Versteckt sich im GTA Online Trailer ein Hinweis auf GTA 6?

38.527A N; 79.6129A Whttps://t.co/KIW15pKlyf



Credits for discovering "VI": https://t.co/i83s2xjvIm



The only job I had was to get the exact coordinate, get each image square from the gmaps and reassemble the entire image, making the image look better.https://t.co/gNO4UKVosT pic.twitter.com/3YpEiQ0aPw