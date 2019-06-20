Epic Games Store - Nächstes Gratis-Spiel bekannt: Last Day of June!

Bekanntlich dürft ihr euch jede Woche über ein weiteres Spiel im Epic Games Store freuen, das anschließend zum kostenlosen Download zur Verfügung steht. Nun ist bekannt, dass ihr euch in Kürze Last Day of June umsonst sichern könnt!

Der nächste Gratis-Titel wird zwischen dem 27. Juni 2019 und dem 04. Juli 2019 zum Nulltarif bereitstehen. Wie üblich ist für das Hinzufügen zur Bibliothek eine Registrierung im Epic Games Store erforderlich.

Derzeit könnt ihr euch das beliebte „Rebel Galaxy“ gratis schnappen!

Epic Games Store Nächstes Gratis-Spiel bekannt: Rebel Galaxy!

Die offizielle Beschreibung von „Last Day of June“ lautet folgendermaßen:

„Join Carl and June on what begins as a magical outing to their favorite spot, and try to unlock the sequence of events that could save the day – and June’s life – in this cinematic experience that will compel you to ask yourself: “What would I do to save the one I love?”

Last Day of June is an interactive tale about love and loss, from an all-star team of creators.“