Game Awards 2018 - Gewinner des Jahres bekannt: Das sind die besten Spiele

Von Wladislav Sidorov - News vom 07.12.2018, 02:43 Uhr
Game Awards 2018 Screenshot

Es ist soweit, die Game Awards 2018 zeichnen die besten Spiele des Jahre aus. Wir verraten euch, welche Titel in welchen Kategorien den Preis abstauben konnten.

Die Gewinner der Game Awards 2018 sind endlich bekannt. In sämtlichen Kategorien wurden die großen Sieger bekannt gegeben, die sich über eine Auszeichnung freuen dürfen.

Alle Sieger wurden von einer Fachjury, bestehend aus dutzenden Videospielredaktionen, im Vorfeld gewählt. Die Stimmen der Spieler hatten ebenfalls Einfluss auf das Spiel.

Wer hat bei den Game Awards gewonnen? Der fettgedruckte Nominierte ist der jeweilige Sieger.

Spiel des Jahres

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft
  • Celeste – Matt Makes Games
  • God of War – SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Marvel's Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Monster Hunter: World – Capcom
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Beste Game-Direction

  • A Way Out – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
  • Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • God of War – SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Marvel's Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Bestes weiterentwickeltes Spiel

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie/Activision
  • Fortnite – Epic Games
  • No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
  • Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Beste Geschichte

  • Detroit: Become Human – Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • God of War – SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Life Is Strange 2 – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
  • Marvel's Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Beste Art-Direction

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Ubisoft Quebec
  • God of War – SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games
  • Return of the Obra Dinn – 3909 LLC
  • Octopath Traveler – Square Enix/Acquire/Nintendo

Bester Soundtrack

  • Celeste – Lena Raine
  • God of War – Bear McCreary
  • Marvel's Spider-Man – John Paesano
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Joe Hisaishi
  • Octopath Traveler – Yasunori Nishiki
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Woody Jackson

Bestes Audio-Design

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Treyarch
  • Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games
  • God of War – SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Marvel's Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games

Bester Schauspieler

  • Bryan Dechart as Connor – in Detroit: Become Human
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos – in God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra – in Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan – in Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Spider-Man – in Marvel's Spider-Man

Games for Impact

  • 11-11 Memories Retold – Digixart/Aardman Animations/Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Celeste – Matt Makes Games
  • Florence – Mountains
  • Life Is Strange 2 – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
  • The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories – White Owls/Arc System Works

Beste Indie-Spiel

  • Celeste – Matt Makes Games
  • Dead Cells – Motion Twin
  • Into the Breach – Subset Games
  • Return of the Obra Dinn – 3909 LLC
  • The Messenger – Sabotage Studio

Bestes Mobile-Spiel

  • Donut County – Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive
  • Florence – Mountains
  • Fortnite – Epic Games
  • PUBG Mobile – Lightspeed & Quantum/Tencent Games
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones – Nerial/Devolver Digital

Best VR-Spiel

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Beat Saber – Beat Games
  • Firewall: Zero Hour – First Contact Entertainment/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Moss – Polyarc Games
  • Tetris Effect – Resonair/Enhance, Inc.

Bestes Action-Spiel

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Treyarch/Activision
  • Dead Cells – Motion Twin
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie/Activision
  • Far Cry 5 – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
  • Mega Man 11 – Capcom

Bestes Action-Adventure

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft
  • God of War – SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Marvel's Spider-Man – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Eidos Montréal/Square Enix

Bestes Rollenspiel

  • Dragon Quest XI – Square Enix
  • Monster Hunter: World – Capcom
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Level-5/Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Octopath Traveler – Square Enix/Acquire/Nintendo
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Obsidian Entertainment

Bestes Kampfspiel

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Arc System Works
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Soulcalibur VI – Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition – Capcom

Bestes Familienspiel

  • Mario Tennis Aces – Camelot Software Planning/Nintendo
  • Nintendo Labo – Nintendo
  • Overcooked 2 – Ghost Town Games/Team17
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft
  • Super Mario Party – NDcube/Nintendo

Bestes Strategiespiel

  • The Banner Saga 3 – Stoic Studio/Versus Evil
  • BattleTech – Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive
  • Frostpunk – 11 bit studios
  • Into the Breach – Subset Games
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Sega

Bestes Sport- oder Rennspiel

  • FIFA 19 – EA Vancouver/EA Sports
  • Forza Horizon 4 – Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
  • Mario Tennis Aces – Camelot Software Planning/Nintendo
  • NBA 2K19 – Visual Concepts/2K Sports
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 – PES Productions/Konami

Bester Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Treyarch/Activision
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken – Bungie/Activision
  • Fortnite – Epic Games
  • Monster Hunter: World – Capcom
  • Sea of Thieves – Rare/Microsoft Studios

Bestes Spiel von Studenten

  • Combat 2018 – Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences
  • Dash Quasar – UC Santa Cruz
  • JERA – DigiPen Bilbao, Spain
  • LIFF – ISTART Digital, France
  • RE: Charge – MIT

Content Creator des Jahres

  • Dr. Lupo
  • Myth
  • Ninja
  • Pokimane
  • Willyrex

Bestes Esports-Spiel

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Valve Corporation
  • Dota 2 – Valve Corporation
  • Fortnite – Epic Games
  • League of Legends – Riot Games
  • Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Bester Esports-Spieler

  • Dominique "SonicFox" McLean (Echo Fox)
  • Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi (Echo Fox)
  • Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
  • Sung-hygeon "JJoNak" Bang (New York Excelsior)

Bester Esports-Coach

  • Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu (Cloud9)
  • Christian "ppasarel" Banaseanu (OG)
  • Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Astralis)
  • Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
  • Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi (Team Vitality)
  • Janko "YNk" Paunovic (MiBR)

Bestes Esports-Team

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Cloud9 (League of Legends)
  • Fnatic (League of Legends)
  • London Spitfire (Overwatch)
  • OG (Dota 2)

Bestes Esports-Event

  • ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
  • Evo 2018
  • 2018 League of Legends World Championship
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • The International 2018

Bester Esports-Host

  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Anders Blume
  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Bester Esports-Moment

  • Cloud9 Comeback-Sieg in Triple-Overtime gegen vs Faze (ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018)
  • G2, wie sie RNG besiegen (League of Legends World Championship)
  • KT gegen IG an der Basis (League of Legends World Championship)
  • OG's Upset gegen LGD (The International 2018)
  • SonicFox Seitenwechsel gegen Go1 (Evo 2018)

Bestes Debut eines Indieentwicklers:

  • Donut County – Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive
  • Florence – Mountains
  • Moss – Polyarc Games
  • The Messenger – Sabotage Studio
  • Yoku's Island Express – Villa Gorilla

The Game Awards 2018 Gewinner

