Star Wars - The Mandalorian: Begeisterte Reaktionen zum Staffelfinale

Die erste Staffel von „The Mandalorian“ ist komplett und die Fans zeigen sich begeistert vom Staffelfinale! Es gibt sogar Stimmen, die einen richtigen „Star Wars“-Film von Regisseur Taika Waititi wollen.

In den Gefilden, in denen Disney+ bereits verfügbar ist, ist mittlerweile das Staffelfinale der gefeierten Serie The Mandalorian erschienen. In Deutschland müssen wir noch bis März 2020 warten, bis wir die erste Star Wars-Realserie genießen dürfen. Das Warten lohnt sich aber: Die Reaktionen zum Staffelfinale fallen durchweg sehr positiv aus.

Star Wars The Mandalorian: Besitzt Baby Yoda Neigungen zur dunklen Seite der Macht?

Erste Staffel von The Mandalorian endet grandios

Die Fans zeigen sich begeistert: Die (spoilerfreien) Reaktionen auf Twitter sind voll des Lobes für das Staffelfinale von „The Mandalorian“ und für den zuständigen Regisseur Taika Waititi. Einige fordern sogar einen richtigen „Star Wars“-Film von Waititi.

Eine Reihe von Regisseuren hat die acht Folgen der ersten Staffel realisiert. Neben Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni und Bryce Dallas Howard wird aber vor allem Taika Waititis Sinn für Humor, Action und Herz von den Fans gelobt. Er saß bereits bei Thor: Tag der Entscheidung im Regiestuhl und wird auch die Fortsetzung Thor: Love and Thunder realisieren.

Star Wars The Mandalorian: Serie vor Veröffentlichung bereits für Staffel 2 verlängert!

Zweite Staffel bereits in Produktion

Vermutlich wird er auch bei der zweiten Staffel von „The Mandalorian“ wieder einige Folgen drehen. Diese ist bereits bestätigt und befindet sich in der Produktion. Wann die zweite Staffel anläuft, ist bisher unklar. Die Fans sind dank dem gefeierten Staffelfinale jedenfalls schon heiß darauf.

Einige der Fan-Stimmen zum Staffelfinale von „The Manalorian“ haben wir nachfolgend für euch abgebildet:

The Mandalorian Is the best non limited tv series of the year, no question about it. This last episode directed by Taika Waititi was absolutely astonishing. I don’t need anymore Star Wars movies just give me a season 2 SOON. — Martin Squanchez (@LeggoItsDiego) 27. Dezember 2019

Can we have @TaikaWaititi direct a lot more Star Wars? I’m not gonna be picky; whatever form that takes is fine by me. Movies, TV, stage plays, puppet theater, anything. — Holly Frey (@surliestgirl) 27. Dezember 2019

We need a Taika Waititi Star Wars film STAT — Big Man on Krampus (@BRIANxIGLESIAS) 27. Dezember 2019

The Mandalorian ended almost perfectly. Great episode that sets up the next season and future of the series. Taika Waititi directed the hell out of this. Him and Deborah Chow for more Star Wars, please. (Chow is doing Obi-Wan, I know). — Sean Mesler (@N2NOther) 27. Dezember 2019

The season finale of The Mandalorian was a total palate cleanser. Pure. Star. Wars.



I loved every second. Taika Waititi directed an incredible episode. IG-11 will forever be the dude. pic.twitter.com/5SOvHhxjoT — Jake Frisch (@frischwizard) 27. Dezember 2019

Sweet BABY JESUS. #TheMandalorian season finale whips wholesale ass. Like buy one, get one free amounts of ass-whipping.



Great action and character moments, with one HELL of a tease for what could be coming next. I need @TaikaWaititi to do a LOT more #StarWars. pic.twitter.com/vv2tqYL1Sk — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) 26. Dezember 2019

Season 1 of #TheMandalorian ends on a MASSIVE high note. There are quite a few reveals that will have fans talking. Anticipation for Season Two could not be higher. Also, Taika Waititi’s direction worked so well. Let’s give this man more Star Wars projects. This show ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/kRMNyhqsqp — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) 27. Dezember 2019