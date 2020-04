View this post on Instagram

“No one can hold their breath forever.” – More Viper pics, I’m quite happy with how it looks, making this cosplay was a bit of a challenge because, while I had planned it for a while, I was a bit short on materials due to the quarantine, so I had to make do with what I had on hand😅 will probably revamp it hard if I ever use it again though but for now it’s all good🙏 I’m trying to keep on sewing but motivation is running kinda low atm, so if you could give me some cheerful words to kickstart my crafting spirit I’d really appreciate🥰♥️ – Viper cosplay made by me Ph: @leadxc6 – #viper #valorantcosplay #valorant #riotgames #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer