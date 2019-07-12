Breaking Bad - Große Enttäuschung: Gerüchte über eine zeitnahe Veröffentlichung des Films stellen sich als falsch heraus

Es war zu schön, um wahr zu sein. Nach vielen Gerüchten um eine mögliche „Breaking Bad“-Fortsetzung in näherer Zeit wurde die Hoffnungen der Fans vorerst zerschmettert. Aaron Paul und Bryan Cranston, Hauptdarsteller der Kultserie, ließen die Träume der Zuschauer mit einem neuen Instagram-Post fürs Erste zerplatzen.
Kein Meth, sondern Alkohol
Aaron Paul, Darsteller des Jesse Pinkman in der Serie Breaking Bad, ließ mit seinen kryptischen Tweets die Fans auf einen „Breaking Bad“-Film in naher Zukunft und auf eine Teilnahme beider Darsteller an den Dreharbeiten hoffen. So schnell soll es die Anfang des Jahres offiziell bestätigte filmische Fortsetzung durch Netflix nun aber doch nicht geben.
Netflix Breaking Bad-Film offiziell angekündigt
Zwar hat sich Netflix die Rechte zu einem möglichen Sequel bereits gesichert, die Reihe von mysteriösen Tweets, die Aaron Paul und Bryan Cranston an typischen „Breaking Bad“-Drehorten zeigten, waren jedoch offenbar nur ein PR-Stunt in eigener Sache gewesen, um auf ein neues Projekt der beiden Schauspieler aufmerksam zu machen: Dos Hombres - Ein Tequila. Der unten eingefügte Instagram-Post offenbarte die ganze Wahrheit.
Even sooner pic.twitter.com/9VOBJOmZn5— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) 2. Juli 2019
Die Enttäuschung ist groß
Somit sind die Fans momentan sichtlich enttäuscht. Einige ärgern sich lautstark in den Kommentaren des Instagram-Posts, während andere es mit Humor nehmen: „Wenigstens kochen sie wieder“, kommentiert ein Zuschauer. Das falsche Reunion ist zwar ein Schlag ins Gesicht, fühlt sich aber gleichzeitig wie einer der großen Twists aus der Serie an, die beide Darsteller zu Weltstars machte.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC