Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Update 1.03 angekündigt, das wird sich ändern

From Software hat zu „Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice“ das neue Update 1.03 angekündigt. Dieses soll Verbesserungen an der strategischen Vorgehensweise vornehmen und diverse Bugs beheben. Das Update soll noch in der heutigen Nacht erscheinen.

Noch in der heutigen Nacht soll ein neues Update 1.03 zu Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice erscheinen. Das gab Entwickler From Software jetzt in einem Blogpost bekannte und enthüllte gleichzeitig, welche Änderungen die Spieler erwarten dürfen.

Die neue Version soll am morgigen Dienstag, den 23. April 2019, um 3:00 Uhr nachts erscheinen. Laut From Software wolle man damit unter anderem Verbesserungen an verschiedenen strategischen Vorgehensweisen vornehmen.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Der Erzfeind einer jeden Sterbeversicherung - Test

From Software möchte unter anderem dazu ermutigen, eine vielfältigere Auswahl an Geistemblemen zu nutzen. Im Zuge dessen werden sowohl die Kosten als auch die Effizenz einiger Embleme angepasst.

Die vollständigen Patchnotes zum neuen Update zu „Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice“ haben wir weiter unten für euch in der englischen Originalversion zusammengefasst.

Sekiro Update 1.03 – Patchnotes

Improvements to Strategic Approaches

Adjusted the efficiency and Spirit Emblem cost of the following to encourage usage and diversity of approach:

• Prosthetic Tools: "Lazulite Sacred Flame," "Loaded Axe" series, "Sparking Axe," "Lazulite Axe"

• Combat Arts: "Ashina Cross," "Dragon Flash," "One Mind," "Floating Passage," "Spiral Cloud Passage," "Mortal Draw," "Empowered Mortal Draw"

• Items: "Spiritfall" series

Reduced the Posture damage dealt by the first hit of the Combat Arts "Senpou Leaping Kicks" and "High Monk" as it was causing more damage than intended in certain cases. Posture damage dealt in the latter-half of the combo has been increased.

Increased the Poison build-up dealt by the Prosthetic Tool "Sabimaru" against enemies that were intended to be weak against it.

Increased the drop rate of "Divine Confetti" for Fencers in Ashina Castle.

Adjusted loading screen tips and tutorial text, as well as adding new text.

Other Fixes

Slightly reduced Posture and Vitality of Blazing Bull in order to improve game pacing and balance time in combat.

Lowered the price of information sold by Anayama the Peddler.

The Chained Ogre inside Ashina Castle is now Red Eyed.

Fixed a bug where "Gokan's Sugar" and "Gokan's Spiritfall" were not mitigating player Posture damage taken while guarding or deflecting enemy attacks.

Fixed a bug where system crashes could cause save data to become corrupted on PC.

Fixed a bug where certain enemies would sometimes stop attacking the player.

Fixed a bug where certain actions could not be performed after reconfiguring the controls.

Fixed certain bugs that were allowing the player to access unexpected areas, which could result in becoming unable to obtain items or make further progress.

Fixed cases of certain text being displayed incorrectly.

Improved stability.

Improved performance.

Other various bug fixes.