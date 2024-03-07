GTA Online Chop Shop Update: All Cars & Vehicles List

GTA Online: Chop Shop offers you new vehicles that can be purchased from the various dealers for the necessary change.
As usual in GTA Online, the means of transportation have been released as part of the drip feed in recent weeks.
What does drip feed mean? This means that content for GTA Online will only be released gradually. Originally, players could expect a new vehicle from a major update to GTA Online every week. Nowadays, Rockstar usually stretches the releases over several months.
All New Vehicles in the Chop Shop Update
Legendary Motorsport
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D: $1.715.000 (15. Februar 2024)
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio: $2,845,000 (December 12, 2024)
- Vapid Aleutian: $1,835,000 (Release: December 12, 2023)
San Andreas Super Autos
- Canis Terminus: $1,877,500 (release: March 7)
- Declasse Impaler SZ: $1,280,000 (February 22, 2024)
- Albany Cavalcade XL (SUV): $1,665,000 (Release: January 11)
- Bravado Dorado: $1,375,000 (Release: December 21, 2023)
- Karin Asterope GZ: $459,000 (Release: December 12, 2023)
- Declasse Impaler LX: $1,465,000 (Release: December 12, 2023)
- Karin Vivanite: $1,605,000 (Release: December 12, 2023)
- Vapid Dominator GT: $2,195,000 (Release: December 12, 2023)
- Declasse Vigero ZX Coupe: $2,295,000
- Fathom FR36: $1,610,000 (Release: December 12, 2023)
Warstock Cache and Carry
Police vehicles are particularly interesting for many games. For the first time in GTA Online, you can buy, own and even customize cars according to your needs with numerous modifications. However, these three vehicles also come at a price!
These vehicles are available for purchase at Warstock Cache and Carry:
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire Interceptor (Emergency): $5,420,00, Purchase Price: $4,065,00 (Release: March 7)
- LSDS Boxville (Vans): $500,000, Purchase Price = $350,000 (Release: December 21, 2023)
- Civilian Patrol Car: $2,962,500 to $3,950,000
- Stanier LE Cruiser: $3,517,000 to $4,690,000
- Police Riot: $3,600,000 to $4,800,000
Special Vehicles
There are two vehicles that you can only use under certain conditions.
One of these is the Tow Truck, which you can buy in two variants as soon as you have a scrapyard. However, you can only use this vehicle as part of corresponding towing missions!
- Beater Towtruck (Utility): $650,000
- Clean Towntruck (Utiliy): $1,1 Mio.
The second vehicle is the Park Ranger, which you can unlock as part of the Animal Photography Challenge. For each animal photographed, the normal sales price of 2,980,000 GTA dollars is unlocked.
Once you have photographed a total of 10 animals and sent them to the tourist office, the lower purchase price of 2,235,000 GTA dollars for the Declasse Park Ranger is automatically unlocked.
Note: You can only purchase the Park Ranger on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
You can find out more about the animal photography challenge in this guide.
- Park Ranger (Emergency): 2,980,000 to 2,235,000 GTA dollars