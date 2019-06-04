Pokémon Schwert und Schild - Kompletter Pokédex der neuen Editionen geleakt?

Zurzeit macht ein sehr interessanter Leak seine Runden durchs Netz. So wurde angeblich der gesamte Pokédex der neuen Pokémon-Editionen Pokémon Schwert und Schild geleakt.

Schenkt man der geleakten Auflistung Glauben, beheimatet die Region Galar, die wir in den neuen Pokémon-Spielen bereisen, insgesamt 131 neue Pokémon (die Mysteriösen Pokémon Meltan und Melmetal nicht mitgezählt). Der Nationaldex umfasse dann mit den neuen Pokémon-Spielen der 8. Generation insgesamt 941 Pokémon.

Hier ist der geleakte Pokédex. Er umfasst die Namen, Typen und Informationen zur Entwicklungsreihe.

Bislang sind ausschließlich die drei Starter Chimpep, Hopplo und Memmeon offiziell als neue Pokémon für „Pokémon Schwert und Schild“ enthüllt worden. Dahingehend gab es schon reichlich Spekulationen um deren Weiterentwicklungen. Allem Anschein nach dürfen wir uns auf einige neue Typen-Kombinationen gefasst machen. Während Chimpeps Entwicklungen weiterhin nur dem Typ Pflanze angehören, könnten wir mit der letzten Entwicklungsstufe des Feuer-Starters Hopplo ein Feuer/Stahl-Pokémon in den Kampf schicken. Die Entwicklungen von Memmeon bekommen derweil den Zweittyp Geist zum seinem eigenen Wasser-Typ spendiert.

Evoli ist ein besonderes Pokémon. Kein anderes Pokémon besitzt eine solche Bandbreite an unterschiedlichen Entwicklungen wie das kleine Normal-Pokémon aus der ersten Generation. Mit „Pokémon Schwert und Schild“ scheinen vielleicht zwei weitere Evoli-Entwicklungen dazu zu kommen: Titaneon vom Typ Stahl und Quakeon vom Typ Boden.

Anscheinend bekommen 17 Pokémon aus früheren Generationen eine weitere Entwicklung, wie man anhand der Liste feststellen kann. Es geschah schon des Öfteren in den unterschiedlichen Pokémon-Generationen, dass Entwicklungen gewisser Pokémon zuerst in einer anderen Region entdeckt wurden. Dies geschieht in Galar wohl erneut. Einige der Pokémon, die eine weitere Entwicklung laut der Liste bekommen, sind Smogmog, Quartermak, Dummisel und Rotom.

Der geleakte Pokédex sollte mit allergrößter Vorsicht bertrachtet werden. Er ist mit großer Wahrscheinlichkeit nicht echt. Einige der Namen sind dabei nämlich ziemlich einfach gehalten – unter anderem die der angeblichen Evoli-Entwicklungen. Ein Twitter-User begründet die Unglaubwürdigkeit des Leaks damit, dass es sich trotz einer japanischen Quelle um englische Pokémon-Namen handelt.

And I checked the source, it’s 95% fake since it’s says DEX ENTRIES without a description, and the names are in ENGLISH on a JP source