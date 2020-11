PS5: Sticker könnte laute Lüftergeräusche verursachen

Update



Fixed it!



✅ Ruled out coil whining

✅ Reproduced sound with air (unplugged)

✅ Sound not from the bearings (side)



➡️ Object in the way?



Used Security Torx to open fan case and found that a sticky label got lose and in the way. Removed label. Issue fixed. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/blqHuER44L