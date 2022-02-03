PLAYCENTRAL GUIDES Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Von Daniel Busch - Guide vom 03.02.2022 12:06 Uhr
Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus ist ein weitläufiges Spiel mit einer Region voller unterschiedlicher Pokémon. Euer Ziel ist es, den Pokédex zu vervollständigen und dazu gehört es unter anderem auch, jedes Monster im Besitz zu haben. Wir haben euch alle Pokémon aufgelistet, die in „Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus“ zu finden sind. Insgesamt umfasst das Spiel 242 Taschenmonster – davon auch brandneue Exemplare sowie exklusive Hisui-Formen.

Spoiler Warnung

Das sind die brandneuen Pokémon

  • #899 – Damythir
  • #900 – Axantor
  • #901 – Ursaluna
  • #902 – Salmagnis
  • #903 – Snieboss
  • #904 – Myriador
  • #905 – Cupidos

Exklusive Hisui-Formen

  • #058 – Fukano (Hisui-Form)
  • #059 – Arkani (Hisui-Form)
  • #100 – Voltobal (Hisui-Form)
  • #101 – Lektrobal (Hisui-Form)
  • #157 – Tornupto (Hisui-Form)
  • #211 – Baldorfish (Hisui-Form)
  • #215 – Sniebel (Hisui-Form)
  • #483 – Dialga (Ursprungsform)
  • #484 – Palkia (Ursprungsform)
  • #503 – Admurai (Hisui-Form)
  • #549 – Dressella (Hisui-Form)
  • #570 – Zorua (Hisui-Form)
  • #571 – Zoroark (Hisui-Form)
  • #628 – Washakwil (Hisui-Form)
  • #705 – Viscargot (Hisui-Form)
  • #706 – Viscogon (Hisui-Form)
  • #713 – Arktilas (Hisui-Form)
  • #724 – Silvarro (Hisui-Form)
Alle Pokémon für einen vollen Pokédex

1. Generation

  • #025 – Pikachu
  • #026 – Raichu
  • #035 – Piepi
  • #036 – Pixi
  • #037 – Vulpix
  • #038 – Vulnona
  • #041 – Zubat
  • #042 – Golbat
  • #046 – Paras
  • #047 – Parasek
  • #054 – Enton
  • #055 – Entoron
  • #058 – Fukano (Hisui-Form)
  • #059 – Arkani (Hisui-Form)
  • #063 – Abra
  • #064 – Kadabra
  • #065 – Simsala
  • #066 – Machollo
  • #067 – Maschock
  • #068 – Machomei
  • #072 – Tentacha
  • #073 – Tentoxa
  • #074 – Kleinstein
  • #075 – Georok
  • #076 – Geowaz
  • #077 – Ponita
  • #078 – Gallopa
  • #081 – Magnetilo
  • #082 – Magneton
  • #092 – Nebulak
  • #093 – Alpollo
  • #094 – Gengar
  • #095 – Onix
  • #100 – Voltobal (Hisui-Form)
  • #101 – Lektrobal (Hisui-Form)
  • #108 – Schlurp
  • #111 – Rihorn
  • #112 – Rizeros
  • #113 – Chaneira
  • #114 – Tangela
  • #122 – Pantimos
  • #123 – Sichlor
  • #125 – Elektek
  • #126 – Magmar
  • #129 – Karpador
  • #130 – Garados
  • #133 – Evoli
  • #134 – Aquana
  • #135 – Blitza
  • #136 – Flamara
  • #137 – Porygon
  • #143 – Relaxo

2. Generation

  • #155 – Feurigel
  • #156 – Igelavar
  • #157 – Tornupto (Hisui-Form)
  • #169 – Iksbat
  • #172 – Pichu
  • #173 – Pii
  • #175 – Togepi
  • #176 – Togetic
  • #185 – Mogelbaum
  • #190 – Griffel
  • #193 – Yanma
  • #196 – Psiana
  • #197 – Nachtara
  • #198 – Kramurx
  • #200 – Traunfugil
  • #201 – Icognito
  • #207 – Skorgla
  • #208 – Stahlos
  • #211 – Baldorfish (Hisui-Form)
  • #212 – Scherox
  • #214 – Skaraborn
  • #215 – Sniebel (Hisui-Form)
  • #216 – Teddiursa
  • #217 – Ursaring
  • #220 – Quiekel
  • #221 – Keifel
  • #223 – Remoraid
  • #224 – Octillery
  • #226 – Mantax
  • #233 – Porygon2
  • #234 – Damhirplex
  • #239 – Elekid
  • #240 – Magby
  • #242 – Heitera

3. Generation

  • #265 – Waumpel
  • #266 – Schaloko
  • #267 – Papinella
  • #268 – Panekon
  • #269 – Pudox
  • #280 – Trasla
  • #281 – Kirlia
  • #282 – Guardevoir
  • #299 – Nasgnet
  • #315 – Roselia
  • #339 – Schmerbe
  • #340 – Welsar
  • #355 – Zwirrlicht
  • #356 – Zwirrklop
  • #358 – Palimpalim
  • #361 – Schneppke
  • #362 – Firnontor
  • #363 – Seemops
  • #364 – Seejong
  • #365 – Walraisa
4. Generation

  • #387 – Chelast
  • #388 – Chelcarain
  • #399 – Chelterrar
  • #390 – Panflam
  • #391 – Panpyro
  • #392 – Panferno
  • #393 – Plinfa
  • #394 – Pliprin
  • #395 – Impoleon
  • #396 – Staralili
  • #397 – Staravia
  • #398 – Staraptor
  • #399 – Bidiza
  • #400 – Bidifas
  • #401 – Zirpurze
  • #402 – Zirpeise
  • #403 – Sheinux
  • #404 – Luxio
  • #405 – Luxtra
  • #406 – Knospi
  • #407 – Roserade
  • #408 – Koknodon
  • #409 – Rameidon
  • #410 – Schilterus
  • #411 – Bollterus
  • #412 – Burmy
  • #413 – Burmadame
  • #414 – Moterpel
  • #415 – Wadribie
  • #416 – Honweisel
  • #417 – Pachirisu
  • #418 – Bamelin
  • #419 – Bojelin
  • #420 – Kikugi 
  • #421 – Kinoso
  • #422 – Schalellos (Östliches Meer-Form/Westliches Meer-Form)
  • #423 – Gastrodon (Östliches Meer-Form/Westliches Meer-Form)
  • #424 – Ambidiffel
  • #425 – Driftlon
  • #426 – Drifzepli
  • #427 – Haspiror
  • #428 – Schlapor
  • #429 – Traunmagil
  • #430 – Kramshef
  • #431 – Charmian
  • #432 – Shnurgarst
  • #433 – Klingplim
  • #434 – Skunkapuh
  • #435 – Skuntank
  • #436 – Bronzel
  • #437 – Bronzong
  • #438 – Mobai
  • #439 – Pantimimi
  • #440 – Wonneira
  • #441 – Plaudagei
  • #442 – Kryppuk
  • #443 – Kaumalat
  • #444 – Knarksel
  • #445 – Knakrack
  • #446 – Mampfaxo
  • #447 – Riolu
  • #448 – Lucario
  • #449 – Hippopotas
  • #450 – Hippoterus
  • #451 – Pionskora
  • #452 – Piondragi
  • #453 – Glibunkel
  • #454 – Toxiquak
  • #455 – Venuflibis
  • #456 – Finneon
  • #457 – Lumineon
  • #458 – Mantirps
  • #459 – Shnebedeck
  • #460 – Rexblisar
  • #461 – Snibunna
  • #462 – Magnezone
  • #463 – Schlurplek
  • #464 – Rihornior
  • #465 – Tangoloss
  • #466 – Elevoltek
  • #467 – Magbrant
  • #468 – Togekiss
  • #469 – Yanmega
  • #470 – Folipurba
  • #471 – Glaziola
  • #472 – Skorgro
  • #473 – Mamutel
  • #474 – Porygon-Z
  • #475 – Galagladi
  • #476 – Voluminas
  • #477 – Zwirrfinst
  • #478 – Frosdedje
  • #479 – Rotom
  • #480 – Selfe
  • #481 – Vesprit
  • #482 – Tobutz
  • #483 – Dialga (Hisui-Form)
  • #484 – Palkia (Hisui-Form)
  • #485 – Heatran
  • #486 – Regigigas
  • #487 – Giratina
  • #488 – Cresselia
  • #489 – Phione
  • #490 – Manaphy
  • #491 – Darkrai
  • #492 – Shaymin
  • #493 – Arceus

5. Generation

  • #501 – Ottaro
  • #502 – Zwottronin
  • #503 – Admurai (Hisui-Form)
  • #548 – Lilminip
  • #549 – Dressella (Hisui-Form)
  • #550 – Barschuft
  • #570 – Zorua (Hisui-Form)
  • #571 – Zoroark (Hisui-Form)
  • #627 – Geronimatz
  • #628 – Washakwil (Hisui-Form)
  • #641 – Boreos
  • #642 – Voltolos
  • #645 – Demeteros

6. Generation

  • #700 – Feelinara
  • #704 – Viscora
  • #705 – Viscargot (Hisui-Form)
  • #706 – Viscogon (Hisui-Form)
  • #712 – Arktip
  • #713 – Arktilas (Hisui-Form)

7. Generation

  • #722 – Bauz
  • #723 – Arboretoss
  • #724 – Silvarro (Hisui-Form)

8. Generation

  • #899 – Damythir
  • #900 – Axantor
  • #901 – Ursaluna
  • #902 – Salmagnis
  • #903 – Snieboss
  • #904 – Myriador
  • #905 – Cupidos

Weitere Pokémon könnten dazukommen

Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass noch DLCs für Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus mit weiteren Pokémon erscheinen oder neue Taschenmonster via Event hinzugefügt werden.

