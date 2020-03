View this post on Instagram

Glad you're all stocked up. Now maybe start thinking about other people who might need it more than you do. 😉 __ Director/DOP – @vi_dan Joel – me ☺️ Zombie – @michaelhilli Camera Operator – @zhengproductionstudio Lighting Technician – @lzschocke Makeup – @majafelicitasb #tlou #tloujoel #thelastofus #joel #joelcosplay #tloucosplay #thelastofuscosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #lastofus2 #lastofus #ps4 #sony #hbo #chernobyltvshow #thelastofustvshow #naughtydog #toiletpaper #apocalypse #zombieapocalypse