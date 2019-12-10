Awards - Golden Globes 2019: Joker, Tarantino und Netflix sind Frontrunner bei Nominierungen

Die Nominierungen für die Golden Globe Awards 2019 wurden gestern verkündet. Wir haben die komplette Liste für euch im Überblick.

Am 5. Januar 2020 werden die Golden Globes verliehen, einer der größten jährlichen Awards im Film und Fernsehen. Neben offensichtlichen Frontrunnern gibt es einige überraschende Nominierte und Filme und Serien, die zum Ärger der Fans leer ausgegangen sind. Wir haben die komplette Liste der Nominierungen für euch in der Übersicht.

Die Nominierten 2019

Die Golden Globes Awards zeichnen jedes Jahr die besten Filme, Serien und Schauspieler in den verschiedensten Kategorien aus. 2019 durfte sich besonders Netflix über viele Nominierungen freuen, vorreitend für die Filme „Marriage Story“, „The Irishman“ und „The Two Popes“. Fan-Favorit „Joker“ wurde in den Kategorien Bester Film, Bester Schauspieler und Bester Regisseur nominiert und auch Kritiker-Liebling „Parasite“ scheint bei der Hollywood Foreign Press Association gut angekommen zu sein.

Zuschauer sind jedoch verärgert über die Abwesenheit einiger weiblichen Nominierten. So wurde in der Beste Regisseur-Kategorie keine einzige Frau nominiert, obwohl 2019 zahlreiche hochgepriesene Filme von Frauen realisiert wurden, unter anderem „Little Woman“ von Greta Gerweg und „Porträt einer Frau in Flammen“ von Céline Sciamma.

Bei den Serien dürfen sich „Fleabag“, „Killing Eve“, „Chernobyl“ und „The Crown“ über zahlreiche Nominierungen freuen. Game Of Thrones konnte nur durch Schauspieler Kit Harrington eine einzige Nominierung einbringen, während die HBO-Serie „Watchmen“, die für viele Zuschauer die beste Serie des Jahres ist, keine einzige Nominierung erhielt.

Die komplette Liste der Nominierten findet ihr hier:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

© Koch Media - Parasite

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

© Warner Bros. - Joker

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Spirit,” “The Lion King”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

© Disney - Frozen 2

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

“The Farewell” (United States)

“Les Misérables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France)

Best Television Series, Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

© Amazon Prime Video - Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

© Amazon Prime Video - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”