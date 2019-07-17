Awards - Das sind die Emmy-Nominierungen für 2019!

Die Emmys sind neben den Golden Globe Awards die wichtigste Nacht für die Fernsehen- und Streaming-Welt. Am Abend des 23. September 2019 werden die besten Serien, Miniserien und Schauspieler ausgezeichnet.
In diesem Jahr ist das Rennen mit unzähligen fantastischen Produktionen größer denn je und wir dürfen gespannt sein, wer dieses Jahr die meisten Preise abräumt. Wir haben die komplette Liste für euch in der Übersicht zusammengetragen.
Emmy-Nominierte 2019
Die 71sten Emmy-Awards sind zwar noch ein paar Monate hin, doch die Nominierten stehen bereits fest. Game Of Thrones durfte dieses Jahr erneut den Rekord mit den meisten Nominierungen für eine Serie abräumen. Auch das Amazon Prime Video-Original „Fleabag“, HBOs „Chernobyl“, Netflix „When They See Us“ und „Matroschka“ konnten einige Nominierungen einheimsen.
Die Zeremonie hat zwar noch keinen Host, könnte aber Gerüchten zufolge den Spuren der Oscars folgen und ebenfalls zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte der Awards-Show ohne eine führende Person auskommen.
Die komplette Liste der Nominierten könnt ihr hier einsehen:
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Joey King, The Act
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Reality Competition
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- American Ninja Warrior
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Object
- When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
- Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
- Michael Angarano, This Is Us
- Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Peter MacNicol, Veep
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Ann-Margaret, The Kominsky Method
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Michael Kenneth Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
- Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
- Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- James Corden, The World’s Best
Wer sind eure Favoriten? Habt ihr Serien oder Schauspieler die nicht nominiert sind, eurer Meinung nach aber einen Award verdient haben? Lasst es uns in den Kommentaren wissen.