Star Wars Episode 9: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers - Erste Reaktionen: Begeisterte und kritische Stimmen zum Finale der Skywalker-Saga

Von Vera Tidona - News vom 17.12.2019, 15:18 Uhr
Zum Start von „Star Wars Episode 9: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers“ durften ein paar wenige den Film bereits bei der Premiere in Los Angeles sehen. In ihren ersten spoilerfreien Reaktionen zeigen sie sich nicht alle begeistert von J.J. Abrams Finale der Saga.

Am morgigen 18. Dezember läuft Star Wars Episode 9: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers in den deutschen Kinos an und vollendet nicht nur die neue Trilogie von J.J. Abrams. Auch bringt der Regisseur die komplette Sternenkriegsaga nach neun Filmen und über 40 Jahren zum Abschluss. Dementsprechend groß sind die Erwartungen der zahlreichen Fans an das große Finale.

Es gibt auch kritische Stimmen

Auf der Premierenfeier in Los Angeles durften ein paar Journalisten den Film bereits vor allen anderen sehen. In ihren ersten spoilerfreien Reaktionen zeigen sie sich größtenteils begeistert von der Umsetzung. Jedoch gibt es ebenso einige kritische Stimmen, die offen zugeben, nicht mit allen Entscheidungen zum Finale einverstanden zu sein.

Ob der Film die Fans ebenso spalten wird, wie schon sein Vorgänger Episode 8: Die letzten Jedi von Regisseur Rian Johnson wird sich zeigen. Die ersten ausführlichen Kritiken zum neuen „Star Wars“-Film sind erst zum Kinostart freigegeben.

Quelle: Comic Book

