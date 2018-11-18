PLAYNATION NEWS Game Awards 2018

Game Awards 2018 - Gewinner enthüllt - Das sind die Spiele des Jahres!

Von Patrik Hasberg - News vom 18.11.2018, 11:12 Uhr
Die Gewinner der Game Awards 2018 sind vor kurzem bekannt gegeben worden. Mit dabei ist auch das Spiel des Jahres. Wir haben die ganze Liste der Sieger!

Am vergangenen Freitag fanden zum mittlerweile 36. Mal die Golden Joystick Awards 2018 statt. Alle Sieger wurden von einer Fachjury, bestehend aus dutzenden Videospielredaktionen, im Vorfeld gewählt. Die Stimmen der Spieler hatten ebenfalls Einfluss auf das Spiel.

Dabei konnte das Action-Adventure God of War von Sony Interactive Entertainment sowie den Santa Monica Studios die meisten Preise abräumen. Epic Games durfte sich an diesem Abend mit Fortnite: Battle Royale über den begehrtesten Preis freuen. Der Third-Person-Shooter wurde nicht nur zu dem besten kompetitiven Spiel gekürt, sondern auch dem besten Spiel des Jahres 2018. Das meist erwartete Spiel ist das Sci-Fi-Rollenspiel Cyberpunk 2077 des polnischen Entwicklers CD Projekt RED. 

Insgesamt konnte im Vorfeld der Preisverleihung für alle Spiele abgestimmt werden, die bis Ende Oktober 2018 veröffentlicht wurden. Entsprechend stand auch Rockstar Games Red Dead Redemption 2 zur Wahl, das am 26. Oktober 2018 für PS4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht wurde. Zwar konnte der Westerntitel nicht die Ultimate Game of the Year-Auszeichnung für sich verbuchen, dafür ging aber der Critics Choice Award an das Rockstar-Spiel.

Spiele wie Battlefield 5, Fallout 76 oder Hitman 2 blieben allerdings außen vor, da sie erst später erschienen sind.

Das ist die Liste der Preisträger:

  • Best Storytelling - God of War
  • Best Competitive Game - Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Best Cooperative Game - Monster Hunter: World
  • Best Visual Design - God of War
  • Best Indie Game - Dead Cells
  • Best Audio - God of War
  • Still Playing Award - World of Tanks
  • Best Performer - Bryan Dechart (as Connor from Detroit: Become Human)
  • Esports Game of the Year - Overwatch
  • Best VR Game - The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR
  • Studio of the Year - SIE Santa Monica Studio
  • Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blaire
  • Mobile Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile
  • PC Game of the Year - Subnautica
  • PlayStation Game of the Year - God of War
  • Xbox Game of the Year - Forza Horizon 4
  • Nintendo Game of the Year - Octopath Traveler
  • Breakthrough Award - Unknown Worlds
  • Most Wanted Game - Cyberpunk 2077
  • Critics Choice Award - Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Lifetime Achievement - Hidetaka Miyazaki (FromSoftware)
  • Outstanding Contribution - Xbox Adaptive Controller
  • Ultimate Game of the Year - Fortnite Battle Royale

Quelle: Golden Joystick Awards 2018

