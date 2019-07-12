Breaking Bad - Große Enttäuschung: Gerüchte über eine zeitnahe Veröffentlichung des Films stellen sich als falsch heraus

Die Fortsetzung zur Kultserie „Breaking Bad“ in Form eines Filmes wird es in nächster Zeit so schnell doch nicht geben. Nach vielen Spekulationen und der geschürten Hoffnung durch die Hauptdarsteller stellt sich das nahende Sequel als falsche Fährte heraus.

Es war zu schön, um wahr zu sein. Nach vielen Gerüchten um eine mögliche „Breaking Bad“-Fortsetzung in näherer Zeit wurde die Hoffnungen der Fans vorerst zerschmettert. Aaron Paul und Bryan Cranston, Hauptdarsteller der Kultserie, ließen die Träume der Zuschauer mit einem neuen Instagram-Post fürs Erste zerplatzen.

Kein Meth, sondern Alkohol

Aaron Paul, Darsteller des Jesse Pinkman in der Serie Breaking Bad, ließ mit seinen kryptischen Tweets die Fans auf einen „Breaking Bad“-Film in naher Zukunft und auf eine Teilnahme beider Darsteller an den Dreharbeiten hoffen. So schnell soll es die Anfang des Jahres offiziell bestätigte filmische Fortsetzung durch Netflix nun aber doch nicht geben.

Zwar hat sich Netflix die Rechte zu einem möglichen Sequel bereits gesichert, die Reihe von mysteriösen Tweets, die Aaron Paul und Bryan Cranston an typischen „Breaking Bad“-Drehorten zeigten, waren jedoch offenbar nur ein PR-Stunt in eigener Sache gewesen, um auf ein neues Projekt der beiden Schauspieler aufmerksam zu machen: Dos Hombres - Ein Tequila. Der unten eingefügte Instagram-Post offenbarte die ganze Wahrheit.

Die Enttäuschung ist groß

Somit sind die Fans momentan sichtlich enttäuscht. Einige ärgern sich lautstark in den Kommentaren des Instagram-Posts, während andere es mit Humor nehmen: „Wenigstens kochen sie wieder“, kommentiert ein Zuschauer. Das falsche Reunion ist zwar ein Schlag ins Gesicht, fühlt sich aber gleichzeitig wie einer der großen Twists aus der Serie an, die beide Darsteller zu Weltstars machte.