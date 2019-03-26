Bethesda - Publisher Week im Humble Store – Spart bis zu 67% beim Sale

PLAYNATION NEWS Bethesda

Von Jasmin Peukert - News vom 26.03.2019, 13:30 Uhr
Im Humble Store könnt ihr derzeit ordentlich sparen. Für eine Woche wird euch, im Rahmen der Bethesda Publisher Week, ein Shopping-Paradies geboten. Beachtet, dass es die Angebote nur ein paar Tage gibt.

Dishonored, DOOM, Fallout, The Evil Within, Prey und Wolfenstein sind nur eine kleine Auswahl der Titel aus dem großen Sale, der euch zahlreiche Spiele und DLCs bietet. Insgesamt stehen 55 Titel zur Verfügung, da heißt es „Qual der Wahl“.

Der Sale im Humble Store läuft bis zum 01. April 2019, ihr solltet euch also nicht allzu viel Zeit lassen! Wir haben alle Angebote für euch unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet:

Bethesda Publisher Week - Angebote

  • Call Of Cthulhu: Dark Corners Of The Earth –  1,64 Euro  (67% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored – 3,29 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection – 27,99 Euro (60% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored 2 – 13,19 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe Bundle – 23,99 Euro (60% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider – 14,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition – 9,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored: Dunwall City Trials – 1,79 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored: The Brigmore Witches – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored: The Knife Of Dunwall – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Dishonored: Void Walker Arsenal – 1,19 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Doom – 14,99 Euro (25% Rabatt)
  • Doom Ultimate – 1,64 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Doom 3 –  1,64 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Doom 3: BFG Edition – 7,99 Euro (60% Rabatt)
  • Doom Final – 1,64 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game Of The Year Edition – 7,49 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Digital Collector’s Edition Upgrade – 17,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game Of The Year Edition – 9,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game Of The Year Edition (inkl. Addons) – 9,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade – 11,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition – 9,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – 19,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • The Evil Within 2 – 19,79 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • The Evil Within Bundle – 12,49 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • The Evil Within Season Pass – 5,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 76 – 40,19 Euro (33% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 76: Tricentennial Edition – 51,99 Euro (35% Rabatt)
  • Fallout – 3,29 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 2 – 3,29 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 4 – 14,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 4: Automatron – 5,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor – 14,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World – 11,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 4: Season Pass – 16,49 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 4: Vault-tec Workshop – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood Of Steel – 3,29 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition – 9,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Courier’s Stash – 0,59 Euro (41% Rabatt)
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Dead Money – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Gun Runners’ Arsenal – 1,19 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Honest Hearts – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Lonesome Road – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Old World Blues – 5,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Hunted: The Demon’s Forge – 1,64 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Prey – 14,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • Prey – Mooncrash – 9,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • Prey Deluxe Edition – 19,99 Euro (50% Rabatt)
  • Rage – 3,29 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Rage DLC: The Scorchers – 2,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass – 35,99 Euro (40% Rabatt)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition – 26,39 Euro (67% Rabatt)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – 19,79 Euro (67% Rabatt)

Habt ihr euch schon etwas ausgeguckt? Benutzt gerne den unteren Button, um zum Humble Store zu gelangen.

Hier geht es zum Sale!*

Fallout © Bethesda

*Hinweis: Dieser Beitrag ist keine bezahlte Werbung. Bei allen Links zu Humble Bundle handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Wir erhalten für jeden darüber erfolgten Kauf eine kleine Provision - ohne, dass ihr einen Cent mehr bezahlt.

Quelle: Humble Store

