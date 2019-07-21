PLAYCENTRAL NEWS Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Zelda: Breath of the Wild - So würde das Abenteuer auf dem Game Boy Color aussehen

Von Daniel Busch - News vom 21.07.2019, 13:10 Uhr
Zelda: Breath of the Wild Screenshot
© Instagram: ncxaesthetic

„The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild“ gehört zu den beliebtesten Spielen unserer Zeit. Doch was wäre, wenn es vor rund 20 Jahren erschienen wäre? Wir zeigen euch, wie das Abenteuer auf dem Game Boy Color aussehen würde. 

Das neueste große Zelda-Abenteuer Breath of the Wild besticht nicht nur mit seiner Open-World, die jeden Entdeckerdrang weckt, sondern auch mit einigen Brüchen traditioneller Zelda-Konventionen. Dazu gehört, dass ihr die Reihenfolge, in der ihr die großen Titanen bewältigt, selbst bestimmen können. Damit ging Nintendo wieder zurück zu den 8-Bit-Wurzeln der Reihe, denn schon beim allerersten „The Legend of Zelda“ hattet ihr diese Freiheit.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zelda: Breath of the Wild Das Layout von Angelstedt birgt ein überraschendes Geheimnis

Breath of the Wild in 8-Bit

Wie wäre es also, wenn „Breath of the Wild“ diese Wurzeln wirklich ernst nehmen würde und ebenfalls als 8-Bit-Abenteuer erschienen wäre? Der Fan ncxaesthetic hat sich die Mühe gemacht und einige Screenshots angefertigt, die zeigen, wie „Breath of the Wild“ vor rund 20 Jahren ausgesehen hätte: Als Spiel für den Game Boy Color.

Der Künstler hat sich einige Szenen aus „Breath of the Wild“ geschnappt und diese mit dem Artstyle von Spielen wie The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX nachgebildet. Die verschiedenen Orte sind für Zelda-Fans trotz der veränderten Optik leicht wiederzuerkennen.

Zu sehen sind zum Beispiel Kakariko, Angelstedt oder der Moment, als ihr zum ersten Mal dem alten Mann zu Beginn des Spiels begegnet. Das Erwachen der Verheerung Ganon können wir ebenfalls in der Pixelpracht begutachten.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Kakariko Village - (2/10)

Ein Beitrag geteilt von N8-Bit (@ncxaesthetic) am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Old Man - (1/10)

Ein Beitrag geteilt von N8-Bit (@ncxaesthetic) am

Neben „Breath of the Wild“ finden sich obendrein Werke auf dem Instagram-Profil von ncxaesthetic, die unter anderem Ocarina of Time im 8-Bit-Look zeigen.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild
© Nintendo

Quelle: Instagram / ncxaesthetic

