Samsung Galaxy S23 kaufen: Ab sofort bei diesen Händlern vorbestellen

07.02.2023
Samsung hat erst kürzlich seine Top-Smartphones der S23-Serie vorgestellt. Wir verraten euch, wo ihr das Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, das Galaxy S23+ sowie das Galaxy S23 vorbestellen könnt und wie viel die unterschiedlichen Modelle kosten.

Insgesamt besteht die neue S23-Serie von Samsung aus drei verschiedenen Smartphones: Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ sowie S23. Die besten Features und größten Neuerungen, verglichen mit den Vorjahrsmodellen, erhält allerdings das teuerste Ultra-Modell.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Was sind die Unterschiede der Modelle?

Die drei Flaggschiff-Smartphones von Samsung unterscheiden sich in der Ausstattung sowie der Größe der Bildschirme. Das Galaxy S23 bietet das kleinste Display mit 6,1 Zoll und den kleinsten Akku mit 3.900 mAh.

Schaut man sich das S23 Ultra an, dann erhält man neben dem S-Pen, das größte Smartphone mit dem größten Akku und der besten Hauptkamera, die Fotos mit satten 200 Megapixeln schießen kann. Außerdem bietet das Galaxy S23 Ultra das Display mit der höchsten Auflösung.

Einen genauen Überblick über die Spezifikationen und Unterschiede der Geräte erhaltet ihr hier:

ModellGalaxy S23 UltraGalaxy S23+Galaxy S23
Display6,8 Zoll QHD+6,6 Zoll FullHD+6,1 Zoll FullHD+
GlasGorilla Glas Victus 2Gorilla Glas Victus 2Gorilla Glas Victus 2
Wiederholratevariabel mit 1 bis 120 Hertzvariabel mit 48 bis 120 Hertzvariabel mit 48 bis 120 Hertz
Helligkeit1.750 nits1.750 nits1.750 nits
Maße78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm
CPUSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for GalaxySnapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for GalaxySnapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
RAM12GB (256GB-Modell mit 8GB Arbeitsspeicher)8GB8GB
Hauptkamera200 Megapixel50 Megapixel50 Megapixel
Ultraweit-Kamera12 Megapixel12 Megapixel12 Megapixel
Tele-Kamera10 Megapixel und 3x optischer Zoom10 Megapixel und 3x optischer Zoom10 Megapixel und 3x optischer Zoom
Frontkamera12 Megapixel mit Autofokus12 Megapixel mit Autofokus12 Megapixel mit Autofokus
Akku5.000mAh4.700mAh3.900mAh
FarbenSchwarz, Lavendel, Cremeweiß und OlivgrünSchwarz, Lavendel, Cremeweiß und OlivgrünSchwarz, Lavendel, Cremeweiß und Olivgrün
Speicherplatz256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB*256 GB, 512 GB128 GB, 256 GB
Preise1.399 Euro / 1.579 Euro / 1.819 Euro1.199 Euro / 1.319 Euro949 Euro / 1.009 Euro

Samsung S23: Preise & Modelle im Überblick

Das Samsung Galaxy S23 kann in verschiedenen Modellvarianten mit unterschiedlicher Speicherkapazität erworben werden. Das günstigste Modell ist das Samsung Galaxy S23 mit 128GB für 949 Euro. Die teuerste Variante ist das Samsung S23 Ultra mit 1TB für stolze 1.819 Euro.

Außerdem kommt jede Variante in vier verschiedenen Farben daher. Ihr habt die Wahl aus Schwarz, Lavendel, Cremeweiß und Olivgrün. Bestellt im Samsung-Store selbst, dann gibt findet ihr dort ein paar exklusive Farbvarianten.

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB) für 949 Euro
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 (256 GB) für 1.009 Euro

Samsung Galaxy S23+

  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256 GB) für 1.199 Euro
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ (512 GB) für 1.319 Euro

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB) für 1.399 Euro
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB) für 1.579 Euro
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1 TB) für 1.819 Euro (nur im Samsung-Store erhältlich)

Wichtig: Bestellt ihr eine Variante des Galaxy S23 bis zum 16.02.2023 vor, dann erhaltet ihr eine kostenlose Verdoppelung des Speicherplatzes. Das gilt für die meisten der unten genannten Shops.

Samsung Galaxy S23-Serie: Bei diesen Händlern verfügbar

Hier seht ihr Shops, bei denen ihr alle Varianten der S23-Serie von Samsung vorbestellen könnt.

Samsung Galaxy S23 bei Otto kaufen

Samsung Galaxy S23 bei MediaMarkt kaufen

Samsung Galaxy S23 bei Notebooksbilliger.de kaufen

Samsung Galaxy S23 bei Amazon kaufen

Samsung Galaxy S23 bei Proshop kaufen

Samsung Galaxy S23 bei Cyberport kaufen

Release: Wann erscheint die Samsung Galaxy S23-Serie?

Samsung hat bekannt gegeben, dass das Galaxy S23 Ultra, das Galaxy S23+ sowie das Galaxy S23 am 17. Februar 2023 erscheinen werden.

Wie steht es um die Verfügbarkeit der S23-Modelle?

Die Verfügbarkeit der neuen S23-Geräte sollte recht gut ausfallen, da beim Hersteller selbst so gut wie alle Geräte auf Lager sind. Zudem können alle Smartphones ohne Angabe von Lieferverzögerungen bestellt werden.

Julian Schröder
Hardware
