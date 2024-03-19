Even the PS5 Pro Reportedly Struggles to Run GTA 6 at 60 FPS

While the majority of fans are currently wondering when GTA 6 will be released, there’s another big issue at stake. How well will the open-world title run on the PS5 (Pro)?

Just a few days ago, a leak from a reliable source revealed further information about the PS5 Pro, which is expected to be released at the end of this year. In particular, the ray tracing performance of the new console version is set to make a significant leap forward thanks to dedicated AI technology.

In any case, the PS5 Pro is likely to be clearly ahead of the normal PS5 in terms of performance.

How well can the PS5 Pro handle GTA 6?

But at the same time, it appears that the CPU of the PS5 Pro will not receive a major upgrade, which could be a problem when “Grand Theft Auto 6” from Rockstar Games is released.

Because when GTA 6 is released sometime in 2025, the title is likely to push both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 to their limits, as the open-world title will be a very technically demanding game.

After all, the two consoles have to cope with a huge open game world with countless details, as the first published trailer makes clear.

As Red Gaming Tech explains on X, the CPU clock speed of the PS5 Pro is already known due to the leaks.

It is therefore rather unlikely that the PS5 Pro will be able to display the title at 60 FPS if the basic PS5 cannot do so due to CPU bottlenecks. But what about the PS5 Pro?

If Sony does indeed mainly work on the ray tracing performance, but does not give a major CPU upgrade, a smooth 60 FPS could also become a problem on the PS5 Pro.

However, if graphics are more important to you than performance, you should be satisfied with the PS5 Pro in this case, as the new console version is apparently designed to make better use of ray tracing. Those expecting a big performance boost might be a little disappointed.

But these are all still rumors, as the PS5 Pro has not even been officially announced by Sony. However, the rumors come from credible sources, which is why we can assume that this information is correct. Despite everything, you should still take the whole topic with a grain of salt at the moment.

But what is more important to you, more performance or better graphics? Feel free to write your opinion on this topic in the comments below.