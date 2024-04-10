GTA Online Gun Van: Battle Rifle, daily location, weapons

The Gun Van in GTA Online is a mobile hotspot for some of the game’s most powerful weapons. In this article, we’ll give you an overview of everything you need to know about this vehicle and show you where it can be found this week.

Now you can find weapons that were previously only available at Ammu-Nation in the roving weapons transporter that appears at various locations in Los Santos.

Daily location of the weapon van in GTA Online

The location of the weapon transporter is not shown on the map unless you are approaching the vehicle or are a GTA+ subscriber.

The location of the van changes weekly and it can be found at one of 30 possible locations.

The following map shows all 30 possible locations of the van.

Alternatively, you can find the new position of the van on this map every week.

© GTAup-Bildmontage

Weapons available in the van

What weapons are available in the van? As mentioned, the weapon van contains some of the best weapons you can use in GTA Online, including the newly released combat rifle from the Chop Shop update, the tactical SMG and the railgun.

Don’t expect any discounts compared to Ammu-Nation, though; the guns are still pretty pricey. Here is a list of the current offer:

Weapons:

Baseball Bat

Railgun

Combat MG

Unholy Hellbringer

Tactical SMG

Military Rifle

AP Pistol

Sniper Rifle

Combat Rifle

Thrown Weapons:

Proximity Mine

Sticky Bomb

Molotov

Armor:

Lightest Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Heaviest Armor

The Gun Van is where you’ll find the really cool weapons in GTA Online! © Rockstar Games/GTAup.de

Note that the offer may change at any time, especially if Rockstar adjusts the game balance.