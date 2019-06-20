PLAYNATION NEWS Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store - Nächstes Gratis-Spiel bekannt: Last Day of June!

Von Wladislav Sidorov - News vom 20.06.2019, 23:24 Uhr
Epic Games Store Screenshot
© Ovosonico

In Kürze dürft ihr euch „Last Day of June“ völlig kostenlos im Epic Games Store sichern. Es handelt sich selbstverständlich um das nächste Gratis-Spiel, das für alle Nutzer insgesamt eine Woche lang zum Download bereitsteht. Derzeit könnt ihr euch im Übrigen „Rebel Galaxy“ umsonst schnappen.

Bekanntlich dürft ihr euch jede Woche über ein weiteres Spiel im Epic Games Store freuen, das anschließend zum kostenlosen Download zur Verfügung steht. Nun ist bekannt, dass ihr euch in Kürze Last Day of June umsonst sichern könnt!

Der nächste Gratis-Titel wird zwischen dem 27. Juni 2019 und dem 04. Juli 2019 zum Nulltarif bereitstehen. Wie üblich ist für das Hinzufügen zur Bibliothek eine Registrierung im Epic Games Store erforderlich.

Derzeit könnt ihr euch das beliebte „Rebel Galaxy“ gratis schnappen!

Epic Games Store Epic Games Store Nächstes Gratis-Spiel bekannt: Rebel Galaxy!

Das nächste Gratis-Game bei Epic Games

Die offizielle Beschreibung von „Last Day of June“ lautet folgendermaßen:

Join Carl and June on what begins as a magical outing to their favorite spot, and try to unlock the sequence of events that could save the day – and June’s life – in this cinematic experience that will compel you to ask yourself: “What would I do to save the one I love?”

Last Day of June is an interactive tale about love and loss, from an all-star team of creators.

Quelle: Epic Games Store

KOMMENTARE

News & Videos zu Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store Epic Games Store - Nächstes Gratis-Spiel bekannt: Rebel Galaxy! Epic Games Store Epic Games Store - Nächstes Gratis-Spiel bekannt: City of Brass! Epic Games Store Epic Games Store - Accounts werden geblockt, wenn ihr zu schnell Spiele kauft Epic Games Store Epic Games Store - Mega-Sale: Preise im Nachhinein angepasst und Borderlands 3 entfernt GTA 5 GTA 5 - Das neue Casino öffnet im Sommer in GTA Online die Türen Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 - Ihr könnt euer Auto wie Plötze in The Witcher 3 zu euch rufen
News zu Amazon

LESE JETZTAmazon - Jetzt für kurze Zeit günstig Xbox One X Bundle kaufen
Epic Games Store Cover
Epic Games Store
VON Epic Games
NEWS VIDEOS ARTIKEL BILDER

BELIEBTE NEWS

Saturn Saturn - Gönn Dir Dienstag: Krasse Schnäppchen für jeden Gamer! Amazon Amazon - Xbox-Konsolen im Bundle stark reduziert Release-Vorschau Release-Vorschau - E3-Update: Diese Games erscheinen 2019 für PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC GTA 5 GTA 5 - Rockstar kündigt offiziell die Eröffnung des Casinos an
Amazon Amazon - Xbox-Konsolen im Bundle stark reduziert MediaMarkt MediaMarkt - Mehrwertsteuer geschenkt: 16 Prozent Rabatt auf alles! Epic Games Store Epic Games Store - Nächstes Gratis-Spiel bekannt: Last Day of June! Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 - Wird im Epic Games Store erscheinen Dead by Daylight Dead by Daylight - Das Multiplayer-Horrorspiel kommt noch dieses Jahr für Mobilgeräte Meisterdetektiv Pikachu Meisterdetektiv Pikachu - Designer verrät Arkanis ursprüngliche Rolle im Film GTA 5 GTA 5 - Das neue Casino öffnet im Sommer in GTA Online die Türen Attack on Titan Attack on Titan - Jetzt die limitierten Boxen zur 2. Staffel bei Amazon vorbestellen! MEHR NEWS LADEN
MIT
PLAYDEALS
KEINE ANGEBOTE
MEHR VERPASSEN ZU DEN DEALS

News

Breaking News. Wir sind das schnellste Spiele-Magazin in Deutschland. Die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus der Gaming-Branche im News-Ticker - nur einen Klick entfernt.

IMPRESSUM NUTZUNGSBEDINGUNGEN DATENSCHUTZ
TEAM ARCHIV WERBEN AUF PLAYNATION HOSTING POWERED BY NITRADO
PLATTFORMEN PLAYSTATION 4 PLAYSTATION 5 XBOX ONE NINTENDO 3DS NINTENDO SWITCH PC
DIENSTE PLAYSTATION PLUS XBOX LIVE STEAM ORIGIN AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NETFLIX
ARTIKEL GUIDES KOLUMNEN FILMKRITIKEN INTERVIEWS SPECIALS PREVIEWS REVIEWS
VIDEOS TRAILER TEASER GAMEPLAY LET'S PLAY TESTS LIVESTREAMS
NACH OBEN