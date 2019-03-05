Spielekultur - Deutscher Computerspielpreis 2019: Das sind die Nominierten!

Die Nominierten für den Deutschen Computerspielpreis 2019 stehen fest. Das Awardbüro hat offiziell bekannt gegeben, welche nationalen und internationalen Spiele ins Rennen um Preisgeld und Anerkennung gehen. Die Verleihung wird im April stattfinden.

Das Awardbüro des Deutschen Computerspielpreises 2019 hat bekannt gegeben, welche Titel in diesem Jahr nominiert wurden. Am höufigsten ist das hessische Entwicklerstudio Kamibox nominiert, das vor allem für seine Mobile-Games bekannt ist.

In diesem Jahr stehen 590.000 Euro als Preisgeld zur Verfügung. Diese stehen jedoch ausschließlich in Deutschland entstandenen Produktionen zu. Die Verleihung erfolgt am 09. April 2019 im Berliner Admiralspalast.

Bestes Deutsches Spiel (Preisgeld: 110.000 Euro)

Supertype – Kamibox

Trüberbrook – Bildundtonfabrik / Headup Games

Unforeseen Incidents – Backwoods Entertainment / Application Systems Heidelberg

Bestes Kinderspiel (Preisgeld: 75.000 Euro)

Fiete World – Ahoiii Entertainment

Laika – Mad About Pandas

Supertype – Kamibox

Bestes Jugendspiel (Preisgeld: 75.000 Euro)

Nova Nukers – Lemonbomb Entertainment / Assemble Entertainment

Trüberbrook – Bildundtonfarbik / Headup Games

Unforeseen Incidents – Backwoods Entertainment / Application Systems Heidelberg

Bestes Serious Game (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

Laika – Mad About Pandas

Moving Tomorrow: A Cultural Journey – Waza / ESCP Europe Business School

State of Mind – Daedalic Entertainment

Bestes Mobiles Spiel (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

Marbloid – Supyrb

See / Saw – Kamibox

Supertype – Kamibox

Bestes Gamedesign (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

Supertype – Kamibox

Synthetik – Flow Fire Games

Tower Tag – VR-Nerds

Beste Inszenierung (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

Escape the Lost Pyramid – Ubisoft Blue Byte

State of Mind – Daedalic Entertainment

Trüberbrook – Bildundtonfabrik / Headup Games

Beste Innovation (Preisgeld: 40.000 Euro)

Bcon: The Gaming Wearable – CapLab

Tower Tag – VR-Nerds

Trüberbrook – Bildundtonfabrik / Headup Games

Nachwuchspreis – Bestes Konzept (Platz 1: 35.000 Euro / Platz 2 + 3: 15.000 Euro)

AnotherWhere – HTW Berlin (Benjamin Feder, Dyako Mahmoudi, Laura Reinhardt, Morten Newe)

Elizabeth – HTW Berlin (Alexander Sartig, Jesco von Puttkamer, Jonathan Kees, Julian Wotjak, Julietta Hofmann, Tobias Hermann)

Sonority – HdM Stuttgart (Madeline Reinaldo Mendoza, Willi Schorrig, Elisa Schorrig)

Nachwuchspreis – Bester Prototyp (Platz 1: 35.000 Euro / Platz 2 + 3: 15.000 Euro)

A Juggler’s Tale – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (Steffen Oberle, Enzio Probst, Dominik Schön, Sven Bergmann und weitere)

Meander Book –Marlene Käseberg / HTW Berlin

Orbital Bullet – Yves Masullo, Robin Mächtel, Corinna Benz / SRH Hochschule Heidelberg

Beste internationale Spielwelt (undotiert)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Warhorse Studios / Koch Media / Deep Silver

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games / Take-Two Interactive

Bestes internationales Multiplayer-Spiel (undotiert)

Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Deutschland

Red Dead Online – Rockstar Games / Take-Two Interactive

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Nintendo of Europe

Bestes internationales Spiel (undotiert)