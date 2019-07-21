Zelda: Breath of the Wild - So würde das Abenteuer auf dem Game Boy Color aussehen

Das neueste große Zelda-Abenteuer Breath of the Wild besticht nicht nur mit seiner Open-World, die jeden Entdeckerdrang weckt, sondern auch mit einigen Brüchen traditioneller Zelda-Konventionen. Dazu gehört, dass ihr die Reihenfolge, in der ihr die großen Titanen bewältigt, selbst bestimmen können. Damit ging Nintendo wieder zurück zu den 8-Bit-Wurzeln der Reihe, denn schon beim allerersten „The Legend of Zelda“ hattet ihr diese Freiheit.
Breath of the Wild in 8-Bit
Wie wäre es also, wenn „Breath of the Wild“ diese Wurzeln wirklich ernst nehmen würde und ebenfalls als 8-Bit-Abenteuer erschienen wäre? Der Fan ncxaesthetic hat sich die Mühe gemacht und einige Screenshots angefertigt, die zeigen, wie „Breath of the Wild“ vor rund 20 Jahren ausgesehen hätte: Als Spiel für den Game Boy Color.
Der Künstler hat sich einige Szenen aus „Breath of the Wild“ geschnappt und diese mit dem Artstyle von Spielen wie The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX nachgebildet. Die verschiedenen Orte sind für Zelda-Fans trotz der veränderten Optik leicht wiederzuerkennen.
Zu sehen sind zum Beispiel Kakariko, Angelstedt oder der Moment, als ihr zum ersten Mal dem alten Mann zu Beginn des Spiels begegnet. Das Erwachen der Verheerung Ganon können wir ebenfalls in der Pixelpracht begutachten.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Kakariko Village - (2/10) ~~ Sometimes there's 2 guards in front of Impa's house but I didnt feel like waiting around for the second guard to show up, so I just took a screencap with the one guard there. Figured I'd mention it before someone asked why I added a second guard lol.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Lurelin Village - (5/10)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Old Man - (1/10) ~~ Finally!!! Some botw content!! I thought the one with text box looked nicer for the post thumbnail so chronologically these screencaps are out of order fyi... I'm so happy to finally upload these pieces though. I've only done 10 for the first part of this series. Just a heads up however, this series doesnt have any shrines or divine beasts or anything super "Breath of the Wild-y". Those will come in the next series. My life has been so insanely hectic lately that I barely even had time to finish this series, so I'm not sure if I'll do it for certain but I may or may not be taking a very short break from uploading after this series is done just to be able to catch up on my art. I'll keep you posted on that as soon as I decide what's going on :)
"The Beast Awakens" an OC by me.
Neben „Breath of the Wild“ finden sich obendrein Werke auf dem Instagram-Profil von ncxaesthetic, die unter anderem Ocarina of Time im 8-Bit-Look zeigen.