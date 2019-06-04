Pokémon Schwert und Schild - Kompletter Pokédex der neuen Editionen geleakt?

Zurzeit macht ein sehr interessanter Leak seine Runden durchs Netz. So wurde angeblich der gesamte Pokédex der neuen Pokémon-Editionen Pokémon Schwert und Schild geleakt.
Pokédex der Region Galar
Schenkt man der geleakten Auflistung Glauben, beheimatet die Region Galar, die wir in den neuen Pokémon-Spielen bereisen, insgesamt 131 neue Pokémon (die Mysteriösen Pokémon Meltan und Melmetal nicht mitgezählt). Der Nationaldex umfasse dann mit den neuen Pokémon-Spielen der 8. Generation insgesamt 941 Pokémon.
Hier ist der geleakte Pokédex. Er umfasst die Namen, Typen und Informationen zur Entwicklungsreihe.
- 808: Meltan (Hex Nut Pokémon) (Steel) (Base)
- 809: Melmetal (Hex Nut Pokémon) (Steel) (Evolves from 808)
- 810: Grookey (Chimp Pokémon) (Grass) (Base)
- 811: Drumpan (Beat Chimp Pokémon) (Grass) (Evolves from 810)
- 812: Chimpongo (Beat Chimp Pokémon) (Grass) (Evolves from 811)
- 813: Scorbunny (Rabbit Pokémon) (Fire) (Base)
- 814: Hoppyre (Rabbit Pokémon) (Fire) (Evolves from 813)
- 815: Moltare (Tempering Pokémon) (Fire/Steel) (Evolves from 814)
- 816: Sobble (Water Lizard Pokémon) (Water) (Base)
- 817: Nerviz (Water Lizard Pokémon) (Water/Ghost) (Evolves from 816)
- 818: Fearliz (Water Lizard Pokémon) (Water/Ghost) ((Evolves from 817)
- 819: Joypu (Rodent Pokémon) (Normal) (Base)
- 820: Felutria (Rodent Pokémon) (Normal) (Evolves from 819)
- 821: Weasense (Weasel Pokemon) (Psychic) (Base)
- 822: Ibrisk (Bird Pokémon) (Normal/Flying) (Base)
- 823: Hadedagile (Bird Pokémon) (Normal/Flying) (Evolves from 823)
- 824: Bruceros (Vengeful Pokémon) (Dark/Flying) (Evolves from 824)
- 825: Twinkape (Light Pokémon) (Electric/Normal) (Base)
- 826: Gorillight (Bright Light Pokémon) (Electric/Psychic) (Evolves from 826)
- 827: Illuminape (Bright Light Pokémon) (Electric/Psychic) (Evolves from 827)
- 828: Geolphin (Dolphin Pokémon) (Water/Rock) (Base)
- 829: Kuduum (Vacuum Pokémon) (Psychic) (Base)
- 830: Cheetorch (Cheetah Pokémon) (Fire) (Base)
- 831: Heatah (Cheetah Pokémon) (Fire) (Evolves from 830)
- 832: Gecold (Cold-blooded Pokémon) (Ice/Dragon) (Base)
- 833: Iguanice (Cold-blooded Pokémon) (Ice/Dragon) (Evolves from 832)
- 834: Fromodo (Cold-blooded Pokémon) (Ice/Dragon) (Evolves from 833)
- 835: Spiceed (Hot Seed Pokémon) (Fire/Grass) (Base)
- 836: Pepperi (Chili Pepper Pokémon) (Fire/Grass) (Evolves from 835)
- 837: Tralmation (Loyal Pokémon) (Normal) (Base)
- 838: Nitemite (Termite Pokémon) (Bug/Dark) (Base)
- 839: Blattodusk (Roach Pokémon) (Bug/Dark) (Evolves from 838)
- 840: Vangel (Sickness Pokémon) (Fairy/Poison) (Base)
- 841: Minobi (Ninjitsu Pokémon) (Fighting) (Base)
- 842: Ninjoule (Neo-Ninjitsu Pokémon) (Fighting/Electric) (Evolves from 841)
- 843: Fluinja (Neo-Ninjitsu Pokémon) (Fighting/Water) (Evolves from 841)
- 844:Tokoloco (Bad Spirit Pokémon) (Ghost/Normal) (Base)
- 845: Dowdeer (Worn-out Pokémon) (Normal) (Base)
- 846: Raggedeer (Worn-out Pokémon) (Normal/Grass) (Evolves from 845)
- 847: Musanda (EleRodent Pokémon) (Electric/Ice) (Base)
- 848: Glumink (Sticky Pokémon) (Poison/Normal) (Base)
- 849: Fumink (Fume Pokémon) (Poison/Ghost) (Base)
- 850: Frugon (Tropical Pokémon) (Grass/Dragon)
- 851: Cubocado (Fruit Cat Pokémon) (Grass) (Base)
- 852: Guaguar (Fruit Cat Pokémon) (Grass/Dark) (Evolves from 851)
- 853: Salmint (Herb Fish Pokémon) (Water/Grass) (Base)
- 854: Quakeon (Fissure Pokémon) (Ground) (Evolves from 133)
- 855: Titaneon (Hardened Pokémon) (Steel) (Evolves from 133)
- 856: Crocodrip (Big Lizard Pokémon) (Rock/Water) (Base)
- 857: Crocodice (Blade Tail Pokémon) (Steel/Water) (Evolves from 856)
- 858: Chopodile (Blade Tail Pokémon) (Steel/Water) (Evolves from 857)
- 859: Magnifly (Optical Pokémon) (Bug) (Base)
- 860: Flycroscope (Optical Pokémon) (Bug/Psychic) (Evolves from 859)
- 861: Drippo (Hippopotamus Pokémon) (Water) (Base)
- 862: Hippour (Hippopotamus Pokemon) (Water) (Evolves from 861)
- 863: Blimpala (Aviate Pokémon) (Fairy/Flying) (Base)
- 864: TNTiny (Explosive Pokémon) (Rock/Fire) (Base)
- 865: Dynamighty (Explosion Pokémon) (Rock/Fire) (Evolves from 864)
- 866: Burkey (Turkey Pokémon) (Fire/Flying) (Base)
- 867: Flurkey (Turkey Pokémon) (Fire/Flying) (Evolves from 866)
- Could Eevee's steel-type evolution look like this?
- 868: Antegnat (Signal Pokémon) (Bug/Flying) (Base)
- 869: Beequency (Signal Pokémon) (Bug/Flying) (Evolves from 868)
- 870: Utensoul (Cutlery Pokémon) (Ghost/Steel) (Base)
- 871: Cutlereep (Cutlery Pokémon) (Ghost/Steel) (Evolves from 870)
- 872: Dekoi (Distraction Pokémon) (Water/Dark) (Base)
- 873: Burrole (Mole-Rat Pokémon) (Ground/Fighting) (Base)
- 874: Blesmine (Mole-Rat Pokémon) (Ground/Fighting) (Evolves from 873)
- 875: Spectoplas (Spectral Pokémon) (Ghost/Psychic) (Base)
- 876: Amphibber (Dishonest Pokémon) (Dark/Poison) (Base)
- 877: Scoundrog (Outlaw Pokémon) (Dark/Poison) (Evolves from 876)
- 878: Frogue (Outlaw Pokémon) (Dark/Poison) (Evolves from 877)
- 879: Bubbull (Water Buffalo Pokémon) (Water) (Base)
- 880: Buffaloat (Water Buffalo Pokémon) (Water) (Evolves from 879)
- 881: Twisprout (Choreo Pokémon) (Grass/Fairy) (Base)
- 882: Jivine (Choreo Pokémon) (Grass/Fairy) (Evolves from 881)
- 883: Pantsulog (Choreo Pokémon) (Grass/Fairy) (Evolves from 882)
- 884: Snomad (Nomad Pokémon) (Ice) (Base)
- 885: Shermit (Isolation Pokémon) (Ice) (Evolves from 885)
- 886: Icetic (Isolation Pokémon) (Ice) (Evolves from 886)
- 887: Pixurroun (Protection Pokemon) (Fairy) (Base)
- 888: Faireathe (Protection Pokemon) (Fairy) (Evolves from 887)
- 889: Cobez (Hard Metal Pokémon) (Steel) (Base)
- 890: Titaniquus (Hard Metal Pokémon) (Steel) (Evolves from 889)
- 891: Zebralloy (Hard Metal Pokémon) (Steel/Rock) (Evolves from 890)
- 892: Zebrode (Electrode Pokémon) (Steel/Electric) (Evolves from 890)
- 893: Larvibe (Show-off Pokémon) (Bug) (Base)
- 894: Swaggot (Show-off Pokémon) (Bug/Ice) (Evolves from 893)
- 895: Blingsec (Show-off Pokémon) (Bug/Ice) (Evolves from 894)
- 896: Broccool (Broccoli Pokémon) (Grass/Ice) (Base)
- 897: Camould (Brittle Pokémon) (Ground) (Base)
- 898: Ceraffe (Brittle Pokémon) (Ground) (Evolves from 897)
- 899: Lamouflage (Lamb Pokémon) (Ghost/Normal) (Base)
- 900: Ramouflage (Sheep Pokémon) (Ghost/Normal) (Evolves from 899)
- 901: Sprink (Spring Pokémon) (Rock/Steel) (Base)
- 902: Skoil (Spring Pokémon) (Rock/Steel) (Evolves from 901)
- 903: Sarkion (Ionisation Pokémon) (Rock/Electric)
- 904: Sparkastodon (Ionisation Pokémon) (Rock/Electric) (Evolves from 903)
- 905: Graboon (Collector Pokémon) (Fighting) (Evolves from 766) [Passimian]
- 906: Dunsprite (Land Snake Pokémon) (Normal/Fairy) (Evolves from 206) [Dunsparce]
- 907: Currachnid (EleSpider Pokémon) (Bug/Electric) (Evolves from 596) [Galvantula]
- 908: Goosh (White Bird Pokémon) (Water/Flying) (Evolves from 581) [Swanna]
- 909: Infatuave (Rendezvous Pokémon) (Water/Fairy) (Evolves from 370) [Luvdisc]
- 910: Tuskord (Armour Pokémon) (Ground) (Evolves from 232) [Donphan]
- 911: Marveline (Constraint Pokémon) (Psychic) (Evolves from 678) [Meowstic]
- 912: Sangorutang (Healer Pokémon) (Normal/Psychic) (Evolves from 765) [Oranguru]
- 913: Goregon (Vicious Pokémon) (Dragon/Ghost) (Evolves from 621) [Druddigon]
- 914: Pandominate (Daunting Pokémon) (Fighting/Dark) (Evolves from 675) [Pangoro]
- 915: Bascrap (Shredder Pokémon) (Water/Steel) (Evolves from 550) [Basculin]
- 916: Climake (Weather Pokémon) (Normal) (Evolves from 351) [Castform]
- 917: Napiat (Taipan Pokémon) (Poison/Dark) (Evolves from 024) [Arbok]
- 918: Fyuming (Poison Gas Pokémon) (Poison/Fire) (Evolves from 110) [Weezing]
- 919: Rewop (Plasma Pokémon) (Electric/Ghost) (Evolves from 479) [Rotom]
- 920: Fuegasus (Pegasus Pokémon) (Fire/Flying) (Evolves from 078) [Rapidash]
- 921: Sumongous (Sumo Pokémon) (Fighting) (Evolves from 297) [Hariyama]
- 922: Heliozard (Generator Pokémon) (Electric/Dragon) (Evolves from 695) [Heliolisk]
- 923: Shavitty (Machining Pokémon) (Normal/Steel) (Base)
- 924: Granther (Machining Pokémon) (Normal/Steel) (Evolves from 923)
- 925: Belugold (Beluga Whale Pokémon) (Water/Ice) (Base)
- 926: Taterato (Spud Pokémon) (Normal/Grass) (Base)
- 927: Brixie (Stone Pokémon) (Rock/Fairy) (Base)
- 928: Pebbimp (Stone Pokémon) (Rock/Fairy) (Evolves from 927)
- 929: Brukpuk (Stone Pokémon) (Rock/Fairy) (Evolves from 928)
- 930: Babos (Bush Pokémon) (Grass) (Base)
- 931: Groomeld (Tree Pokémon) (Grass) (Evolves from 930)
- 932: Boaboom (Big Tree Pokémon) (Grass/Ground) (Evolves from 931)
- 933: Volkida (Strike Pokémon) (Steel/Fight) (Base)
- 934: Varskyt (Protection Pokémon) (Steel/Dark) (Base)
- 935: Ulfazo (Clentch Pokémon) (Steel/Ground) (Base)
- 936: Eqolos (Titan Pokémon) (Fire/Fairy) (Base)
- 937: Duxerunt (Royalty Pokémon) (Fairy/Grass) (Base)
- 938: Krolipa (Royalty Pokémon) (Ice/Grass) (Base)
- 939: Ríbera (Royalty Pokémon) (Rock/Grass) (Base)
- 940: Gusgard (Royal Guard Pokémon) (Flying) (Base)
- 941: Sikazmija (Incision Pokémon) (Poison/Steel) (Base)
Entwicklungen der Starter
Bislang sind ausschließlich die drei Starter Chimpep, Hopplo und Memmeon offiziell als neue Pokémon für „Pokémon Schwert und Schild“ enthüllt worden. Dahingehend gab es schon reichlich Spekulationen um deren Weiterentwicklungen. Allem Anschein nach dürfen wir uns auf einige neue Typen-Kombinationen gefasst machen. Während Chimpeps Entwicklungen weiterhin nur dem Typ Pflanze angehören, könnten wir mit der letzten Entwicklungsstufe des Feuer-Starters Hopplo ein Feuer/Stahl-Pokémon in den Kampf schicken. Die Entwicklungen von Memmeon bekommen derweil den Zweittyp Geist zum seinem eigenen Wasser-Typ spendiert.
Weiterentwicklungen von Evoli und weiteren älteren Pokémon
Evoli ist ein besonderes Pokémon. Kein anderes Pokémon besitzt eine solche Bandbreite an unterschiedlichen Entwicklungen wie das kleine Normal-Pokémon aus der ersten Generation. Mit „Pokémon Schwert und Schild“ scheinen vielleicht zwei weitere Evoli-Entwicklungen dazu zu kommen: Titaneon vom Typ Stahl und Quakeon vom Typ Boden.
Anscheinend bekommen 17 Pokémon aus früheren Generationen eine weitere Entwicklung, wie man anhand der Liste feststellen kann. Es geschah schon des Öfteren in den unterschiedlichen Pokémon-Generationen, dass Entwicklungen gewisser Pokémon zuerst in einer anderen Region entdeckt wurden. Dies geschieht in Galar wohl erneut. Einige der Pokémon, die eine weitere Entwicklung laut der Liste bekommen, sind Smogmog, Quartermak, Dummisel und Rotom.
Wie glaubwürdig ist der Leak?
Der geleakte Pokédex sollte mit allergrößter Vorsicht bertrachtet werden. Er ist mit großer Wahrscheinlichkeit nicht echt. Einige der Namen sind dabei nämlich ziemlich einfach gehalten – unter anderem die der angeblichen Evoli-Entwicklungen. Ein Twitter-User begründet die Unglaubwürdigkeit des Leaks damit, dass es sich trotz einer japanischen Quelle um englische Pokémon-Namen handelt.
And I checked the source, it’s 95% fake since it’s says DEX ENTRIES without a description, and the names are in ENGLISH on a JP source— BreadyFlower(Animal-Trio For Smash!) (@BreadedFlour) 2. Juni 2019
Offizielle Informationen und auch mit Sicherheit neue Pokémon aus der Galar-Region bekommen wir morgen in der Pokémon Direct geboten. Diese wird morgen um 15 Uhr ausgestrahlt und dreht sich komplett um „Pokémon Schwert und Schild“. Im Vorfeld werden wir euch nochmals an die Direct erinnern und euch den passenden Stream zur Verfügung stellen.
