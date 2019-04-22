PLAYNATION NEWS Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Update 1.03 angekündigt, das wird sich ändern

Von Wladislav Sidorov - News vom 22.04.2019, 16:39 Uhr
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Screenshot
© From Software / Activision

From Software hat zu „Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice“ das neue Update 1.03 angekündigt. Dieses soll Verbesserungen an der strategischen Vorgehensweise vornehmen und diverse Bugs beheben. Das Update soll noch in der heutigen Nacht erscheinen.

Noch in der heutigen Nacht soll ein neues Update 1.03 zu Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice erscheinen. Das gab Entwickler From Software jetzt in einem Blogpost bekannte und enthüllte gleichzeitig, welche Änderungen die Spieler erwarten dürfen.

Die neue Version soll am morgigen Dienstag, den 23. April 2019, um 3:00 Uhr nachts erscheinen. Laut From Software wolle man damit unter anderem Verbesserungen an verschiedenen strategischen Vorgehensweisen vornehmen.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Der Erzfeind einer jeden Sterbeversicherung - Test

From Software möchte unter anderem dazu ermutigen, eine vielfältigere Auswahl an Geistemblemen zu nutzen. Im Zuge dessen werden sowohl die Kosten als auch die Effizenz einiger Embleme angepasst.

Die vollständigen Patchnotes zum neuen Update zu „Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice“ haben wir weiter unten für euch in der englischen Originalversion zusammengefasst.

Sekiro Update 1.03 – Patchnotes

Improvements to Strategic Approaches

  • Adjusted the efficiency and Spirit Emblem cost of the following to encourage usage and diversity of approach:
  • • Prosthetic Tools: "Lazulite Sacred Flame," "Loaded Axe" series, "Sparking Axe," "Lazulite Axe"
  • • Combat Arts: "Ashina Cross," "Dragon Flash," "One Mind," "Floating Passage," "Spiral Cloud Passage," "Mortal Draw," "Empowered Mortal Draw"
  • • Items: "Spiritfall" series
  • Reduced the Posture damage dealt by the first hit of the Combat Arts "Senpou Leaping Kicks" and "High Monk" as it was causing more damage than intended in certain cases. Posture damage dealt in the latter-half of the combo has been increased.
  • Increased the Poison build-up dealt by the Prosthetic Tool "Sabimaru" against enemies that were intended to be weak against it.
  • Increased the drop rate of "Divine Confetti" for Fencers in Ashina Castle.
  • Adjusted loading screen tips and tutorial text, as well as adding new text.

Other Fixes

  • Slightly reduced Posture and Vitality of Blazing Bull in order to improve game pacing and balance time in combat.
  • Lowered the price of information sold by Anayama the Peddler.
  • The Chained Ogre inside Ashina Castle is now Red Eyed.
  • Fixed a bug where "Gokan's Sugar" and "Gokan's Spiritfall" were not mitigating player Posture damage taken while guarding or deflecting enemy attacks.
  • Fixed a bug where system crashes could cause save data to become corrupted on PC.
  • Fixed a bug where certain enemies would sometimes stop attacking the player.
  • Fixed a bug where certain actions could not be performed after reconfiguring the controls.
  • Fixed certain bugs that were allowing the player to access unexpected areas, which could result in becoming unable to obtain items or make further progress.
  • Fixed cases of certain text being displayed incorrectly.
  • Improved stability.
  • Improved performance.
  • Other various bug fixes.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Update
© From Software / Activision

Quelle: Offizielle Sekiro-Website

KOMMENTARE

News & Videos zu Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Der Verkaufsstart ist geglückt, Souls-Nachfolger erfolgreich Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - YouTuber bastelt Axt-Armprothese und Schild nach Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Rekord: In nur 45 Minuten durchgespielt Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Fantastische Wertungen: Die große Review-Übersicht Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Offizieller Launch-Trailer ist da Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Neues Spiel der Dark Souls-Macher mit Samurais angekündigt Game of Thrones Game of Thrones - Recap Staffel 8 Episode 2 - Die Nacht ist dunkel und doch sehr öde Saturn Saturn - Exklusives Razer-Bundle: Maus und Tastatur zum Hammerpreis
News zu Amazon

LESE JETZTAmazon - Sichert euch jetzt Angebote im EA-Sale
NEWS VIDEOS ARTIKEL BILDER

BELIEBTE NEWS

Saturn Saturn - Exklusives Razer-Bundle: Maus und Tastatur zum Hammerpreis Amazon Amazon - EA-Spiele im Sale: Sims, Battlefield & mehr zum Schnäppchenpreis Game of Thrones Game of Thrones - Staffel 8, Folge 2 im Stream: So schaut ihr bei Sky & Amazon zu! Otto Otto - Nur diesen Monat: Großer Sale mit Spargarantie!
Amazon Amazon - EA-Spiele im Sale: Sims, Battlefield & mehr zum Schnäppchenpreis Game of Thrones Game of Thrones - Recap Staffel 8 Episode 2 - Die Nacht ist dunkel und doch sehr öde Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Update 1.03 angekündigt, das wird sich ändern Saturn Saturn - Exklusives Razer-Bundle: Maus und Tastatur zum Hammerpreis Days Gone Days Gone - Großer Day-One-Patch kommt, das bringt Update 1.03 Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 - Das Rollenspiel hat viele interessante Gameplay-Mechaniken, die noch nicht gezeigt wurden The Last of Us 2 The Last of Us 2 - Erscheint der Survival-Shooter doch noch in diesem Jahr? PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 - Spider-Man lädt 15 Mal schneller als auf der PS4 MEHR NEWS LADEN
MIT
PLAYDEALS
KEINE ANGEBOTE
MEHR VERPASSEN ZU DEN DEALS

News

Breaking News. Wir sind das schnellste Spiele-Magazin in Deutschland. Die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus der Gaming-Branche im News-Ticker - nur einen Klick entfernt.

IMPRESSUM NUTZUNGSBEDINGUNGEN DATENSCHUTZ
TEAM ARCHIV WERBEN AUF PLAYNATION HOSTING POWERED BY NITRADO
PLATTFORMEN PLAYSTATION 4 PLAYSTATION 5 XBOX ONE NINTENDO 3DS NINTENDO SWITCH PC
DIENSTE PLAYSTATION PLUS XBOX LIVE STEAM ORIGIN AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NETFLIX
ARTIKEL GUIDES KOLUMNEN FILMKRITIKEN INTERVIEWS SPECIALS PREVIEWS REVIEWS
VIDEOS TRAILER TEASER GAMEPLAY LET'S PLAY TESTS LIVESTREAMS
NACH OBEN