iPhone 14 kaufen: Hier könnt ihr das neue Apple-Smartphone ab morgen vorbestellen

Im Rahmen einer Apple Keynote hat der Hersteller aus Cupertino das neue iPhone 14 offiziell vorgestellt. Wir verraten euch in den folgenden Zeilen, wo ihr das Smartphone vorbestellen könnt und wie viel Geld ihr für die verschiedenen Modelle ausgeben müsst.

Das iPhone 14 erscheint in Form von vier verschiedenen Modellen: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro sowie iPhone 14 Pro Max. Einige der neuen Features sind ausschließlich in den Pro-Modellen enthalten. So ist in den Basismodellen der Chip A15 verbaut, wie es auch beim iPhone 13 Pro der Fall ist. Das Pro und Pro Max kommen mit dem neuen A16 Chip.

Hinweis: Im Folgenden listen wir euch alle iPhone 14-Modelle bei den verschiedenen Händlern auf. Hinter den genauen Beschreibungen geben wir in Klammern an, ob das jeweilige Modell aktuell verfügbar ist oder nicht. Wir aktualisieren diesen Artikel regelmäßig, damit ihr stets ein übersichtliches Bild der derzeitigen Verfügbarkeit erhaltet.

iPhone 14 ohne Vertrag kaufen: Hier werdet ihr fündig

Die verschiedenen Modelle können ab Freitag, den 9. September 2022 um 14 Uhr vorbestellt werden. Im Laden werden die Geräte ab dem 16. September erhältlich sein. Eine Ausnahme stellt lediglich das iPhone 14 Plus dar, das erst ab dem 7. Oktober 2022 erhältlich ist.

Vorbestellbar:

iPhone 14 ab 9. September

ab 9. September iPhone 14 Plus ab 9. September

ab 9. September iPhone 14 Pro ab 9. September

ab 9. September iPhone 14 Pro Max ab 9. September

Erhältlich:

iPhone 14 ab 16. September

ab 16. September iPhone 14 Plus ab 7. Oktober

ab 7. Oktober iPhone 14 Pro ab 16. September

ab 16. September iPhone 14 Pro Max ab 16. September

Kaufen könnt ihr die Modelle in erster Linie natürlich im Onlineshop des Herstellers. Weitere Händler sind unter anderem Amazon, MediaMarkt, Saturn und Otto. Hier werdet ihr das iPhone 14 voraussichtlich ebenfalls zu dem oben genannten Termin pünktlich vorbestellen können.

iPhone 14: Jetzt mit Vertrag kaufen

iPhone 14: Preise & Modellen im Überblick

Das iPhone 14 kann in verschiedenen Modellvarianten und mit unterschiedlicher Speichergröße erworben werden. Am günstigsten ist das iPhone 14 mit 128 Gigabyte Speicher für 999 Euro. Das teuerste Modell ist das iPhone 14 Pro Max mit 1 TB Speicher für stolze 2.099 Euro.

Hinweis: Lediglich bei den Pro-Modellen könnt ihr als Maximalstufe 1 TB Speicher auswählen.

iPhone 14:

iPhone 14 (128 GB) für 999 Euro

iPhone 14 (256 GB) für 1.129 Euro

iPhone 14 (512 GB) für 1.389 Euro

iPhone 14 Plus:

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) für 1.149 Euro

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB) für 1.279 Euro

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB) für 1.539 Euro

iPhone 14 Pro:

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) für 1.1.299 Euro

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB) für 1.429 Euro

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB) für 1.689 Euro

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB) für 1.949 Euro

iPhone 14 Pro Max:

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB) für 1.449 Euro

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB) für 1.579 Euro

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB) für 1.839 Euro

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB) für 2.099 Euro

iPhone 14 bei Otto kaufen

Landingpage iPhone 14 bei Otto

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

iPhone 14 (256 GB)

iPhone 14 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB)

iPhone 14 bei Saturn kaufen

Landingpage iPhone 14 bei Saturn

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

iPhone 14 (256 GB)

iPhone 14 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB)

iPhone 14 bei MediaMarkt kaufen

Landingpage iPhone 14 bei MediaMarkt

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

iPhone 14 (256 GB)

iPhone 14 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB)

iPhone 14 bei Amazon kaufen

Landingpage iPhone 14 bei Amazon

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

iPhone 14 (256 GB)

iPhone 14 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB)

iPhone 14 bei Alternate kaufen

Landingpage iPhone 14 bei Alternate

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

iPhone 14 (256 GB)

iPhone 14 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB)

iPhone 14 bei Proshop kaufen

Landingpage iPhone 14 bei Proshop

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

iPhone 14 (256 GB)

iPhone 14 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB)

iPhone 14 bei Cyberport kaufen

Landingpage iPhone 14 bei Cyberport

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

iPhone 14 (256 GB)

iPhone 14 (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (128 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (512 GB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB)

iPhone 14: Händler in der Übersicht

Die nachfolgenden Shops bieten voraussichtlich das iPhone 14 an:

MediaMarkt (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Saturn (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Amazon (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Otto (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Alternate (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Cyberport (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Mindfactory (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Notebooksbilliger (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Proshop (noch nicht erhältlich)

(noch nicht erhältlich) Apple (noch nicht erhältlich)