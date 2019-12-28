PLAYCENTRAL NEWS Star Wars

Star Wars - The Mandalorian: Begeisterte Reaktionen zum Staffelfinale

Von Daniel Busch - News vom 28.12.2019, 10:46 Uhr
Star Wars Screenshot
© Lucasfilm/Disney

Die erste Staffel von „The Mandalorian“ ist komplett und die Fans zeigen sich begeistert vom Staffelfinale! Es gibt sogar Stimmen, die einen richtigen „Star Wars“-Film von Regisseur Taika Waititi wollen.

In den Gefilden, in denen Disney+ bereits verfügbar ist, ist mittlerweile das Staffelfinale der gefeierten Serie The Mandalorian erschienen. In Deutschland müssen wir noch bis März 2020 warten, bis wir die erste Star Wars-Realserie genießen dürfen. Das Warten lohnt sich aber: Die Reaktionen zum Staffelfinale fallen durchweg sehr positiv aus. 

Star Wars Star Wars The Mandalorian: Besitzt Baby Yoda Neigungen zur dunklen Seite der Macht?

Erste Staffel von The Mandalorian endet grandios

Die Fans zeigen sich begeistert: Die (spoilerfreien) Reaktionen auf Twitter sind voll des Lobes für das Staffelfinale von „The Mandalorian“ und für den zuständigen Regisseur Taika Waititi. Einige fordern sogar einen richtigen „Star Wars“-Film von Waititi.

Eine Reihe von Regisseuren hat die acht Folgen der ersten Staffel realisiert. Neben Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni und Bryce Dallas Howard wird aber vor allem Taika Waititis Sinn für Humor, Action und Herz von den Fans gelobt. Er saß bereits bei Thor: Tag der Entscheidung im Regiestuhl und wird auch die Fortsetzung Thor: Love and Thunder realisieren.

Star Wars Star Wars The Mandalorian: Serie vor Veröffentlichung bereits für Staffel 2 verlängert!

Zweite Staffel bereits in Produktion

Vermutlich wird er auch bei der zweiten Staffel von „The Mandalorian“ wieder einige Folgen drehen. Diese ist bereits bestätigt und befindet sich in der Produktion. Wann die zweite Staffel anläuft, ist bisher unklar. Die Fans sind dank dem gefeierten Staffelfinale jedenfalls schon heiß darauf.

Einige der Fan-Stimmen zum Staffelfinale von „The Manalorian“ haben wir nachfolgend für euch abgebildet:

Quelle: Comicbook.com

KOMMENTARE

News & Videos zu Star Wars

Star Wars Star Wars - The Mandalorian: Begeisterte Reaktionen zum Staffelfinale Star Wars Star Wars - The Mandalorian: Besitzt Baby Yoda Neigungen zur dunklen Seite der Macht? Star Wars Star Wars - The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda enthüllt eine fast vergessene Gabe der Jedi Star Wars Star Wars - Lucasfilm möchte von Trilogien abrücken und Sequel-Trilogie-Charaktere zurückkehren lassen Star Wars Star Wars - Jetzt live: Hier das Panel zur Enthüllung von Episode IX ansehen! Star Wars Star Wars - So gut hätte ein Spiel ohne EA aussehen können Saturn Saturn - Das große Jahresfinale: 7 Tage lang gibt es täglich 7 neue Kracher-Angebote PlayStation Store PlayStation Store - Januar-Angebote im PlayStation Store: Spart bis zu 70%
News zu Release-Vorschau

LESE JETZTRelease-Vorschau - Diese Games erscheinen 2020 für PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC
Star Wars Themenseite
NEWS VIDEOS ARTIKEL BILDER

BELIEBTE NEWS

The Witcher (Serie) The Witcher (Serie) - Henry Cavills Muskeln leierten Geralt-Kostüm so sehr aus, dass es ständig ersetzt werden musste The Witcher 4 The Witcher 4 - CD Projekt hat neuen Deal mit Buchvorlagen-Autor Sapkowski beschlossen The Witcher (Serie) The Witcher (Serie) - Voller Körpereinsatz: Geralt-Darsteller Henry Cavill verzichtete sogar auf Wasser PS4 Pro PS4 Pro - Nur 233 Euro bei MediaMarkt, neuer Bestpreis
League of Legends League of Legends - Realistische Grafik: Sieht in der Unreal Engine unfassbar gut aus! Star Wars Star Wars - The Mandalorian: Showrunner Jon Favreau enthüllt, wann Staffel 2 startet! Release-Vorschau Release-Vorschau - Neue Spiele im Jahr 2020 für PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC im Überblick Fallout 4 Fallout 4 - Mod vermischt Fallout und Silent Hills Amazon Amazon - Winter Deals bieten Rabatt auf Gaming-Produkte von Roccat Saturn Saturn - Das große Jahresfinale: 7 Tage lang gibt es täglich 7 neue Kracher-Angebote PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 - Großartige Hardware für Entwickler, meint Shuhei Yoshida The Witcher (Serie) The Witcher (Serie) - Noch mehr Inhalte in Staffel 2 - sogar mit Mark Hamill? MEHR NEWS LADEN
MIT
PLAYDEALS
KEINE ANGEBOTE
MEHR VERPASSEN ZU DEN DEALS

News

Breaking News. Wir sind das schnellste Spiele-Magazin in Deutschland. Die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus der Gaming-Branche im News-Ticker - nur einen Klick entfernt.

IMPRESSUM NUTZUNGSBEDINGUNGEN DATENSCHUTZ
TEAM ARCHIV WERBEN AUF PLAYCENTRAL
PLATTFORMEN PLAYSTATION 4 PLAYSTATION 5 XBOX ONE NINTENDO 3DS NINTENDO SWITCH PC
DIENSTE PLAYSTATION PLUS XBOX LIVE STEAM ORIGIN AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NETFLIX
ARTIKEL GUIDES KOLUMNEN FILMKRITIKEN INTERVIEWS SPECIALS PREVIEWS REVIEWS
VIDEOS TRAILER TEASER GAMEPLAY LET'S PLAY TESTS LIVESTREAMS
NACH OBEN