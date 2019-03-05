Spielekultur - Deutscher Computerspielpreis 2019: Das sind die Nominierten!

PLAYNATION NEWS Spielekultur

Von Wladislav Sidorov - News vom 05.03.2019, 15:20 Uhr
Spielekultur Screenshot
© Bundesregierung / Koall

Die Nominierten für den Deutschen Computerspielpreis 2019 stehen fest. Das Awardbüro hat offiziell bekannt gegeben, welche nationalen und internationalen Spiele ins Rennen um Preisgeld und Anerkennung gehen. Die Verleihung wird im April stattfinden.

Das Awardbüro des Deutschen Computerspielpreises 2019 hat bekannt gegeben, welche Titel in diesem Jahr nominiert wurden. Am höufigsten ist das hessische Entwicklerstudio Kamibox nominiert, das vor allem für seine Mobile-Games bekannt ist.

In diesem Jahr stehen 590.000 Euro als Preisgeld zur Verfügung. Diese stehen jedoch ausschließlich in Deutschland entstandenen Produktionen zu. Die Verleihung erfolgt am 09. April 2019 im Berliner Admiralspalast.

Bestes Deutsches Spiel (Preisgeld: 110.000 Euro)

  • Supertype – Kamibox
  • Trüberbrook – Bildundtonfabrik / Headup Games
  • Unforeseen Incidents – Backwoods Entertainment / Application Systems Heidelberg

Bestes Kinderspiel (Preisgeld: 75.000 Euro)

  • Fiete World – Ahoiii Entertainment
  • Laika – Mad About Pandas
  • Supertype – Kamibox

Bestes Jugendspiel (Preisgeld: 75.000 Euro)

  • Nova Nukers – Lemonbomb Entertainment / Assemble Entertainment
  • Trüberbrook – Bildundtonfarbik / Headup Games
  • Unforeseen Incidents – Backwoods Entertainment / Application Systems Heidelberg

Bestes Serious Game (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

  • Laika – Mad About Pandas
  • Moving Tomorrow: A Cultural Journey – Waza / ESCP Europe Business School
  • State of Mind – Daedalic Entertainment

Bestes Mobiles Spiel (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

  • Marbloid – Supyrb
  • See / Saw – Kamibox
  • Supertype – Kamibox

Bestes Gamedesign (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

  • Supertype – Kamibox
  • Synthetik – Flow Fire Games
  • Tower Tag – VR-Nerds

Beste Inszenierung (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

  • Escape the Lost Pyramid – Ubisoft Blue Byte
  • State of Mind – Daedalic Entertainment
  • Trüberbrook – Bildundtonfabrik / Headup Games

Beste Innovation (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

  • Bcon: The Gaming Wearable – CapLab
  • Tower Tag – VR-Nerds
  • Trüberbrook – Bildundtonfabrik / Headup Games

Nachwuchspreis – Bestes Konzept (Platz 1: 35.000 Euro / Platz 2 + 3: 15.000 Euro)

  • AnotherWhere – HTW Berlin (Benjamin Feder, Dyako Mahmoudi, Laura Reinhardt, Morten Newe)
  • Elizabeth – HTW Berlin (Alexander Sartig, Jesco von Puttkamer, Jonathan Kees, Julian Wotjak, Julietta Hofmann, Tobias Hermann)
  • Sonority – HdM Stuttgart (Madeline Reinaldo Mendoza, Willi Schorrig, Elisa Schorrig)

Nachwuchspreis – Bester Prototyp (Platz 1: 35.000 Euro / Platz 2 + 3: 15.000 Euro)

  • A Juggler’s Tale – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Steffen Oberle, Enzio Probst, Dominik Schön, Sven Bergmann und weitere)
  • Meander Book –Marlene Käseberg / HTW Berlin
  • Orbital Bullet – Yves Masullo, Robin Mächtel, Corinna Benz / SRH Hochschule Heidelberg

Beste internationale Spielwelt (undotiert)

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Warhorse Studios / Koch Media / Deep Silver
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games / Take-Two Interactive

Bestes internationales Multiplayer-Spiel (undotiert)

  • Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Deutschland
  • Red Dead Online – Rockstar Games / Take-Two Interactive
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Nintendo of Europe

Bestes internationales Spiel (undotiert)

  • FAR: Lone Sails – Okomotive / Mixtvision Digital
  • God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Quelle: Awardbüro Deutscher Computerspielpreis
via: Gameswirtschaft

