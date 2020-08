The Witcher (Serie) Staffel 2: Setfoto zeigt, es wird blutig und dreckig!

View this post on Instagram

No bald cap this year. Just pounds of 2 types of medical tape and some glue…. Removal is a joy. Jacqui and Ailbhe here, though, have the deft touch of angels. Jacqui more so an Angel of Vengeance, but that's all part of her charm. Oh and for those who may be worrying. All of us are Covid cleared and bubbled 👍🏻. We get tested twice a week up here in Kaer Morhen! #Witcher2 #CasuallyOpenRobe #CowboyBeard @RathoreJacqui @AilbheLemass