not interested, you can hang up again straight away, the marker will still appear afterwards.

© Rockstar Games/PlayCentral.de

Vincent has now given up his job as head of the security service and is working as a new recruit for the Los Santos police force.

After the conversation, you should meet Vincent at the Vespucci police station to begin the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid. The exact location will be marked with a “V” on your map.

© Rockstar Games/PlayCentral.de

Now you can visit the police station at any time, press the button shown at the marked location and start the first preparatory mission for the robbery.

Can I play the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid solo?

The various contact missions can be started by 1-4 players. So if you don’t have any other players at hand or prefer to play alone, that’s no problem. You can also set various options in the menu and buy ammunition and armor, for example.