GTA Online: Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid – How much money can I make?

Since March 7, 2024, a new story update for GTA Online has been available to you with the Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid, which offers you new contact missions and allows you to earn quick cash with their finale.

Cluckin’ Bell robbery: what’s the reward?

Once you have successfully completed the finale of the Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid, you will receive a total of 500,000 GTA dollars and RP as the leader. You will also receive an additional 250,000 GTA dollars on the first run.

This means you’ll earn more than 750,000 GTA dollars in around an hour of gameplay, as some of the preparation missions also earn a little money. Not a bad balance!

All other members will receive 10 percent of the 500,000 GTA dollars, i.e. only 50,000 GTA dollars, and an additional 250,000 GTA dollars on the first run.

