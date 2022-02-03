Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus ist ein weitläufiges Spiel mit einer Region voller unterschiedlicher Pokémon. Euer Ziel ist es, den Pokédex zu vervollständigen und dazu gehört es unter anderem auch, jedes Monster im Besitz zu haben. Wir haben euch alle Pokémon aufgelistet, die in „Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus“ zu finden sind. Insgesamt umfasst das Spiel 242 Taschenmonster – davon auch brandneue Exemplare sowie exklusive Hisui-Formen.
Das sind die brandneuen Pokémon
- #899 – Damythir
- #900 – Axantor
- #901 – Ursaluna
- #902 – Salmagnis
- #903 – Snieboss
- #904 – Myriador
- #905 – Cupidos
Exklusive Hisui-Formen
- #058 – Fukano (Hisui-Form)
- #059 – Arkani (Hisui-Form)
- #100 – Voltobal (Hisui-Form)
- #101 – Lektrobal (Hisui-Form)
- #157 – Tornupto (Hisui-Form)
- #211 – Baldorfish (Hisui-Form)
- #215 – Sniebel (Hisui-Form)
- #483 – Dialga (Ursprungsform)
- #484 – Palkia (Ursprungsform)
- #503 – Admurai (Hisui-Form)
- #549 – Dressella (Hisui-Form)
- #570 – Zorua (Hisui-Form)
- #571 – Zoroark (Hisui-Form)
- #628 – Washakwil (Hisui-Form)
- #705 – Viscargot (Hisui-Form)
- #706 – Viscogon (Hisui-Form)
- #713 – Arktilas (Hisui-Form)
- #724 – Silvarro (Hisui-Form)
Alle Pokémon für einen vollen Pokédex
1. Generation
- #025 – Pikachu
- #026 – Raichu
- #035 – Piepi
- #036 – Pixi
- #037 – Vulpix
- #038 – Vulnona
- #041 – Zubat
- #042 – Golbat
- #046 – Paras
- #047 – Parasek
- #054 – Enton
- #055 – Entoron
- #058 – Fukano (Hisui-Form)
- #059 – Arkani (Hisui-Form)
- #063 – Abra
- #064 – Kadabra
- #065 – Simsala
- #066 – Machollo
- #067 – Maschock
- #068 – Machomei
- #072 – Tentacha
- #073 – Tentoxa
- #074 – Kleinstein
- #075 – Georok
- #076 – Geowaz
- #077 – Ponita
- #078 – Gallopa
- #081 – Magnetilo
- #082 – Magneton
- #092 – Nebulak
- #093 – Alpollo
- #094 – Gengar
- #095 – Onix
- #100 – Voltobal (Hisui-Form)
- #101 – Lektrobal (Hisui-Form)
- #108 – Schlurp
- #111 – Rihorn
- #112 – Rizeros
- #113 – Chaneira
- #114 – Tangela
- #122 – Pantimos
- #123 – Sichlor
- #125 – Elektek
- #126 – Magmar
- #129 – Karpador
- #130 – Garados
- #133 – Evoli
- #134 – Aquana
- #135 – Blitza
- #136 – Flamara
- #137 – Porygon
- #143 – Relaxo
2. Generation
- #155 – Feurigel
- #156 – Igelavar
- #157 – Tornupto (Hisui-Form)
- #169 – Iksbat
- #172 – Pichu
- #173 – Pii
- #175 – Togepi
- #176 – Togetic
- #185 – Mogelbaum
- #190 – Griffel
- #193 – Yanma
- #196 – Psiana
- #197 – Nachtara
- #198 – Kramurx
- #200 – Traunfugil
- #201 – Icognito
- #207 – Skorgla
- #208 – Stahlos
- #211 – Baldorfish (Hisui-Form)
- #212 – Scherox
- #214 – Skaraborn
- #215 – Sniebel (Hisui-Form)
- #216 – Teddiursa
- #217 – Ursaring
- #220 – Quiekel
- #221 – Keifel
- #223 – Remoraid
- #224 – Octillery
- #226 – Mantax
- #233 – Porygon2
- #234 – Damhirplex
- #239 – Elekid
- #240 – Magby
- #242 – Heitera
3. Generation
- #265 – Waumpel
- #266 – Schaloko
- #267 – Papinella
- #268 – Panekon
- #269 – Pudox
- #280 – Trasla
- #281 – Kirlia
- #282 – Guardevoir
- #299 – Nasgnet
- #315 – Roselia
- #339 – Schmerbe
- #340 – Welsar
- #355 – Zwirrlicht
- #356 – Zwirrklop
- #358 – Palimpalim
- #361 – Schneppke
- #362 – Firnontor
- #363 – Seemops
- #364 – Seejong
- #365 – Walraisa
4. Generation
- #387 – Chelast
- #388 – Chelcarain
- #399 – Chelterrar
- #390 – Panflam
- #391 – Panpyro
- #392 – Panferno
- #393 – Plinfa
- #394 – Pliprin
- #395 – Impoleon
- #396 – Staralili
- #397 – Staravia
- #398 – Staraptor
- #399 – Bidiza
- #400 – Bidifas
- #401 – Zirpurze
- #402 – Zirpeise
- #403 – Sheinux
- #404 – Luxio
- #405 – Luxtra
- #406 – Knospi
- #407 – Roserade
- #408 – Koknodon
- #409 – Rameidon
- #410 – Schilterus
- #411 – Bollterus
- #412 – Burmy
- #413 – Burmadame
- #414 – Moterpel
- #415 – Wadribie
- #416 – Honweisel
- #417 – Pachirisu
- #418 – Bamelin
- #419 – Bojelin
- #420 – Kikugi
- #421 – Kinoso
- #422 – Schalellos (Östliches Meer-Form/Westliches Meer-Form)
- #423 – Gastrodon (Östliches Meer-Form/Westliches Meer-Form)
- #424 – Ambidiffel
- #425 – Driftlon
- #426 – Drifzepli
- #427 – Haspiror
- #428 – Schlapor
- #429 – Traunmagil
- #430 – Kramshef
- #431 – Charmian
- #432 – Shnurgarst
- #433 – Klingplim
- #434 – Skunkapuh
- #435 – Skuntank
- #436 – Bronzel
- #437 – Bronzong
- #438 – Mobai
- #439 – Pantimimi
- #440 – Wonneira
- #441 – Plaudagei
- #442 – Kryppuk
- #443 – Kaumalat
- #444 – Knarksel
- #445 – Knakrack
- #446 – Mampfaxo
- #447 – Riolu
- #448 – Lucario
- #449 – Hippopotas
- #450 – Hippoterus
- #451 – Pionskora
- #452 – Piondragi
- #453 – Glibunkel
- #454 – Toxiquak
- #455 – Venuflibis
- #456 – Finneon
- #457 – Lumineon
- #458 – Mantirps
- #459 – Shnebedeck
- #460 – Rexblisar
- #461 – Snibunna
- #462 – Magnezone
- #463 – Schlurplek
- #464 – Rihornior
- #465 – Tangoloss
- #466 – Elevoltek
- #467 – Magbrant
- #468 – Togekiss
- #469 – Yanmega
- #470 – Folipurba
- #471 – Glaziola
- #472 – Skorgro
- #473 – Mamutel
- #474 – Porygon-Z
- #475 – Galagladi
- #476 – Voluminas
- #477 – Zwirrfinst
- #478 – Frosdedje
- #479 – Rotom
- #480 – Selfe
- #481 – Vesprit
- #482 – Tobutz
- #483 – Dialga (Hisui-Form)
- #484 – Palkia (Hisui-Form)
- #485 – Heatran
- #486 – Regigigas
- #487 – Giratina
- #488 – Cresselia
- #489 – Phione
- #490 – Manaphy
- #491 – Darkrai
- #492 – Shaymin
- #493 – Arceus
5. Generation
- #501 – Ottaro
- #502 – Zwottronin
- #503 – Admurai (Hisui-Form)
- #548 – Lilminip
- #549 – Dressella (Hisui-Form)
- #550 – Barschuft
- #570 – Zorua (Hisui-Form)
- #571 – Zoroark (Hisui-Form)
- #627 – Geronimatz
- #628 – Washakwil (Hisui-Form)
- #641 – Boreos
- #642 – Voltolos
- #645 – Demeteros
6. Generation
- #700 – Feelinara
- #704 – Viscora
- #705 – Viscargot (Hisui-Form)
- #706 – Viscogon (Hisui-Form)
- #712 – Arktip
- #713 – Arktilas (Hisui-Form)
7. Generation
- #722 – Bauz
- #723 – Arboretoss
- #724 – Silvarro (Hisui-Form)
8. Generation
- #899 – Damythir
- #900 – Axantor
- #901 – Ursaluna
- #902 – Salmagnis
- #903 – Snieboss
- #904 – Myriador
- #905 – Cupidos
Weitere Pokémon könnten dazukommen
Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass noch DLCs für Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus mit weiteren Pokémon erscheinen oder neue Taschenmonster via Event hinzugefügt werden.