PLAYCENTRAL NEWS GTA Online: Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid – How much money can I make?

GTA Online: Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid – How much money can I make?

By Patrik Hasberg - News on 15.03.2024 09:43 Uhr
© PlayCentral-Bildmontage

Since March 7, 2024, a new story update for GTA Online has been available to you with the Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid, which offers you new contact missions and allows you to earn quick cash with their finale.

Cluckin’ Bell robbery: what’s the reward?

Once you have successfully completed the finale of the Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid, you will receive a total of 500,000 GTA dollars and RP as the leader. You will also receive an additional 250,000 GTA dollars on the first run.

© Rockstar Games/PlayCentral.de

This means you’ll earn more than 750,000 GTA dollars in around an hour of gameplay, as some of the preparation missions also earn a little money. Not a bad balance!

All other members will receive 10 percent of the 500,000 GTA dollars, i.e. only 50,000 GTA dollars, and an additional 250,000 GTA dollars on the first run.

If you would like more tips on the Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid, then take a look at our walkthrough.

Patrik Hasberg
Schreiberling, Spieleentdecker, praktizierender Perfektionist und Mann fürs Grobe. Außerdem laufender Freizeit-Hobbit, der Katzen liebt. – Hunde gehen auch. „Auch sonst eigentlich ganz ok“.
Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich bei
guest
0 Kommentare
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anschauen

POPULAR NEWS

GTA Online: Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid – How much money can I make? Resident Evil 2 with an Fixed Camera is easily the best Mod of All Time GTA Online Cluckin’ Farm Raid – All Weapon And Gear Loadouts Fans start petition – Hogwarts Legacy 2 should not be a live service game! GTA Online: Clockin’ Bell Farm Raid – Walkthrough 2024 Faleris züchten in Palworld Breeding Faleris in Palworld: This is how you are guaranteed to get the Fire Pal – Guide Queen’s Blood: My Destroyer deck wins against all level 5 opponents – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Master the Cards Carnival on Pro: Costa del Sol Tournament – FF7R Rockstar officially lists GTA 6 on its own website, hint at new announcement? Mindflayer in the Battle Arena: Master 2x Teams in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth LOAD MORE NEWS
UPWARD
Das offizielle Logo von PlayCentral.de mit Schriftzug
Anmelden auf PlayCentral.deDark Mode-Schalter