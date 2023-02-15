Hogwarts Legacy: Erster Patch für PC und Xbox – PS5 muss warten!

Gestern wurde das erste Update für Hogwarts Legacy für die Xbox und PC veröffentlicht. Das Harry-Potter-Rollenspiel hat trotz all der Kontroversen einen guten Verkaufsstart hingelegt und enthielt in der ersten Version zum Release nicht allzu viele Bugs. Dennoch hat Entwickler Avalanche Software nun einen Patch herausgebracht, der einiges am Spiel verbessern soll.

Update für PC und Xbox

Zum Valentinstag 2023 erhielt das Wizarding-World-RPG von Avalanche Software einen ersten Patch, der eine Reihe von anfänglichen Problemen im Spiel beheben soll. Neben der Anpassung bestimmter Gameplay-Elemente verbessert dieses Update auch die Stabilität und sollte weitere Abstürze auf Xbox und PC verhindern. Die vollständigen Patchnotes findet ihr weiter unten!

PS5 bekommt das Update auch bald

PlayStation 5-Spieler*innen müssen auf diesen ersten Patch für „Hogwarts Legacy“ noch etwas warten. Avalanche Software hat sich entschieden, das Update noch zu verschieben, während es für Xbox und PC schon live geht. Es heißt, dass das Update Ende dieser Woche für die PS5 bereitgestellt wird.

Es wurde auch schon verraten, dass darin unter anderem ein Trophäenbug behoben werden wird, der durch einen kaputten In-Game-Counter entsteht. Darüber hinaus werden für die PS5 verschiedenste Performance-Probleme verbessert werden.

Patchnotes für Hogwarts Legacy

Die vollständigen Patchnotes für das gestrige „Hogwarts Legacy“-Update findet ihr hier unten.

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.

Bug Fixes:

General Online Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking. Gameplay Owl Mail Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission. World Events Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning. NPC Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.Fixed crash with some NPC schedules. Characters Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present. UI Updated localization text for additional content items.Added Build version to first time EULA.Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly. Cinematics Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics. Save Game Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024. Performance and Stability Improved performance on Fidelity mode. Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map. Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets. Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping. Fixed a rare crash with map assets state. Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events. Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.

XSX Performance and Stability Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.

PC Steam/PC Epic Games Cinematics Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing. Controllers Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346. Upscalers Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled. Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution. Raytracing Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO. Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality. Performance and Stability Shader type compilation optimization. Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements. Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability. Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265. Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD. DirectX Version 12 Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.



